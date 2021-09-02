Software-update: Davinci Resolve 17.3.1

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.3.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.3.1

  • Ability to combine multi source audio files to export interleaved audio.
  • Addressed incorrect sizing controls behavior for Advanced Panels.
  • Addressed an issue with signing into YouTube and Vimeo in Windows.
  • Addressed an issue with updating LTC for some clips.
  • Addressed an issue where titles with disabled stroke could not be edited.
  • Addressed incorrect middle click behavior in gallery using Wacom tablets.
  • Addressed an issue where creating memories could cause a crash.
  • Addressed an issue with some Dolby Atmos rendering configurations.
  • Addressed render glitches for ProRes 4444 in Apple Silicon systems.
  • Addressed an issue with audio output when switching audio devices.
  • Addressed an issue with picking colors in the viewer with input scaling.
  • Addressed a crash for certain renders in Apple Silicon systems.
  • Addressed corruption when using generators on Apple Silicon.
  • Addressed an issue with creation of Fusion Copy Metadata.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, UNIX, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

0Jan Onderwater
2 september 2021 19:22
Het blijft maar komen, dit gewoon zwarte magie
0Uruk-Hai

3 september 2021 19:49
Davinci Resolve werkt ook lekker op minder krachtige computers. Dat zou je eigenlijk niet verwachten van zo'n professioneel programma als dit.

Mijn laptop (SSD, 8GB RAM en Core i7 5600u met slechts 2 fysieke cores en 4 threads) heeft er geen enkele moeite mee. Een FullHD filmpje renderen duurt ongeveer even lang als het eindresultaat lang is. Dus als ik .een mp4 van 6 minuten lang wil renderen duurt het renderen ook ongeveer 6 minuten.

Aan meer heb ik ook geen behoefte. Het soort instructiefilmpjes dat ik maak heeft eigenlijk al genoeg aan een minimale resolutie van 720p, maar 1080p kijkt net iets lekkerder weg.

Iets dat ik bijzonder waardeer aan Davinci Resolve is het makkelijk kunnen opdelen van clips. In KDenlive en andere applicaties kun je clips hooguit verdelen over meerdere tracks in dezelfde timeline, maar in Davinci Resolve kun je ook nog eens meerdere timelines aanmaken. Zo deel ik mijn video's in volgens het intro-midden-einde principe. Voor elk van die gedeelten heb ik een aparte timeline waarvan de clips elkaar daardoor niet per ongeluk kunnen overlappen. Dat scheelt veel geklooi en tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 4 september 2021 06:58]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

