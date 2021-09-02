Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.3.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.3.1 Ability to combine multi source audio files to export interleaved audio.

Addressed incorrect sizing controls behavior for Advanced Panels.

Addressed an issue with signing into YouTube and Vimeo in Windows.

Addressed an issue with updating LTC for some clips.

Addressed an issue where titles with disabled stroke could not be edited.

Addressed incorrect middle click behavior in gallery using Wacom tablets.

Addressed an issue where creating memories could cause a crash.

Addressed an issue with some Dolby Atmos rendering configurations.

Addressed render glitches for ProRes 4444 in Apple Silicon systems.

Addressed an issue with audio output when switching audio devices.

Addressed an issue with picking colors in the viewer with input scaling.

Addressed a crash for certain renders in Apple Silicon systems.

Addressed corruption when using generators on Apple Silicon.

Addressed an issue with creation of Fusion Copy Metadata.

General performance and stability improvements.