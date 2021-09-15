Microsoft heeft versie 16.11.3 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze update heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Issues Addressed in this Release
From Developer Community
- Fixed missing "Remote Device" debug target for Xamarin iOS projects.
- Fixed a bug that caused a start menu shortcut link to disappear. The bug only happened when updating multiple instances of different product SKUs on the same machine.
Security Advisory Notice CVE-2021-26434 Visual Studio Incorrect Permission Assignment Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
- Visual Studio UI unresponsive when too much build log output during build (eg: diagnostic verbosity)
- Live Unit Testing Crashes on start up
- "Remote device" not listed in devices
- Designer crashes for 32-bit apps whenever you scroll wheel over it
A permission assignment vulnerability exists in Visual Studio after installing the Game development with C++ and selecting the Unreal Engine Installer workload. The system is vulnerable to LPE during the installation it creates a directory with write access to all users.