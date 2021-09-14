Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.9.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.9.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Deathloop en de open bèta van Call of Duty Vanguard, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For
  • Deathloop
  • Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta
  • AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory
    • This extension allows implementations to use the null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This in turn allows applications that run untrusted content to defeat memory-scraping attacks.
  • VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product
    • This extension adds support for the integer dot product SPIR-V instructions defined in SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product. The SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product extension allows dot product operations on integer vectors with optional accumulation. In addition to allowing dot product operations for all input vector types, it also allows integer dot product for 4-component vectors of 8-bit integers that are packed into 32-bit integers.
  • VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2
    • This extension provides shaders with the capability to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory. It additionally allows floating-point atomic minimum and maximum operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory.
  • VK_EXT_load_store_op_none
    • This extension allows an application to specify the contents within the render area that will not modified or can be expected to be undefined after rendering.
Fixed Issues
  • Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • On Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.
  • While playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-09-2021 • 05:56
Submitter: Postman

14-09-2021 • 05:56

32 Linkedin

Submitter: Postman

Bron: AMD

+2winwiz
14 september 2021 07:03
Er zijn een aantal features niet genoemd die wel nieuw zijn zoals auto overclocking van GPU én CPU, support voor Windows 11 https://community.amd.com...ws-11-support/ba-p/488439
0Pikkemans
@winwiz15 september 2021 19:48
Eindelijk ook de CPU metrics in de Performance Overlay!
+1spoonman
14 september 2021 07:18
Wow, die fixed issue van flickering displays is eindelijk gefixed geraakt. Zelf nooit last van gehad, maar die heeft heel lang bij de known issues gestaan.
+1sjanssen15
@spoonman14 september 2021 08:51
Daar heb ik dus geloof ik wel last van met mijn Vega64. Ben echt benieuwd of dit het eindelijk gaat oplossen! Random flickeringen wanneer je niets aan het doen was bijvoorbeeld.
+1Steuberke
@sjanssen1514 september 2021 14:36
Daar heb ik ook last van gehad met m'n Vega64, ik dacht dat het aan mijn beeldscherm lag omdat daarvan op internet stond dat de HDMI poort problemen zou hebben, daarom displayport in gebruik genomen. Weet eigenlijk niet meer of ik daarna nog last heb gehad... Ben erna geswitcht naar een RTX3080. Interessant...
+1m.z
@spoonman14 september 2021 09:32
Nou, ik heb in het verleden meegemaakt dat een known isseu "gewoon" uit de lijst wordt gehaald, zoals:

Elevated memory | Memory stuck on max clock

Hierna waren er speculaties dat het om de hardware/type geheugen te maken heeft. Dit probleem had ik in het verleden met mijn RX 5700 XT. Sinds april heb de RX 6900 XT, waarbij enkele maanden precies het zelfde probleem aanwezig is en sinds 21.6.1 is opgelost. Helaas heb ik geen 5700 XT om dit ook hierop te testen.

Grappig, dit was iets wat toen is opgelost en niet in de patchnote heeft gestaan.
+1Joindry
@m.z14 september 2021 13:58
Is dit niet opgelost bij jou? Van zodra ik een refresh rate inzet van 70, waar mn scherm voor gemaakt is, heb ik terug hetzelfde liedje. Op 60hz geen probleem wel...
0m.z
@Joindry15 september 2021 15:01
Bij mijn RX 6900 XT is het sinds 21.6.1 opgelost. Ik kan alleen 144/100/60 selecteren met mijn monitor, maar hierbij zie ik geen problemen.
0Joindry
@m.z15 september 2021 15:13
Bij mij blijft het probleem volharden. Bij 2 beeldschermen, op verschillende refreshrate, blijft het geheugen vastzitten op zijn max clock. (main driver naar 70hz en zijschermpje op 60hz). Gisteren nog geprobeerd met bovenstaande update.
0m.z
@Joindry15 september 2021 15:23
Heb je een 5000 of 6000 serie GPU? Ik weet niet zeker, maar vermoed dat het vooral bij 6000 is opgelost. Alleen weet ik niet zeker hoe dit zit bij multi-monitor setups. Indien je problemen behoudt, probeer eens met DDU drivers te verwijderen in safemode en installeer hierna de chipset en gpu drivers opnieuw.

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 15 september 2021 15:24]

0Joindry
@m.z15 september 2021 15:25
6000 series (6800 om exact te zijn), maar het lijkt wel een gekend probleem te zijn.
0m.z
@Joindry15 september 2021 17:23
Ik heb even gekeken en zie dat dit nog steeds het geval is bij multi-monitor setups: link

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 15 september 2021 17:24]

0Jeroenske
@m.z17 september 2021 13:38
Ik kan bevestigen dat het bij mijn 5700 XT Red Devil niet gefixed is op 1440P/144Hz via DisplayPort. Zet ik nou de refresh rate lager op 120Hz of 100Hz dan klokt het geheugen netjes terug.
+1Ramontique
@spoonman14 september 2021 15:42
Jammer dat het op de rx 400 serie nog niet gefixed is. Ik kan namelijk door flickering nog steeds geen freesync gebruiken. 144hz & 60hz beeldscherm. Werkt wel als ik beiden beeldschermen op 60hz zet.
+1qbig1970
14 september 2021 11:34
Er wordt niet bij gezet dat deze drivers Windows 11 Ready zijn.
Toch wel belangrijk om te melden denk ik.

Bron

[Reactie gewijzigd door qbig1970 op 14 september 2021 11:36]

+1Techking
@qbig197014 september 2021 15:32
Ja, precies
Ik heb een Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13ACN5 die draait op Windows 11 en de drivers werken prima.
+1mcsluis
14 september 2021 14:03
Met deze nieuwe drivers zou op het tuning tabblad ook de optie aanwezig moeten zijn om de CPU met 1 knop te overclocken. Ik zie deze optie niet met mijn 5800x + 6800xt. Zijn er mensen die dit wel werkend hebben?

Zie ook: https://www.reddit.com/r/...not_showing_up_in_radeon/

[Reactie gewijzigd door mcsluis op 14 september 2021 14:03]

+1BKooij
14 september 2021 18:18
Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
Hmm weer niet updaten dus (rx580), bij de vorige updates crashte de drivers bij het openen van Twitch.
21.4.1 lijkt stabiel te blijven in ieder geval.
0DutchKevv
15 september 2021 01:10
Smart access werkte toch al een hele tijd op 5000 kaarten?

Heb een 5700xt en zou zweren dat ik het eens dubbel gechecked heb....

Maar wellicht toch niet goed gekeken of false positive
0RobinNL
20 september 2021 22:10
Deze driver veroorzaakt mogelijk crashes in Battlefield 5. Na het installeren van een oudere driver geen problemen meer gehad.
+1The Zep Man
@GeroldM14 september 2021 07:02
Probeer deze software eens met een versie van Windows dat geen Windows 10 is. Dan is het een grote janboel. Hardware welke prima ondersteund word in Windows 10, is opeens 'invalid hardware' in een andere versie van Windows.

Kreeg die melding met een APU (2400G).
Een onterechte klacht, aangezien voor Windows enkel Windows 10 officieel ondersteund wordt.
De installer uitpakken en installeren via de Windows Device Manager was de enige manier voor Windows om de driver te herkennen en te installeren. AMD heeft nog een heleboel te leren als je niet met het nieuwste van het nieuwste werkt.
Of je moet zelf onderzoeken wat officieel ondersteund wordt met specifieke softwareversies voordat je het aanschaft.
0GeroldM
@The Zep Man14 september 2021 07:47
Gebruikte de "automatische kaart herkenner"-functie van de AMD website om de juiste driver te downloaden. Na 6 verschillende drivers suggesties te hebben gedownload, had ik er wel een beetje genoeg van.

Dus oudste driver installer uitgepakt met 7zip in een folder en de WDM op die folder gericht, dat resulteerde in een geinstalleerde driver. Vind het wel goed zo.

Enige uitleg is misschien nodig:
In Zuid-Amerika is de markt voor computer onderdelen heel wat beperkter dan wat jij in Nederland gewend bent. Het was de enige AMD CPU die nog op voorraad was. Letterlijk de enige en dat was bij de grootse online-retailer in Paraguay. Soms hebben ze meer beschikbaar, maar zodra ze er zijn, gaan ze als warme broodjes over de balie. En voor hogere prijzen dan in Nederland, terwijl de salarissen hier gemiddeld 4 keer lager zijn dan in Nederland.
+1Rickkamminga
@GeroldM14 september 2021 08:19
Vervelend. Maar dat weerhoudt je niet om te upgraden naar Windows 10. Windows 7 is inmiddels legacy en dat mag zo langzamerhand ook wel. Dat is waar je probleem vandaan komt.
0The Zep Man
@GeroldM14 september 2021 09:40
Enige uitleg is misschien nodig:
In Zuid-Amerika is de markt voor computer onderdelen heel wat beperkter dan wat jij in Nederland gewend bent.
Mooie ad hominem, gebaseerd op aardig wat aannames. ;)
Het was de enige AMD CPU die nog op voorraad was. Letterlijk de enige en dat was bij de grootse online-retailer in Paraguay. Soms hebben ze meer beschikbaar, maar zodra ze er zijn, gaan ze als warme broodjes over de balie. En voor hogere prijzen dan in Nederland, terwijl de salarissen hier gemiddeld 4 keer lager zijn dan in Nederland.
Een Windows 10 upgrade is gratis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 14 september 2021 09:42]

0CH4OS
@The Zep Man14 september 2021 10:49
Mooie ad hominem, gebaseerd op aardig wat aannames. ;)
Net als dat dit bericht een aanname is. Ik ga er vanuit dat @GeroldM met 'hier' refereert naar Paraguay waar hij woont en daardoor vast wel beter weet hoe de markt daar werkt.
Een Windows 10 upgrade is gratis.
Dan moet je ook maar Windows 10 compatibel hardware hebben. Wederom een aanname van jouw kant dus. ;)
0The Zep Man
@CH4OS14 september 2021 10:56
De APU is compatibel, dus de rest van het systeem zeer waarschijnlijk ook. Zo niet, dan had hij toch beter kunnen investeren in gepaste hardware.
0CH4OS
@The Zep Man14 september 2021 10:58
Waar de hardware duurder is dan hier, met een salaris dat lager is met hier...
0The Zep Man
@CH4OS14 september 2021 12:09
Gepaste hardware = oudere hardware = goedkoper.

Als je niet het gebruik van oudere software kan betalen, dan moet je geen oudere software gebruiken.
+1CH4OS
@The Zep Man14 september 2021 12:11
Moet het wel beschikbaar zijn, schijnbaar was er letterlijk maar 1 CPU over zoals ik zijn bericht lees, dus ik begrijp even het punt niet dat je hiermee tracht te maken, je weet immers ook de volledige context of situatie niet waarom er bijvoorbeeld niet gewacht is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 14 september 2021 12:13]

0cmegens
@The Zep Man14 september 2021 10:32
Wellicht dat Windows 10 downloaden daar een issue is? Internet access is niet overal even goedkoop en in sommige landen reken je af per GB. Dan is Windows downloaden niet gratis?

Ik weet het ook niet, ik kan geen andere reden verzinnen waarom je anders inderdaad zou gaan klagen over een oudere Windows, terwijl updaten gratis is. Tenzij je echt legacy software draait, maar dan zou ik de internet kabel uit dat systeem trekken en nooit meer iets updaten.

