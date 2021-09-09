Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today the following CVEs are being addressed:

CVE-2021-3711, CVE-2021-3712, CVE-2021-23840, CVE-2021-23841

Please note that the Let's Encrypt client plugin is now called ACME client since acme.sh version 3 does support multiple providers.

Apart from the usual batch of fixes the work on RSS (receive side scaling) is progressing and groundwork has already made it to the kernel along with the libnetmap library for allowing better scaling in netmap mode along with it. At this point, however, RSS is not yet enabled and there is no impact on existing setups. That will likely change with one of the next stable versions in this series.

On the other hand, the work for FreeBSD 13 migration in 22.1 is ongoing as well to be able to test this rather sooner than later. In this iteration we will take the time to look at shared forwarding edge cases and have already upstreamed a number of patches that have been accumulated over the last couple of years to keep our code base light and tidy.