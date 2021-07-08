Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 21.1.8 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

The code moves to PHP 7.4 as previously announced. Shipped alongside are a few updates and fixes that still make sense for the 21.1 series. We are happy to note our community contributions regarding the Norwegian translation and Fetchmail plugin.

Later today, 21.7-RC1 is going to be released as well and you can make the upgrade from the development release type where the bulk of current improvements is being included.



Here are the full patch notes: