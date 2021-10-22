Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.2.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.

Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal die automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Preference added to disable automatic pausing RSS feed updates after a fetch failure
Fixes
  • Recipeint address pills in an error state could incorrectly merge with mailing list pills when expanding the list
  • BCC-only messages could not be sent from the Outbox
  • Default DSN request was not set when using "Edit as New Message"
  • Vertical scrollbar in "Conversations" chat panel did not work correctly
  • Chat account "Advanced Options" dialog had no clickable buttons on macOS
  • RSS feed attachments could not be saved
  • Public ICS calendars served with an incorrect Content-Type could not be added
  • Setting a CalDAV calendar to manually update had no effect
  • CalDAV calendars set to read-only became writable after restarting Thunderbird
  • Saving a copy of a calendar invite (More -> Save As Copy) did not work
  • Events in the first or last week of a month were not always printed when printing a month view
  • Accessibility improvements; clearer display of area of focus
  • Various theme improvements, HiDPI improvements
  • "Attachments" menu panels for attached files were empty
  • Stability improvements

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 91.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/nl/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-10-2021 08:297

22-10-2021 • 08:29

7 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

09:15 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.0 0
19-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.8.1 14
06-04 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.8.0 7
10-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.7.0 15
06-03 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.2 16
16-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.1 5
09-02 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.0 0
25-01 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.1 7
11-01 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.0 18
20-12 Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.1 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Thunderbird

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Mozilla

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+13+22+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2E Pericoloso
23 oktober 2021 02:34
Thunderbird (in Windows) kan nu wel (semi)automatisch upgraden van 78 naar 91.

Ik heb wel eens mijn gat verbrand door manueel de 91 te installeren, maar dat is toen mislukt. De 78 terugzetten maakte het alleen nog erger. Ik heb een partition image moeten terugzetten.
Deze keer heb ik wel eerst een reservekopie van het Thunderbirdprofiel van elke gebruiker bewaard (admin en user in mijn geval, ongeveer 40 MB per) .

Tja, Murphy vond dat nu niet nodig want de omzetting van 78 naar 91.2.1 (64-bit) gebeurde feilloos. Oef! De reserveprofielen zal ik pas wissen binnen een paar weken.
+1Slay68
@E Pericoloso23 oktober 2021 12:28
Klopt, bij Help - about werd de update naar 91.2.1 gewoon aangeboden, "herstart om bij te werken". Ging zonder problemen, moest alleen even opnieuw inloggen / aanmelden voor toegang tot m'n Google calendar.
+2zordaz
22 oktober 2021 21:37
Voor Linux gebruikers van Thunderbird is het relevant om te weten dat de Movemail/mailspool ondersteuning is verdwenen uit versie 91. Een onbegrijpelijke beslissing als je het mij vraagt (ik ben niet de enige die er zo over denkt in de community).

Het meest kwalijke is dat bestaande Movemail accounts bij een upgrade ook verwijderd worden zonder enige waarschuwing.

Ik ben na 25 jaar Thunderbird en voorgangers nu serieus aan het kijken naar wat anders...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 23 oktober 2021 21:38]

0beerse

@zordaz25 oktober 2021 12:15
Vanuit de geschiedenis is het inderdaad jammer dat thunderbird niet meer uit de doos movemail of mailspool kan gebruiken. Maar eerlijk is eerlijk, dat vergelijk ik een beetje met het gebruik van ftp in de webbrowser: Het grote publiek gebruikt dat niet en het gebruik kan in theorie een security-issue zijn.

Dat gezegd hebbende: Voor thunderbird gok/hoop ik (of ga ik er van uit) dat er wel een add-on is of komt om in ieder geval de /var/spool/mail van de 'huidige gebruiker' te kunnen verwerken.

Als je het breder gebruikt, bijvoorbeeld naar andere accounts op de zelfde machine of naar een andere machine eventueel, dan zou ik op die betrokken machines een pop of imap service zetten die netjes op de mail spool directory werkt.
0zordaz
@beerse25 oktober 2021 13:32
Lokale pop en imap opzetten is inderdaad soms een optie, maar persoonlijk vind ik het wel heel erg veel gedoe voor zoiets simpels als het uitlezen van /var/spool/mail. En daarnaast lijkt me dat een potentieel groter security issue dan /var/spool/mail uitlezen. De meesten zullen het -net als ik- al gebruikt hebben om alleen de lokale gebruikersmail uit te lezen.

Wat ik vooral kwalijk vind, is dat bestaande movemail accounts zondermeer verwijderd worden en dat zonder melding. Je kunt ze ook gewoon in stand houden zonder dat er nog nieuwe berichten bijkomen.

Gezien de niche die Thunderbird bedient blijf ik het een onbegrijpelijke actie vinden, je raakt er alleen maar gebruikers mee kwijt. Het is geen complexe code en ook geen ingewikkelde UI die onderhouden moet worden.
0beerse

@zordaz25 oktober 2021 14:12
Zeker niet netjes dat ze het zomaar afbreken en zo. Eerlijk is eerlijk, ik gebruik het zelf al jaren niet meer in thunderbird.

Wel heb ik 'ontdekt' dat de lokale mail opslag in thunderbird 2 mogelijkheden heeft: mbox (file per folder) en maildir (file per message). Daarbij staat ergens (op ontwikkel niveau) dat beide niet meer helemaal compatibel zijn met de unix mail store en dat ze dus liefst helemaal niet hot-wired gekoppeld moeten worden.

In theorie zou je de 'local folders' kunnen om-katten naar de /var/spool/mail directory maar dat is vragen om problemen. Altijd al omdat je met rechten en gelijktijdig gebruik zit. tegenwoordig vermoed ik dat er ook details in het opslag-formaat aangepast gaan worden.
0zordaz
@beerse26 oktober 2021 09:26
Klopt, je kunt met Local Folders best wat stoeien m.b.v. symlinks e.d. Dat heb ik uiteraard (al) gedaan en kan op zich niet veel kwaad als je weet wat je doet. Maar het blijft natuurlijk een 'Frankenstein' oplossing. In het geval van de mailspool heb je dan standaard een 'read only' lijst die alsmaar blijft groeien.

Je kunt op deze manier ook je 'oude' opgehaalde mailspool weer zichtbaar maken, want op bestandsniveau is deze (gelukkig) niet verdwenen na upgrade van TB78 naar TB91.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 26 oktober 2021 09:28]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True