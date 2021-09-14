AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.9.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Deathloop en de open bèta van Call of Duty Vanguard, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Support For
Added Vulkan Support
- Deathloop
- Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta
- AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics
Fixed Issues
- VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory
- This extension allows implementations to use the null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This in turn allows applications that run untrusted content to defeat memory-scraping attacks.
- VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product
- This extension adds support for the integer dot product SPIR-V instructions defined in SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product. The SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product extension allows dot product operations on integer vectors with optional accumulation. In addition to allowing dot product operations for all input vector types, it also allows integer dot product for 4-component vectors of 8-bit integers that are packed into 32-bit integers.
- VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2
- This extension provides shaders with the capability to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory. It additionally allows floating-point atomic minimum and maximum operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory.
- VK_EXT_load_store_op_none
- This extension allows an application to specify the contents within the render area that will not modified or can be expected to be undefined after rendering.
Known Issues
- Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- On Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.
- While playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character.
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.