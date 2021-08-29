Er is met versienummer 6.16 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.030 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.16 (total 36):
- Initial version of a HID-based joystick backend.
- Improved high-DPI theming support.
- More preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
- Better CodeView support in WineDump.
- 11146: RootsMagic 3.2.x crashes when using 'Publisher' feature
- 22741: Enterprise Architect 6.5: crash when generating RTF document
- 23382: NVIDIA Demo: Cascades crashes on unimplemented function d3dx10_43.dll.D3DX10CreateFontA
- 25359: Internet Explorer 4 setup crashes
- 27737: NVIDIA D3D SDK 10 Lightning Sample crashes on unimplemented function d3dx10_43.dll.D3DX10CreateSprite
- 27738: Multiple NVIDIA D3D SDK 10 example applications crash on unimplemented function d3dx10_43.dll.D3DX10CreateFontW
- 37310: MMS Buchfuehrung und Bilanz fails during online update
- 37771: 32bit Virtualbox 4.0.8 fails to start on Wow64 wine prefix
- 38010: VPython 6.11: python2.7.9 crashes when importing visual
- 38136: Clickr: missing letters
- 38640: Cygwin/MSYS2 compiled Hello World program couldn't display output in pure Linux console
- 38867: Homesite+ (v5.5): Using keyboard shortcut for indenting text wipes out text (but undo restores to correct result)
- 38868: Homesite+ (v5.5): If caps-lock is on, exiting Extended Find dialog results in caps-lock state being toggled
- 39139: Microsoft Return of Arcade Anniversary Edition setup spawns DelUS.bat which never closes and consumes 100% CPU
- 39873: Sumatra PDF 3.1.1 - Wine crashes during reading PDF
- 40862: Kingsoft Office 2012 displays a gray editor window with invisible text
- 45200: Hitman (2016) doesn't launch in Direct3D 12 mode
- 49542: vkGetInstanceProcAddr shouldn't return an address for missing functions
- 50405: RTL_USER_PROCESS_PARAMETERS.EnvironmentSize field is not set in process parameters
- 50412: Wrong check for needed access rights in QueryServiceConfig2
- 51221: Dangerous Water crash when starting a Multiplayer game (requires IDirectPlay8Server_EnumServiceProviders implementation)
- 51302: NASCAR '15 Victory Edition gets in infinite loop on launch
- 51304: d3dcompiler_43:hlsl_d3d9 and d3dcompiler_47:hlsl_d3d9 fail on AMD GPUs (cw-rx460)
- 51547: Comet Busters doesn't start (reports 'Could not load shapes. Probably not enough memory.')
- 51550: Unable to run wine at all, could not load kernel32.dll.
- 51553: Purple bitmap should be transparent in scrollbar theming
- 51570: Tetris (16bit) has regressions in gdi32
- 51590: services:service fails when the KDE taskbar is at the top
- 51614: NtGdiSetLayout is missing call to release_dc_ptr(dc)
- 51620: TemTem crashes before main menu
- 51626: Star Citizen crashes on launch
- 51632: Downloading Wine-Mono through appwiz hangs/fails
- 51635: wine fails to build with glibc 2.34
- 51642: EverQuest fails to log in
- 51668: mscoree tests fail, .NET executables usually fail to run
- 51671: Random Dungeon: Can't show load screen.