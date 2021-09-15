Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.60.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de eerste update voor versie 1.60 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Update 1.60.1 addresses these issues: If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.60.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-09-2021 05:56
5 • submitter: edeboeck

15-09-2021 • 05:56

5 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.2 6
10-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.1 0
04-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.0 0
14-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.2 0
09-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.1 0
04-02 Visual Studio Code 1.64.0 3
17-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.2 0
15-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.1 0
09-12 Visual Studio Code 1.63.0 9
20-11 Visual Studio Code 1.62.3 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+12+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Martin Reulink
15 september 2021 08:03
Eén van de beste editors die er is :)
Weet iemand of er al iets is voor multimonitor support?
+2joostdet
@Martin Reulink15 september 2021 16:53
ctrl + shift + p -> Duplicate Workspace in New Window
0Martin Reulink
@joostdet15 september 2021 19:53
Niet precies wat ik bedoel; Ik zou bijv. graag de terminal op 1 scherm willen hebben, de editor op de 2e en de "Explorer"&"Outline" op een 3e.
0beerse
@Martin Reulink16 september 2021 14:25
Dan ben je de 'editor' voorbij en gebruik je het meer als integrated development environment (ide).
En volgens mij is msVisualStudio zoals zo veel ms applicaties nu juist een applicatie die er trots op is dat alles in 1 scherm/window werkt.
0Cypher_Nine
@Martin Reulink15 september 2021 09:14
helaas niet, hoe ik het nu gebruik is 2x Visual Code open, maar ideaal is het niet, maar beter dan niks :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True