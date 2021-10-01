Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MAME 0.236

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.236 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.236:

The big event of the day is here! MAME 0.236 is ready for your enjoyment! Sadly, this month marked the passing of Sir Clive Sinclair, who it could be argued did more to put computers into the hands of everyday people than anyone. There’s a small update to MAME’s ZX Spectrum software list in this release.

The effort to dump and preserve protection microcontrollers is still going well. This month’s additions include Juuouki and Wonder Planet. Protection simulation has been removed for Wonder Planet and Space Harrier. Remember, this is a worthy cause that provides multiple benefits: it improves accuracy by taking guesses out of emulation, helps people maintain and repair ageing arcade boards, and simplifies MAME’s code.

MAME’s NEC PC-8001 now supports floppy disks. The PC-8001 and PC-8801 software lists have been reorganised to match, and a big batch of items from the Neo Kobe collection have been added. MAME continues to improve its NES/Famicom cartridge coverage. There are a whole lot of games you can play now, including Chinese RPGs, fighting game bootlegs, and pirate multi-game cartridges. Experience a parallel universe of software of such inconsistent quality that you can’t stop going down the rabbit hole! Saturn emulation has seen a few improvements, with several games that didn’t boot previously reaching playable status this month.

As you might expect, the FM Towns, PC-98 and V.Smile software lists have been updated as usual. A couple of recently dumped prototypes have been added to the SNES and Game Boy software lists. The SpongeBob SquarePants Jellyfish Dodge game has been dumped and emulated, and a Korean version of Sotsugyo Shousho known as Jor-eop Jeungmyeongseo has been found. More pleasant surprises include working emulation for the IDE protection dongle included in Killer Instinct 2 upgrade kit, and some fixes for Atari 8-bit home computers using the ANTIC video chip.

For people with more exotic tastes, MAME has added its oldest working software list additions: Munching Squares and Punchy for the MIT TX-0. There’s also a new disassembler for the DEC VAX architecture. In more mundane news, you can now reduce the proliferation of duplicate ROM sets for families of similar keyboards and other devices.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.236
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 81,32MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+18+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Djerique
1 oktober 2021 08:45
Wat ontzettend gaaf om te zien dat de MAME ontwikkeling nog steeds gaande is.

Zitten ze nu trouwens een beetje op het niveau van de emulators van Nintendo zelf?
Wat ik daarmee bedoel ik dat Nintendo voor de NES mini & SNES mini een geperfectioneerde emulator hebben ontwikkelt met praktisch geen lag. Je zou bijna denken dat er een FPGA inzat.

Zelf ben ik benieuwd of MAME nu ook al in die fase zit.
+1Hanky74
@Djerique1 oktober 2021 09:29
Ik gebruik altijd Retroarch wat een verzameling is van alle bekende systemen en waarvoor vaak de laatste versie (cores) van de emulators worden ontwikkeld. Die kan je gewoon vanuit Retroarch zelf downloaden en updaten en kan je ook latency en heel veel andere zaken aanpassen.
+1paltenburg
@Hanky741 oktober 2021 10:03
Waarom zou je de latency willen aanpassen (en niet minimaal houden)?
+1ToFast
@paltenburg1 oktober 2021 11:17
Compensatie voor je input en/of scherm.
+1beerse
@paltenburg1 oktober 2021 12:37
Op de laatste fysieke msx-machines zat een knop waarmee de snelheid van de cpu kon worden aangepast van 0 tot max-snelheid. Dat was vooral handig omdat die machines standaard ongeveer op dubbele snelheid draaiden van wat de msx1 en msx2 standaard deden. Dan konden de meeste spellen mooi mee vertraagd worden. De spellen op die systemen liepen gewoon zo snel als de machine het aan kon, daar zat geen timing in. Met name in de 8-bit spellen gok ik dat er best wel veel andere systemen op die manier werkten. Die kan je dus met een grotere latency ook mooi vertragen.
+1retroguy
1 oktober 2021 18:48
MAME!! Ik gebruik de emulator al sinds 1997, maar de versie die ik nu al een paar jaar op mijn emu PC heb staan, groovymame64_0196, zal wel de laatste versie blijven voor mij. Werkt perfect in combinatie met een Sony PVM en een Sega New Astro City Candy cab. :)
+1ndonkersloot
@retroguy2 oktober 2021 08:10
Jaloers :Y) .
Ik heb zelf een bartop gebouwd maar een New Astro City is wel heel tof.

Er zijn toch ook wel latere versies van groovymame wat ook 'gewoon' zou moeten werken?
0retroguy
@ndonkersloot3 oktober 2021 23:04
Jazeker, maar ik heb niet echt de tijd en zin meer om de boel steeds weer te updaten. :)
0ndonkersloot
@retroguy4 oktober 2021 06:16
Dat kan ik me voorstellen. Als het werkt, werkt het ook gewoon.
+1peeceej
1 oktober 2021 10:10
Mame is volgens mij niet een traditionele emulator zoals bijvoorbeeld bsnes, maar een emulator waar verschillende individuele arcadekasten op gedraaid kunnen. Ik vind het persoonlijk de bewerkelijkste van allemaal als je het zelf moet opzetten, omdat je matchende romsets per mameversie nodig hebt. Zelf voorkom ik dit door bijvoorbeeld coinops pc te gebruiken, wat feitelijk plug and play is.

Mocht je het niet kennen, zoek dan even op YouTube naar coinops pc. Het ziet er werkelijk oogstrelend uit, met zeer realistische cabinet art.

