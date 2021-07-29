Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

For more than 6 and a half years, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing.

21.7, nicknamed "Noble Nightingale", is one of the largest iterations of code changes in our recent history. It will also be the last release on HardenedBSD 12.1. We are planning to start the work on FreeBSD 13 as soon as next week for the 22.1 series.

The installer was replaced to offer native ZFS installations and prevent glitches in virtual machines using UEFI. Firmware updates were partially redesigned and the UI layout consolidated between static and MVC pages. The live log now contains the actual rule ID to avoid mismatches after adjusting your ruleset and the firewall aliases now also support wildcard netmasks. For a complete list of changes see below.

system: Norwegian translation

system: correctly enforce "Disable writing log files to the local disk" when circular logs are not used

system: allow to edit gateway entries with non-conforming names

system: add HA sync entry for live log templates

system: lock config writes during HA merges

system: raised PHP memory limit to 1G

system: raised encryption standard for encrypted config.xml export

system: removed NextCloud backup from core functionality

system: allow more characters in the certificate/authority organization fields

system: default gateway failure state killing is now disabled by default

system: circular logs are now disabled by default

system: removed unused traffic API dashboard feed

system: prevent use of client certificates in web GUI

system: hide far gateway option for IPv6

system: isvalidpid() is not required for a single killbypid()

system: fix PHP 7.4 deprecated warning in IPv6 library

system: do not split XMLRPC password into multiple pieces

system: enable group sync for LDAP servers that do not return memberOf

system: prevent excessive config writes on LDAP import

system: allow cron-based restarts of all "restart" action providers

interfaces: improve GRE/GIF configuration handling and dynamic reload behaviour

interfaces: remove duplicated handling of PPP IPv6 interface detection

interfaces: refactored address removal into interfaces_addresses_flush()

interfaces: flush IPv6 addresses on the correct IPv6 interface when it differs from the IPv4 interface

interfaces: do not check for existing CARP interfaces midstream

interfaces: remove non-tunnel restriction from address collection

interfaces: set tunnel flag for IPv4 tunnel plus cleanups

interfaces: allow interface-based overrides of hardware checksum settings

interfaces: refactor DNS lookup and add PTR to output (contributed by Maurice Walker)

interfaces: deprecate SLAAC addresses on linkdown

firewall: set label for obsolete rule in live log (contributed by kulikov-a)

firewall: MVC rewrite of the states diagnostics pages under "States"

firewall: MVC rewrite of the pfTop diagnostics pages under "Sessions"

firewall: renamed "pfTables" diagnostics to "Aliases"

firewall: add quick link to states counter from firewall rule inspection

firewall: add manual reply-to configuration to rules

firewall: delete related rules when an interface group is removed

firewall: rename source/destination networks when group name changes

firewall: possibility to filter nat/rdr action in live log

firewall: use permanent promiscuous mode for pflog0

firewall: add live log support for new filterlog format

dhcp: remove ::/0 route from router advertisements

dhcp: always deprecate prefixes in automatic router advertisements

dhcp: fix table header sorting in lease pages

dhcp: lock access to settings pages when interface is not suitable for running a DHCP server

dhcp: assorted improvements surrounding dhcpd_staticmap() for real world operation

firmware: introduced connectivity check

firmware: confirm plugin removal dialog

firmware: static template for firmware upgrade message

firmware: add version/date header into check script as well

firmware: mask subscription in GUI output

firmware: add "-q" option for in-place opnsense-bootstrap run

firmware: fix grep call on FreeBSD 13

firmware: correct return code on type change in opnsense-update

installer: assorted wording improvements

intrusion detection: fix alert reads from eve.json

ipsec: adhere to system defaults for route-to and reply-to when creating automatic VPN rules

ipsec: switched to explicit type selection for identities

network time: added NTPD client mode

openvpn: offer the ability to export a user without a certificate

openvpn: increase consistency between export types

openvpn: fix invalid rules generated by wizard

unbound: fix domain overrides for private address reverse lookup zones

unbound: add "unbound check" backend action

unbound: allow to retain cache on service reload

unbound: fix /var MFS dilemma for DNSBL after boot

unbound: remove deprecated custom options setting

unbound: switch model to integrate full DNS over TLS support

unbound: add qname-minimisation-strict option

unbound: renamed "blacklist" to "blocklist" for clarity

console: throw error when opnsense-importer encounters an encrypted config.xml

mvc: allow to unset attribute via setAttributeValue()

mvc: catch all errors including syntax and class not found errors

mvc: reduce differentials in config.xml when saving models

rc: opnsense-beep melody database directory

shell: fix IPv4 /31 assignment

ui: improved JS hook_ipv4v6() to jump to /64 on IPv6 and back to /32 on IPv4

ui: inject default tooltips into bootgrid formatters

ui: prevent translation line breaks from breaking JS

ui: removed $main_buttons magic handler

ui: switch firewall category icon for clarity

ui: work on unification of add buttons by minifying them and adding primary color markup

plugins: os-acme-client 2.6

plugins: os-etpro-telemetry 1.5 exclude stale data from telemetry upload

plugins: os-fetchmail 1.0

plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.15

plugins: os-frr 1.22

plugins: os-haproxy 3.4

plugins: os-maltrail 1.8

plugins: os-net-snmp 1.5

plugins: os-nextcloud-backup 1.0

plugins: os-nut 1.8

plugins: os-postfix 1.9

plugins: os-radsecproxy 1.0

plugins: os-telegraf 1.11.0

plugins: os-tftp 1.0

plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.9

src: dhclient support for VLAN 0 decapsulation

src: FreeBSD updates for the pf(4) and iflib(4) subsystems

src: FreeBSD updates for Intel e1000, ixgbe and ixl drivers

src: compatibility shim for upcoming rtsold "-M" command line option

src: separately log NAT and firewall rules in pf(4)

src: libcasper: fix descriptors numbers

src: linux: prevent integer overflow in futex_requeue

src: axgbe: make sure driver works on V1000 platform and remove unnecessary reset

ports: drop hardening options to ease migration to FreeBSD ports tree

ports: clog 1.0.2 fixes garbage header write on init

ports: curl 7.78.0

ports: filterlog adds CARP IPv6 support and moves label to previously reserved spot

ports: libxml 2.9.12

ports: nettle 3.7.3

ports: nss 3.68

ports: openvpn 2.5.3

ports: php 7.4.21

ports: phpseclib 2.0.32

ports: python 3.8.10

ports: sudo 1.9.7p1

ports: suricata 5.0.7

ports: syslog-ng 3.33.2