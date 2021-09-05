Software-update: Kdenlive 21.08.1

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.08.1 is out

The first maintenance release of the 21.08 series is out fixing regressions to Fade transition and Position and Zoom effect (when applied to bin clips) also, on Windows, Text to Speech is working again. This version adds the ability to import motion tracked data to the Alpha Shapes and Alpha Shapes (mask) effects.

Log:

  • Compile MLT with GCC 9 – fixes brightness effect corruption. Commit.
  • Fix mix crossfade sometimes using wrong order (starting at 100% and ending at 0%) instead of reverse. Commit.
  • Upgrade document version and fix custom affine effects for MLT 7 when. Commit.
  • Make it possible to import mlt rect keyframes to frei0r.alphaspot. Commit.

Outlook for the next major release

In other news work on the 21.12 release has started with some very exciting features coming, such as the initial implementation of the new multicam editing tool.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.08.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kdenlive

Kdenlive

Reacties (11)

0spone
5 september 2021 20:52
Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma
Wat is dat nou voor uitleg? Nu moet ik het nog steeds gaan Googlen. :+
+1CykoByte
@spone6 september 2021 08:23
Niet-lineair betekent in dit geval dat je meerdere video- en audiokanalen tegelijk weer kan geven, dus bijvoorbeeld frame-in-frame of green-screen toepassingen.

Een voorbeeld van een lineaire videobewerker is Windows Movie Maker, waarin je alleen 1 video- en geluidstrack hebt, waardoor je media elkaar moeten opvolgen.

Edit: Ik heb het toch eens opgezocht. En hoewel ik bronnen kan vinden die mijn verhaal bevestigen (hier bijvoorbeeld,) lijkt het complexer dan dat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 6 september 2021 10:58]

+1Elefant
@CykoByte6 september 2021 14:50
Niet-lineaur betekent letterlijk niet op één lijn. Een modern video bestand bestaat uit meerdere gebundelde gegevensstromen. In een videobestand kunnen bijvoorbeeld meerdere video/beeldstromen zitten van verschillende kwaliteit, meerdere audiostromen, meerdere en verschillende ondertitelstromen, en nog extra informatiestromen zoals hoofdstukinformatie. Deze stromen kan je ook op verschillende tijden laten starten, en onafhankelijk van elkaar sneller of langzamer laten lopen.

In een niet lineaire editor kan je zo met meerdere stromen tegelijkertijd werken. Dit is analoog met hoe een programma als photoshop met beeldbestanden omgaat. Want ook beeldbestanden kunnen plat uit één laag bestaan, maar ook uit op elkaar deels doorlatende lagen/layers eb maskers bestaan. Die lagen kan je een programma al Photoshop/Gimp apart bewerken. Je kan het resultaat wel exporteren/opslaan als een plat jpg-plaatje dat uit één laag bestaat. Maar dan kan je de lagen niet meer bewerken. Daarom heeft photoshop eigen formaten waarin je wel alle deelinformatie appart opslaat. En zo is het met videobestanden eigelijk ook. Je kan je projecten zo opslaan dat je er later verder aan kan werken, maar ook exporteren naar een gewenst videoformaat.

Met een lineair videoprogramma kan je alleen videos van hetzelfde formaat en resolutie aan elkaar plakken. Dat kan genoeg zijn om bijvoorbeeld opnames van een video-camera aan elkaar te plakken. Vaak kan je ook nog wel een overgangseffect maken of invoegen tussen twee stukjes, daarmee heb je het wel gehad. Maar een niet te onderschatten voordeel is dat het lekker snel en simpel is.

Zo gebruik ik onder Linux ook geen Gimp als ik snel platte plaatjes moet editen (zoals screen captures), maar het voortreffelijke KolourPaint. Daarmee kan ik binnen één minuut, stukken vergroten, uitknippen, verplaatsen, tekst toevoegen. Zo kan je een bestand kopieren naar het klembord en het als tekst of plaatje er in plakken. Werkelijk ideaal kan geen ander programma in snelheid tegenop.
+1zojammerhe
@CykoByte6 september 2021 14:53
Monteren op een ouderwetse videoband (zeg maar in serie plakken) is Lineair, hoeveel sporen maakt dan niet uit.. Niet lineair betekend dat je moeiteloos naar het begin en het einde en alles daartussen kan hoppen. Lineair kom je dus eigenlijk ook nooit meer tegen, tenzij iemand nog met tape bezig is..
But correct me if I'm wrong.
+1janbaarda
@spone6 september 2021 01:19
Kdenlive is een uitstekend videobewerkingsprogramma met bijna professionele mogelijkheden. Ik gebruik Kdenlive voornamelijk voor knippen en plakken van korte filmpjes. Je kan er vele formaten film mee maken (conversie van ene formaat naar andere formaat).
+1wimdebok
@janbaarda6 september 2021 08:38
Toevalig, heb deze week net wat zitten zoeken naar kdenlive en zit ook wat te denken hieraan voor het bewerken voor filmpjes, ben wel benieuwd of er eisen aan grafische kaarten worden gesteld.
+1Lennart
@wimdebok6 september 2021 09:57
Heb afgelopen corona-tijd wat HD-materiaal gemaakt en ik heb nou niet bepaald een state-of-the-art kaart. Een tweetal fanless GeForce 6200. En dat ging allemaal prima. Op het moment dat je tig filmpjes gaat maken kun je nog altijd verder kijken naar een systeem met specifieke componenten.

En KDEnlive is een snel te leren editor met veel mogelijkheden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lennart op 6 september 2021 09:58]

+1wimdebok
@Lennart6 september 2021 11:26
Dankjewe, klinkt goed dus geen heel dure grafische kaart nodig. Ik ga het eens uitproberen ik heb er al meerdere enthousiaste verhalen over gelezen.
+1bzuidgeest
@spone6 september 2021 15:56
Is toch duidelijk?, we zitten hier uiteindelijk op tweakers.net :). Maar zonder gekheid, dit is een melding voor een nieuwe versie, niet een review artikel.
0geerttttt
@spone5 september 2021 23:42
Nou? Wat zij google? Ik zit met precies dezelfde vraag :+
+1MrMonkE
5 september 2021 19:17
Krijg nou wat.
Ik had al paar keer de naam langs zien komen maar dacht dat het een linux distributie was.
Maar eens proberen dan :P

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

