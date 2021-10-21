Astonsoft heeft versie 9.10.7 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

New in EssentialPIM 9.10.7 (Pro & Free) Better looking active tabs for tasks and notes

Optimizations regarding synchronization with Outlook.com and Google services

Improved quick search speed in Contacts

Couple of improvements about how email messages having different encodings are handled

Fixed an issue with the recurring icon not always visible for recurring tasks

Drag and drop of events within Calendar now works as expected for users with regular rights connected to EPIM Pro Business

Fixed a problem with EPIM not responding upon start in some rare cases