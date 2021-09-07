Mozilla heeft versie 92 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 92 heeft Mozilla het onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om een https-verbinding automatisch om te zetten naar veiligere HTTPS resource records, is er ondersteuning voor het volledige kleurenspectrum bij het afspelen van video's, is de pagina die wordt getoond bij certificaatfouten verbeterd en is er meer werk gemaakt van het JavaScript-geheugenbeheer, ten gunste van de prestaties en gebruik van de hoeveelheid geheugen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.

Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.

Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.

Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS. Fixed Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.

macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as ‘expanded’ using the aria-expanded attribute.

An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.

Various security fixes Changed The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.

Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.

Continuing work to restructure Firefox’s JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. See more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 92 Release Notes.

