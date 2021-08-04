Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PowerToys 0.43.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change log
  • Changed tooltip text for systray icon to be on a single line for Windows 11 compatibility.
  • Fixed escape behavior on Color Picker so that only the fly-out is closed if active.
  • Changed URI PowerToys Run plugin to launch HTTPS by default instead of HTTP.
  • Added confirmation dialog when system commands are executed from PowerToys Run.
General
  • New UI for sizes list view in Image Resizer settings.
  • Fixed FileInUse errors during install/update scenarios.
  • Fixed toggle switches on PowerToys run settings to display correctly.
  • Fixed header text not updating when theme color is changed.
  • Added Name/Alt text to GIF image
  • Expanded the Report Bug tool to collect more robust diagnostic information.
  • Fixed screen reader functionality to stop announcing hidden text in settings.
  • Added Name and alt text properties to GIF images in Welcome to PowerToys window
Awake
  • Fixed bug when right-clicking menu of Awake app icon.
  • Fixed high CPU usage for timed keep awake.
  • Fixed Awake icon spamming notification tray.
  • Added telemetry to collect Awake settings and logs.
Color Picker
  • Removed private Unicode Chars in element Name properties.
  • No Class names in Name properties.
  • Added non-null bounding rectangle property.
  • Fixed color shade numbering for screen reader.
  • Fixed focusable elements to have non-null name property.
  • Distingushed name property and LocalizedControlType from elements and their parent.
  • ControlType and LocalizedControlType are no longer both set to Custom.
  • Fixed screen reader incorrectly naming Color Picker when launched.
  • Fixed screen reader not announcing colors when navigating.
FancyZones
  • Fixed bug causing multi-monitor spanning errors.
  • Added minimum zone size limit to the settings.
  • Fixed issue where re-opened windows don't appear in previously assigned zone.
  • Fixed excluded apps setting to save on text change instead of when leaving focus.
  • Fixed corrupt/outdated plugins load crash.
  • Fixed issue with FancyZones not working after computer goes to sleep.
  • Added screen reader confirmation to canvas editor when new zones are added.
Keyboard Manager
  • Fixed screen reader usage bugs to increase intuitiveness.
PowerToys Run
  • Fixed crashing bug due to missing image file app.dark.png.
  • Fixed URI plugin bug with handling numeric input.
  • Improved launch performance of PowerToys run on first call.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.43.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.43.0
Bestandsgrootte 51,80MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

04-08-2021 07:56
5 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

04-08-2021 • 07:56

5 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

PowerToys

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2faxityy
4 augustus 2021 09:32
Maakt me blij om te zien dat een change waar ik recent mee naar gepushed heb op github zo vlug opgenomen is geweest.
Added minimum zone size limit to the settings.
Nu kan ik weer terug een heel kleine zone op mijn scherm maken specifiek voor een dock. Stomme lange Windows balk op een 32:9 monitor!
+1P_Tingen
@faxityy4 augustus 2021 09:42
Je maakt dan een kleine zone onderin het scherm begrijp ik, puur voor de taakbalk? Is dat om hem niet helemaal over de hele breedte te hebben?
+1faxityy
@P_Tingen4 augustus 2021 11:43
Klopt, gewoon wat ruimte die dus gereserveerd is speciaal voor de dock.
Ik snap persoonlijk niet hoe mensen kunnen leven met een windows balk van 1,15m breed op een 49" scherm. De windows balk links of rechts zetten al helemaal niet want de afstand die je dan iedere keer met de muis moet afleggen...

Een groot scherm is leuk maar het brengt ook zijn eigen kleine moeilijkheden met zich mee. :)
+1erik530
@faxityy4 augustus 2021 09:42
Wat voor dock gebruik je dan in plaats van de Windows taskbar?
+1faxityy
@erik5304 augustus 2021 11:26
Winstep Nexus dock
Het is zeker geen perfecte dock en heeft ook meerdere nadelen. Vooral qua theming was het een beetje zoeken/prullen/youtube videos checken om dat beetje normaal minimalistisch uit te laten zien.
Heb dus zoiets onder in beeld staan.
https://i.imgur.com/loqB3EM.png

