Versie 1.6.8 van foobar2000 is in ontwikkeling en de eerste bètarelease is uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.6.8 ziet er vooralsnog als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.6.8: Fixed visual glitches when scrolling lists horizontally with mouse wheel through Logitech software.

Improved output format negotiation with exclusive output.

Fixed failure to install components from store-mode (uncompressed) zip archives.

Improved handling of malformed FLAC files, prevented crash from too many cuesheet entries.

Correct reporting of AC3 channel count in MP4 files even without AC3 component installed (before it would incorrectly report stereo).

Allowed UTF-8 cuesheets without UTF-8 header.

Fixed htmlspecialchars misuse in component update list / component page link.

Mapped MP4 @mvn field to "movement name".

Prevented the same folder from being added more than once to the Media Library.

Properties dialog: deferred logging of user-entered field names for the dropdown list until the tags are saved, effectively preventing typos from being remembered.

Fixed a bug causing Alt + F4 (and possibly other keyboard events) to be disregarded if mouse pointer is above specific interactive portion of a window (list controls, buttons in editboxes).

Improved handling of files with malformed APE tags - some files were entirely unplayable.

More thorough 'remove tags' for Vorbis, Opus and Musepack.

Fixed text truncation in ReplayGain Scanner preferences page.