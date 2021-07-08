Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OPNsense 21.1.8

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

OPNsense 21.1.8 released

The code moves to PHP 7.4 as previously announced. Shipped alongside are a few updates and fixes that still make sense for the 21.1 series. We are happy to note our community contributions regarding the Norwegian translation and Fetchmail plugin.

Later today, 21.7-RC1 is going to be released as well and you can make the upgrade from the development release type where the bulk of current improvements is being included.

Here are the full patch notes:

  • system: Norwegian translation (contributed by Stein-Aksel Basma)
  • system: correctly enforce "Disable writing log files to the local disk" when circular logs are not used
  • system: allow to edit gateway entries with non-conforming names
  • system: add HA sync entry for live log templates
  • system: lock config writes during HA merges
  • interfaces: do not check for existing CARP interfaces midstream
  • interfaces: refactor IP address removal on configure
  • interfaces: remove non-tunnel restriction from address collection
  • interfaces: set tunnel flag for IPv4 tunnel plus cleanups
  • firewall: possibility to filter nat/rdr action in live log
  • firewall: set label for obsolete rule in live log (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • intrusion detection: fix alert reads from eve.json
  • ui: prevent translation line breaks from breaking JS
  • ui: switch firewall category icon for clarity
  • plugins: os-etpro-telemetry 1.5 exclude stale data from telemetry upload
  • plugins: os-fetchmail 1.0 (contributed by Michael Muenz)
  • plugins: os-freeradius 1.9.14
  • plugins: os-maltrail 1.8
  • plugins: os-nginx Phalcon 4 fixes
  • plugins: os-nut 1.8
  • plugins: os-telegraf 1.11.0
  • plugins: os-tor Phalcon 4 fix
  • plugins: os-zabbix5-proxy is now a plugin variant
  • src: libcasper: fix descriptors numbers
  • src: linux: Prevent integer overflow in futex_requeue
  • ports: clog 1.0.2 fixes garbage header write on init
  • ports: libxml 2.9.12
  • ports: nettle 3.7.3
  • ports: nss 3.67
  • ports: openvpn 2.5.3
  • ports: php 7.4.20
  • ports: phpseclib 2.0.32
  • ports: sudo 1.9.7p1
  • ports: suricata 5.0.7

OPNsense

Versienummer 21.1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

15-04 OPNsense 22.1.6 4
09-04 OPNsense 22.1.5 1
25-03 OPNsense 22.1.4 4
18-03 OPNsense 22.1.3 5
02-03 OPNsense 22.1.2 2
27-01 OPNsense 22.1 28
18-12 OPNsense 21.7.7 17
27-11 OPNsense 21.7.6 18
15-11 OPNsense 21.7.5 3
29-10 OPNsense 21.7.4 2
Meer historie

Reacties (8)

+1UTMachine
8 juli 2021 10:04
Qua updates lopen ze flink voor pfSense, dat zou dan mijn voorkeur zijn.
+1Z80
@UTMachine8 juli 2021 10:57
de struktuur is anders.
Bij opensense zijn de plug-ins ingebakken. Bij pfsense moet je deze apart installeren.
Dit betekend dat er van opensense vaker een update uit moet komen. Problemen met het onderliggende OS worden in beide systemen net zo snel/langzaam opgelost.
+1job_h
@Z808 juli 2021 14:32
Problemen met het onderliggende OS worden in beide systemen net zo snel/langzaam opgelost.
Ik heb de datums van de laatste 6 releases even bij gepakt, en die uitspraak lijkt niet te kloppen volgens de info hier op Tweakers.
2021-07 OPNsense 21.1.8
2021-06 OPNsense 21.1.7
2021-05 OPNsense 21.1.6
2021-04 OPNsense 21.1.5
2021-04 OPNsense 21.1.4
2021-03 OPNsense 21.1.3
2021-07 pfSense 2.5.2
2021-04 pfSense 2.5.1
2021-02 pfSense 2.5.0
2020-06 pfSense 2.4.5-p1
2020-03 pfSense 2.4.5
2019-05 pfSense 2.4.4-p3
OPNsense heeft 4 maanden gedaan over 6 releases, Pfsense heeft daar 2 jaar en 2 maanden over gedaan.

OPNsense update inderdaad vaak de plugins, maar als je in update-historie kijkt zie je dat in iedere changelog de "plugins" regels in de minderheid zijn. Er worden iedere release er ook updates gedaan aan het software pakket zelf of de software pakketten waar OPNsense gebruik van maakt.

Ik zeg niet dat veel kleine updates per se beter is dan iets minder updates die wat groter zijn, maar persoonlijk vind ik al enkele jaren de snelheid waarmee pfSense zijn gratis software pakket update te laag. Ik ben mede daarom overgestapt op OPNsense, heb automatische (minor) updates ingepland op iedere zaterdag ochtend en het draait nog altijd prima.
+1Anoniem: 155467
8 juli 2021 10:26
Al sinds 2016 hier in gebruik als modem-router ter vervanging van ISP doosje. Nog nooit problemen gehad. Overvloed aan features en goede documentatie, à la OpenBSD.
+1Rataplan_

9 juli 2021 08:01
Ál deze punten zijn helaas nog steeds valide bij de huidige versie: Rataplan_ in 'downloads: OPNsense 19.7.9'

Daarmee is OpnSense geen productieve oplossing voor ons, waar pfSense dat wel is. OpnSense ziet er wat leuker uit, maar een firewall moet functioneel en productief zijn in mijn / onze ogen. Daarmee is pfSense nog niet afgeschreven. We draaien opnSense en pfSense langs elkaar maar overwegen nu de betaalde pfSense te gaan doen, als we m op eigen hardware mogen draaien althans.
0MavhRik
@Rataplan_9 juli 2021 14:28
Dat van die aliassen kun je toch oplossen door ze te nesten? je kan namelijk een alias in een alias gebruiken. Dus alias A is 1.1.1.1 met omschrijving DNS hoster
Dan alias B 8.8.8.8 met omschrijving DNS Google
en dan Alias C met daarin Alias A en B met omschrijving DNS providers

Of is dat niet wat je bedoeld?
Je kan uiteraard ook feature requests doen, denk dat als je zegt dat het jullie ZAKELIJK weerhoud om over te stappen je ze misschien eerder overtuigd om over te stappen, uitendelijk wil het Nederlandse bedrijf natuurlijk ook de zakelijke licentie (als je daar behoefte aan hebt) verkopen en of hun eigen hardware.
0Rataplan_

@MavhRik9 juli 2021 15:15
Ik heb in die post ook geschreven dat het nesten echt enorm veel meer overhead oplevert. Bovendien kent opnSense geen mouse over of doorklikken op entries binnen een alias waardoor het erg onpraktisch is wát er nou precies in een geneste alias zit.
De support hebben we geprobeerd maar de heren stellen dat ze het doen zoals zij willen en daar kan je mee akkoord gaan of niet.
Maar pfSense sluit gewoon veel beter bij ons aan, dus ik ga de stap ook niet meer maken naar een voor ons inferieur product.
0MichaelNL
26 juli 2021 12:19
Vraagje, werkt de integratie van Suricata fijn binnen Opnsense?

