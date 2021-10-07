Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Matomo 4.5.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.5 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This is a maintenance release focussing on the stability and reliability of Matomo. In particular there have been improvements to System Checks and Reports UI, and some changes in preparation for PHP 8.1. We’ve made several security improvements including adding Content Security Policy to prevent some XSS attacks within Matomo.

Matomo Tag Manager has received several useful updates. Previously when you used Tag Manager Debugger you had to append parameters to a URL, now you can simply enter the URL in a form and click Debug.

Tag Manager now also detects elements coming into view on a webpage even when the visitor is not scrolling. This is the last release in which Matomo is fully compatible with Internet Explorer 11 (see blog post).

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

111 tickets have been closed by 19 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 18,91MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-10-2021
1 • submitter: elastiek

07-10-2021 • 09:16

1 Linkedin

Submitter: elastiek

Bron: Matomo

+1twiet
7 oktober 2021 17:27
Voor wie problemen heeft met updaten: Er is een issue met het certificaat van builds.matomo.org.

Dit certificaat wordt nog ondertekend door het inmiddels verlopen Letsencrypt 'DST Root CA X3' rootcertificaat.

Met de browser (Firefox) de laatste versie ophalen werkt bij mij nog prima, maar andere tools, zoals wget onder Linux, zullen er misschien over klagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door twiet op 8 oktober 2021 08:58]

