Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.3

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Issues Addressed in this Release
  • Fixed missing "Remote Device" debug target for Xamarin iOS projects.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a start menu shortcut link to disappear. The bug only happened when updating multiple instances of different product SKUs on the same machine.
From Developer Community Security Advisory Notice CVE-2021-26434 Visual Studio Incorrect Permission Assignment Privilege Escalation Vulnerability

A permission assignment vulnerability exists in Visual Studio after installing the Game development with C++ and selecting the Unreal Engine Installer workload. The system is vulnerable to LPE during the installation it creates a directory with write access to all users.

Versienummer 16.11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-09-2021 • 06:18
Submitter: Jeroen Sack

Bron: Microsoft

