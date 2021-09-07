Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 92.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 92 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 92 heeft Mozilla het onder meer mogelijk gemaakt om een https-verbinding automatisch om te zetten naar veiligere HTTPS resource records, is er ondersteuning voor het volledige kleurenspectrum bij het afspelen van video's, is de pagina die wordt getoond bij certificaatfouten verbeterd en is er meer werk gemaakt van het JavaScript-geheugenbeheer, ten gunste van de prestaties en gebruik van de hoeveelheid geheugen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.
  • Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.
  • Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.
  • Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS.
Fixed
  • Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.
  • macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as ‘expanded’ using the aria-expanded attribute.
  • An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.
  • Various security fixes
Changed
  • The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.
  • Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.
  • Continuing work to restructure Firefox’s JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 92.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 92.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-09-2021 • 16:09

07-09-2021 • 16:09

23 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (23)

+1ymmv
7 september 2021 16:24
Ik zie niets over fixes voor het afspelen van videos. Sinds ik Firefox 91 installeerde heb ik last van langdurige frame drops: de beelden staan dan soms wel vijf seconden stil, terwijl het geluid gewoon doorspeelt. Met Firefox 90 had ik daar helemaal geen last van.
+1Whatts
@ymmv7 september 2021 17:05
Zelf heb ik er geen last van maar blijkbaar ben je niet alleen:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...ngfreezingdropped_frames/
Misschien werkt 1 van de daar voorgestelde fixes/workaround voor jou ook?
+1ggj87
@ymmv7 september 2021 18:15
En als je een schone installatie doet van FF?
0ymmv
@ggj877 september 2021 23:03
Waarom? Ik had geen enkel probleem met het afspelen van video's in vorige versies van Firefox. De ellende is begonnen met FF91.
0P_Tingen
@ymmv8 september 2021 16:04
Waarom? Omdat zoiets nog wel eens wil helpen bij vage problemen en het relatief snel uit te voeren is.
+1NLSurfMan
@ymmv7 september 2021 18:47
Oh, ik dacht dat ik de enige was... (Je denkt al snel: zal wel aan mij liggen). Blijkbaar niet. Ik hoop dat dit snel gefixed wordt!
0Rainboww
@ymmv7 september 2021 19:12
Het is bij eigenlijk alleen bij Netflix. Zal bovenstaande link eens checken (edit: als die het weer doet, Reddit lijkt een storing te hebben: https://downforeveryoneorjustme.com/reddit)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rainboww op 7 september 2021 19:14]

0teek2
@ymmv7 september 2021 22:21
Ah, op Netflix? Daar heb ik het ook idd!
0acale
7 september 2021 18:01
Ik kan sinds versie 91 deze site niet meer bereiken:
https://www.snbforums.com/forums/asuswrt-merlin.42/
Ik krijg de foutmelding:
Beveiligde verbinding mislukt
Fout tijdens het verbinden met www.snbforums.com. PR_END_OF_FILE_ERROR
De pagina die u wilt bekijken kan niet worden weergegeven, omdat de echtheid van de ontvangen gegevens niet kon worden geverifieerd.

In Edge heb ik geen problemen. Zou iemand willen controleren of dit aan mij ligt of aan mijn FF configuratie? Alvast bedankt
+1Munchie
@acale7 september 2021 18:24
Bij mij werkt het gewoon. Maar ik zou even die error googlen. Kan bijvoorbeeld komen door je dns-over-https instellingen.
0acale
@Munchie7 september 2021 19:40
Ik gebruik NextDNS inderdaad, maar met standaard Cloudflare werkt de website ook niet.
En ik heb net ontdekt dat Galaxy Club website ook niet werkt. De zelfde foutmelding. Raar.
+1Munchie
@acale7 september 2021 21:10
Wellicht dat je DNS cache problemen geeft of dat er ergens anders een instelling verkeerd staat. Ik zou gewoon alle Firefox instellingen resetten via about:support en Refresh Firefox.
+1ymmv
@acale7 september 2021 23:02
Het heeft eerder met SSL te maken. Zie https://superuser.com/que...ror-error-mean-in-firefox
0acale
@ymmv8 september 2021 17:18
Mijn held ;)
Het was Bitdefender - Preferentie van online dreigingen die deze 2 websites blokkeerde. Waarom? Geen idee maar beide doen ze nu wel weer nadat ik ze aan de uitzonderingslijst heb toegevoegd. Bedankt.
0banaan666
@acale8 september 2021 23:32
Meestal duidt deze foutmelding op een SSL/TLS configuratie fout aan de webserver kant. Een SSL Labs check geeft een B score terug. Mogelijk kan Firefox geen cipher die beide kanten (Browser en Webserver) ondersteunen vinden en dan kan er geen verbinding opgebouwd worden.
0acale
@banaan6669 september 2021 17:12
Bedankt voor je reactie. Lees mijn reactie van gisteren. Het was Bitdefender die de websites blokkeerde. Echter, ik begrijp nog steeds niet waarom Bitdefender deze sites onder FF blokkeerde, maar niet als ik Edge gebruik. Mogelijk heeft het iets met jouw uitleg te maken?
0banaan666
@acale13 september 2021 20:54
Ik zag je reactie pas na dat die van mij geplaatst was, ooopsie... ik was te lui om hem te verwijderen als dat al kan.

In tegenstelling tot IE/Edge/Chrome heeft Firefox zijn eigen lijst van certificaten die vertrouwd worden en zijn eigen proxy settings samen met nog wat andere zaken. Dat kan voor het afwijkende gedragen zorgen. Ik heb zelf geen ervaring met Bitdefender.
0acale
@banaan66614 september 2021 18:01
Geen probleem banaan666. Ik ben al blij dat je met mij meedenkt :)
0beerse

@acale22 september 2021 14:02
Je zou de lokaal voor die site/dienst opgeslagen gegevens eens opzij kunnen zetten.

Bijvoorbeeld door een nieuw/schoon profiel te gebruiken, dan kan je weer terug. Ook kan je de koekjes van die website/dienst/service eens schonen, al moet je dan mogelijk wel wat instellingen terugzetten.
0apollo13
7 september 2021 18:16
@acale Geen problemen met die website hier.
Met Firefox 91.02 de pagina's bezocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door apollo13 op 7 september 2021 18:18]

0beantherio
8 september 2021 21:06
Ik ben de oude ui na deze update kwijt. Maar wat ik er van teruglees is dat de truuk met de proton-instelling die ik had gebruikt eigenlijk al in versie 91 is uitgeschakeld. Iemand die dezelfde ervaring heeft?

Ik begin er meer en meer over na te denken om mijn webgebruik te standaardiseren op Chrome en om afscheid te nemen van FF. Ik vind die zwevende items in de balk helemaal niets. :/
0acale
14 september 2021 18:00
Verwijderd

[Reactie gewijzigd door acale op 14 september 2021 18:01]

0acale
22 september 2021 16:39
Bedankt beerse, het probleem is opgelost door in Bitdefender die websites op de 'uitzonderingslijst' te zetten.

