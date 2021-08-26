AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.8.2 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Myst en Aliens: Fireteam Elite, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Myst: Up to 6% increase in performance in Myst @ 4K Medium settings with Raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.8.1
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Known Issues
- Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
- While playing F1 2021 in Split Screen mode, image corruption may be observed on one of the players’ screens.
- Radeon software application may become unresponsive when some users attempt to launch the application.
- While playing Control using DirectX 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.
- Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working.
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
- AMD is investigating a black screen issue that may be experienced while playing Myst or Kingshunt on some Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics products. A temporary workaround is to disable Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.