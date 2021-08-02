Versie 4.4.1 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The Page Overlay feature was not working in the last release and this has been fixed.

We’re also addressing an issue where in some cases, the visitors’ browsers console would show an error message (tracking was still working as expected).

For Platform developers, a new System checks and Diagnostics guide was published

7 tickets have been closed by 5 contributors!