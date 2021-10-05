Mozilla heeft versie 93 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 93 heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor avif-afbeeldingen en het invullen van pdf-formulieren toegevoegd. Verder worden de oudste tabbladen automatisch afsluiten wanneer er heel weinig werkgeheugen vrij is en is het niet meer toegestaan om bestanden via een onveilige verbinding op een https-website te downloaden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now supports the new AVIF image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec. It offers significant bandwidth savings for sites compared to existing image formats. It also supports transparency and other advanced features.

Firefox PDF viewer now supports filling more forms (XFA-based forms, used by multiple governments and banks). Learn more.

When available system memory is critically low, Firefox on Windows will automatically unload tabs based on their last access time, memory usage, and other attributes. This should help reduce Firefox out-of-memory crashes. Switching to an unloaded tab automatically reloads it.

To prevent session loss for macOS users who are running Firefox from a mounted .dmg file, they’ll now be prompted to finish installation. This permission prompt only appears the first time these users run Firefox on their computer.

Firefox now blocks downloads that rely on insecure connections, protecting against potentially malicious or unsafe downloads. Learn more and see where to find downloads in Firefox.

Improved web compatibility for privacy protections with SmartBlock 3.0. Learn more

Introducing a new referrer tracking protection in Strict Tracking Protection and Private Browsing. Learn more Fixed The VoiceOver screen reader now correctly reports checkable items in accessible tree controls as checked or unchecked.

The Orca screen reader now works correctly with Firefox, no longer requiring users to switch to another application after starting Firefox.

Various security fixes Changed TLS ciphersuites that use 3DES have been disabled. Such ciphersuites can only be enabled when deprecated versions of TLS are also enabled. Learn more.

The download panel now follows the Firefox visual styles. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 93 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information Web Platform The UI for <input type="datetime-local"> has been implemented.

