Software-update: OPNsense 21.7.2

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 21.7.2 released

Today the following CVEs are being addressed:

CVE-2021-3711, CVE-2021-3712, CVE-2021-23840, CVE-2021-23841

Please note that the Let's Encrypt client plugin is now called ACME client since acme.sh version 3 does support multiple providers.

Apart from the usual batch of fixes the work on RSS (receive side scaling) is progressing and groundwork has already made it to the kernel along with the libnetmap library for allowing better scaling in netmap mode along with it. At this point, however, RSS is not yet enabled and there is no impact on existing setups. That will likely change with one of the next stable versions in this series.

On the other hand, the work for FreeBSD 13 migration in 22.1 is ongoing as well to be able to test this rather sooner than later. In this iteration we will take the time to look at shared forwarding edge cases and have already upstreamed a number of patches that have been accumulated over the last couple of years to keep our code base light and tidy.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: default RSS widget feed to forum announcements
  • system: add missing ACL for Syslog targets page
  • system: fix unescaped source field used for password in backup plugins
  • system: reload FreeBSD services when reloading all services from console
  • interfaces: use -M option in rtosold invoke in preparation for 22.1
  • interfaces: correct indent in dhclient configuration
  • firewall: allow to specify port ranges for outgoing NAT (contributed by Nikolay Denev)
  • firewall: fix long comment preventing IPFW reload (contributed by Robin Schneider)
  • firewall: fix compare interfaces (contributed by Smart-Soft)
  • firmware: opnsense-patch can now patch installer and updater files
  • firmware: opnsense-update -c option now honours the -f option
  • firmware: opnsense-update improvements for mirror manipulation options
  • firmware: undo masking vulnerability URLs in FreeBSD due to UUID use
  • firmware: also check plugins sync for up to date core package
  • firmware: fix visibility issue on console when syncing plugins
  • firmware: replace php version_compare() call with pkg-version shell command
  • firmware: correctly announce major upgrade reboot in status return
  • firmware: do not fetch GeoIP database from business mirrors without a subscription
  • firmware: backend now supports reinstall like opnsense-bootstrap -q
  • intrusion detection: skip ruleset empty metadata (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • ipsec: fix a regression in rightsubnets for non-mobile phase 2
  • ipsec: fix a regression in VTI handling
  • ipsec: identity quoting for ASN1DN and FQDN types with "#" characters
  • ipsec: add auto type for identities
  • openvpn: fix client-config-dir regression
  • openvpn: check IPv4 tunnel prefix (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • openvpn: simplify CIDR validation and remove trim() usage
  • web proxy: adding additional memory cache options (contributed by Xeroxxx)
  • plugins: os-acme-client 3.0
  • plugins: os-haproxy 3.5
  • src: runtime RSS code preparations and assorted related upstream patches
  • src: axgbe: remove unneccesary packet length check
  • src: iflib: fix partial length accounting error in netmap mode
  • src: lib: add libnetmap and related patches
  • src: dhclient: skip_to_semi() consumes semicolon already
  • src: rtsold: slighty change address read
  • src: fix missing error handling in bhyve(8) device models
  • src: fix remote code execution in ggatec(8)
  • src: fix libfetch out of bounds read
  • src: fix multiple OpenSSL vulnerabilities
  • ports: ifinfo 13.0
  • ports: libressl 3.3.4
  • ports: nss 3.69
  • ports: monit 5.29.0
  • ports: mpd5 adds L2TP interoperability fix from upstream
  • ports: openssl 1.1.1l
  • ports: php 7.4.23
  • ports: strongswan 5.9.3
  • ports: sudo 1.9.7p2
  • ports: unbound 1.13.2

+1Ghandi
9 september 2021 22:57
Is het zinvol om te migreren van PFSense naar OpenSense en zo ja, waarom?
+2GeroldM
@Ghandi9 september 2021 23:41
Zelfde hier, vond destijds de OPNSense interface veel prettiger om mee te werken. Dus meteen overgestapt nadat de toenmalige router PC (zelfbouw) het begaf.

OPNSense heeft nog steeds een prettige interface om mee te werken, de documentatie is ondertussen behoorlijk verbeterd en het forum is ook behulpzaam. En loopt uitstekend op een ander oud barrel dat ik uit de poel van afgeschreven PC's heb getrokken.

Heb sinds de overstap nooit meer omgekeken naar pfSense, maar ik verwacht dat daar ondertussen ook wel wat grafische verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd. Maar zover ik had begrepen vraagt de nieuwe eigenaar van pfSense meer geld voor hardware en documentatie, zijn er minder updates en is er 'gesneden' in de forums.

In hoeverre dat allemaal waar is over pfSense, kan ik niet met zekerheid zeggen. Maar wel dat dit niet het geval is met OPNSense. Daarnaast is OPNSense van een Nederlands bedrijf en als je toch een financiele bijdrage wil leveren, dan is het beter dat je geld ten goede komt aan de Nederlandse economie.
0powerboat
@Ghandi9 september 2021 23:03
Ik ben inmiddels al een paar jaar gemigreerd van pfsense naar opnsense i.v.m. de ontwikkelsnelheid.

Heb meer vertrouwen in de continuiteit.
0Ghandi
10 september 2021 23:28
Ik ben even wat verder aan het lezen geweest.

Ik heb op 2 locaties PFSense draaien (1 op een 4G verbinding in een lekker warm buitenland) en een op ziggo (70 Mbit).

Om het voor de thuissituatie lekker te laten draaien heb ik onderstaande leidraad gebruikt. Sindsdien (en eigen DNS) loopt het perfect.

https://blog.stefandroid....-latency-bufferbloat.html

Is dit iets wat standaard in OPNSense is geregeld of moet ik hier ook ongeveer deze weg volgen?
https://docs.opnsense.org/manual/shaping.html
0Mich
@Ghandi11 september 2021 06:00
Moet je ook zelf instellen op opnsense. Geeft wel een flinke verbetering.

