AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.8.2 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Myst en Aliens: Fireteam Elite, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For
  • Myst: Up to 6% increase in performance in Myst @ 4K Medium settings with Raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.8.1
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Fixed Issues
  • Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
  • While playing F1 2021 in Split Screen mode, image corruption may be observed on one of the players’ screens.
  • Radeon software application may become unresponsive when some users attempt to launch the application.
  • While playing Control using DirectX 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.
  • Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
  • AMD is investigating a black screen issue that may be experienced while playing Myst or Kingshunt on some Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics products. A temporary workaround is to disable Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (15)

+11superheld
26 augustus 2021 18:25
Iemand enig idee hoe ik ervoor kan zorgen dat Windows update niet steeds deze driver 'update' naar een oudere versie?
+2kered
@1superheld26 augustus 2021 23:27
Dat kan met een troubleshooter van Microsoft, namelijk: wushowhide.diagcab.

01superheld
@kered27 augustus 2021 08:13
Bedankt voor de tip!
Deze tool heb ik in het verleden wel eens gebruikt,. Maar soms komt er via Windows update toch een nieuwe en dan wordt deze weer overschreven :/
+1IrBaboon79
26 augustus 2021 17:46
Hopelijk is m'n Xcom2 /driver crash weg met deze, de vorige versie wilde de driver er wel eens mee stoppen na een paar uurtjes op m'n 5700xt...we zullen zien als ik weer eens tijd kan vinden maar dan is er vast alweer een. 9.1 ofzo...
0da_PSI
26 augustus 2021 16:24
Werkt de driver een beetje lekker op een Legion 5 Pro? Of krijg je weer freezes zoals bij de vorige?
0WildWilly
@da_PSI26 augustus 2021 18:18
Je hebt drie installatie opties.
Je kan driver only proberen eerst. En als dat goed werkt daarna de minimal installatie uitvoeren.
0McRagefit
26 augustus 2021 17:03
Zijn er toevallig nog mensen die crashes ervaren met een 6700xt? Control dx12 is onspeelbaar en heb al vanalles geprobeerd: ddu, volledige bios reset, ... In It takes two ook veel problemen.
0SamXevor
@McRagefit26 augustus 2021 17:08
Ik heb Control gewoonweg uitgespeeld zonder problemen. Wel raytracing uitgezet om fps hoog genoeg te houden.
0Anoniem: 1269758
26 augustus 2021 16:52
Sinds wanneer komen driver updates in het laatste nieuws?
+1Xellence
@Anoniem: 126975826 augustus 2021 16:57
Zodra er meer meuk vandaag gepost wordt, verdwijnt deze uit "het laatste nieuws" en worden ze samengevoegd zoals je gewend bent. Het is de eerste download van de dag zeg maar.
+1Ultraman
@heymom26 augustus 2021 16:39
Voor dit doeleinde is er de Feedback link rechtsboven het artikel. Iets simpels als een spelfout mag dan in Spel- en tikfoutjes - en dus *geen* andere foutjes - deel 45 vermeld worden :)
0heymom
@Ultraman26 augustus 2021 20:28
Ooh wist ik niet. Bedankt voor het melden.

