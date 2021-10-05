Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: foobar2000 1.6.8 bèta 1

foobar2000 logo (75 pix) Versie 1.6.8 van foobar2000 is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.6.8 ziet er vooralsnog als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.6.8:
  • Fixed visual glitches when scrolling lists horizontally with mouse wheel through Logitech software.
  • Improved output format negotiation with exclusive output.
  • Fixed failure to install components from store-mode (uncompressed) zip archives.
  • Improved handling of malformed FLAC files, prevented crash from too many cuesheet entries.
  • Correct reporting of AC3 channel count in MP4 files even without AC3 component installed (before it would incorrectly report stereo).
  • Allowed UTF-8 cuesheets without UTF-8 header.
  • Fixed htmlspecialchars misuse in component update list / component page link.
  • Mapped MP4 @mvn field to "movement name".
  • Prevented the same folder from being added more than once to the Media Library.
  • Properties dialog: deferred logging of user-entered field names for the dropdown list until the tags are saved, effectively preventing typos from being remembered.
  • Fixed a bug causing Alt+F4 (and possibly other keyboard events) to be disregarded if mouse pointer is above specific interactive portion of a window (list controls, buttons in editboxes).
  • Improved handling of files with malformed APE tags - some files were entirely unplayable.
  • More thorough 'remove tags' for Vorbis, Opus and Musepack.
  • Fixed text truncation in ReplayGain Scanner preferences page.

foobar2000 screenshot

Versienummer 1.6.8 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website foobar2000
Download https://www.foobar2000.org/?page=Download
Bestandsgrootte 4,56MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2021 18:281

05-10-2021 • 18:28

1 Linkedin

Bron: foobar2000

Update-historie

14-02 foobar2000 1.6.10 0
27-01 foobar2000 1.6.10 bèta 1 3
03-01 foobar2000 1.6.9 5
15-12 foobar2000 1.6.9 bèta 1 6
09-11 foobar2000 1.6.8 11
05-10 foobar2000 1.6.8 bèta 1 1
10-08 foobar2000 1.6.7 3
05-'21 foobar2000 1.6.7 bèta 1 0
05-'21 foobar2000 1.6.6 1
04-'21 foobar2000 1.6.6 bèta 3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

foobar2000

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Ge Someone

6 oktober 2021 13:08
beta 2 is ook al uit. Fixt o.a. een crash in de Artwork tab.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True