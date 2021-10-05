Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 93.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 93 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 93 heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor avif-afbeeldingen en het invullen van pdf-formulieren toegevoegd. Verder worden de oudste tabbladen automatisch afsluiten wanneer er heel weinig werkgeheugen vrij is en is het niet meer toegestaan om bestanden via een onveilige verbinding op een https-website te downloaden. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now supports the new AVIF image format, which is based on the modern and royalty free AV1 video codec. It offers significant bandwidth savings for sites compared to existing image formats. It also supports transparency and other advanced features.
  • Firefox PDF viewer now supports filling more forms (XFA-based forms, used by multiple governments and banks). Learn more.
  • When available system memory is critically low, Firefox on Windows will automatically unload tabs based on their last access time, memory usage, and other attributes. This should help reduce Firefox out-of-memory crashes. Switching to an unloaded tab automatically reloads it.
  • To prevent session loss for macOS users who are running Firefox from a mounted .dmg file, they’ll now be prompted to finish installation. This permission prompt only appears the first time these users run Firefox on their computer.
  • Firefox now blocks downloads that rely on insecure connections, protecting against potentially malicious or unsafe downloads. Learn more and see where to find downloads in Firefox.
  • Improved web compatibility for privacy protections with SmartBlock 3.0. Learn more
  • Introducing a new referrer tracking protection in Strict Tracking Protection and Private Browsing. Learn more
Fixed
  • The VoiceOver screen reader now correctly reports checkable items in accessible tree controls as checked or unchecked.
  • The Orca screen reader now works correctly with Firefox, no longer requiring users to switch to another application after starting Firefox.
  • Various security fixes
Changed
  • TLS ciphersuites that use 3DES have been disabled. Such ciphersuites can only be enabled when deprecated versions of TLS are also enabled. Learn more.
  • The download panel now follows the Firefox visual styles.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 93.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 93.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2021 18:097

05-10-2021 • 18:09

7 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
28-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3 0
21-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2 6
15-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+16+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0Franckey
5 oktober 2021 19:48
Heel lang Firefox fan geweest, maar de update met nieuwe style tabs was het laatste zetje wat ik nodig had om helemaal naar Edge over te stappen... Ok, Edge werd ook steeds fijner... ;)
+1broodplank
@Franckey5 oktober 2021 20:22
gewoon browser.proton.enabled op false zetten in about:config dan heb je de oude weer
+1Zidane007nl
@broodplank5 oktober 2021 22:53
Dat is niet meer mogelijk sinds Firefox 91.
+1elmuerte
@Franckey6 oktober 2021 07:52
Hoe zijn Edge's tabs beter dan Firefox huidige tabs?
+1Franckey
@elmuerte6 oktober 2021 08:48
Hoe zijn Edge's tabs beter dan Firefox huidige tabs?
Die zien er normaal uit, zoals het vroeger ook bij Firefox was. Maar ik begrijp inmiddels dat je dat in Firefox kan aanpassen. ;)
+1Rudie_V

@Franckey6 oktober 2021 14:11
Heel lang Firefox fan geweest, maar de update met nieuwe style tabs was het laatste zetje wat ik nodig had om helemaal naar Edge over te stappen... Ok, Edge werd ook steeds fijner... ;)
Ieder z'n smaak, maar als ik Firefox naast Edge zet zie ik weinig verschil om daar nou echt zo'n groot probleem van te maken dat je van browser moet veranderen. Dat minimale uiterlijke verschil weegt in geen enkel opzicht op tegen de voordelen die Firefox biedt.
+1Jerie
5 oktober 2021 20:06
Tab unloading zit vooralsnog alleen in Firefox 93 voor Windows. Andere platformen volgen.

Voor een uitgebreide uitleg over hoe het werkt, welke features er nog aan komen zie https://hacks.mozilla.org...-unloading-in-firefox-93/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True