Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de eerste update voor versie 1.60 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.60.1 addresses these issues:
- npm script not work in default terminal bug
- Context menu command "Open in Integrated Terminal" does not use Default Profile
- Go to Symbol in Workspace
- Allow also setting the language_info in a notebook
- Show Log from Container Creation Progress notification has no effect
- SSH Remote fails to connect
- Inline-suggestion appearing at previous cursor location
- August 2021 Endgame Recovery
- v1.60: "Auto language select" feature sets "CoffeeScript" language in "Git commit" files
- Powershell console opens every time I launch VS Code with a project
- nable to save notebook when executing a long running cell