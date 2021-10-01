Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 21.7.3 released
This release finally brings in Suricata version 6 as well as OpenVPN tls-crypt support, automatic user creation on LDAP-based logins and more. As a general note the Realtek vendor driver currently bundled with the base system will be moved to a plugin-based kernel module in version 22.1 and the original re(4) driver inside FreeBSD 13 will be restored. To ease migration and because the version maintained in FreeBSD ports actually offers additional fixes we have inlcuded the new plugin into this build.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: allow automatic user creation on LDAP-based logins
- interfaces: add and use unified function is_interface_assigned() to prevent deleting assigned interfaces
- interfaces: sync firewall groups after internal create/destroy operations
- interfaces: add netstat tree search and improve page layout
- interfaces: replace opportunistic diagnostics IP address lookups with more robust variants
- firewall: clarify match/set priority in rules
- firewall: improve alias description/preview
- firewall: aliases maximum entries progress bar
- dhcp: add shared dhcpd_leases() reader and use it in both lease pages
- openvpn: use is_interface_assigned() to prevent deletion of assigned instances
- openvpn: CARP status read cleanups (contributed by vnxme)
- openvpn: tls-crypt support (contributed by vnxme)
- openvpn: do not create empty router file
- router advertisements: remove AdvRDNSSLifetime / AdvDNSSLLifetime bounds (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- unbound: register DHCP leases with their matching IP range configured DHCP domain
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.1
- plugins: os-chrony 1.4
- plugins: os-collectd 1.4
- plugins: os-fetchmail 1.1
- plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.16
- plugins: os-realtek-re 1.0 adds Realtek vendor NIC driver module
- plugins: os-telegraf 1.12.1
- ports: dnsmasq 2.86
- ports: filterlog 0.5 removes unused IPv6 options support
- ports: nss 3.70
- ports: pcre 8.45
- ports: python 3.8.12
- ports: sudo 1.9.8p1
- ports: suricata 6.0.3
- ports: syslog-ng 3.34.1