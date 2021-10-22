De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.2.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native client voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.
Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal die automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What’s New
Fixes
- Preference added to disable automatic pausing RSS feed updates after a fetch failure
- Recipeint address pills in an error state could incorrectly merge with mailing list pills when expanding the list
- BCC-only messages could not be sent from the Outbox
- Default DSN request was not set when using "Edit as New Message"
- Vertical scrollbar in "Conversations" chat panel did not work correctly
- Chat account "Advanced Options" dialog had no clickable buttons on macOS
- RSS feed attachments could not be saved
- Public ICS calendars served with an incorrect Content-Type could not be added
- Setting a CalDAV calendar to manually update had no effect
- CalDAV calendars set to read-only became writable after restarting Thunderbird
- Saving a copy of a calendar invite (More -> Save As Copy) did not work
- Events in the first or last week of a month were not always printed when printing a month view
- Accessibility improvements; clearer display of area of focus
- Various theme improvements, HiDPI improvements
- "Attachments" menu panels for attached files were empty
- Stability improvements