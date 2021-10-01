Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This release finally brings in Suricata version 6 as well as OpenVPN tls-crypt support, automatic user creation on LDAP-based logins and more. As a general note the Realtek vendor driver currently bundled with the base system will be moved to a plugin-based kernel module in version 22.1 and the original re(4) driver inside FreeBSD 13 will be restored. To ease migration and because the version maintained in FreeBSD ports actually offers additional fixes we have inlcuded the new plugin into this build.