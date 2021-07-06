Versie 10.5 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:
V2 Onion Services Deprecation
As we announced last year, v2 onion services will be completely unreachable once Tor Browser moves to Tor 0.4.6.x in October 2021. From now until then, Tor Browser will warn you when visiting a v2 onion site of its upcoming deprecation.Snowflake is now available as a bridge
With Snowflake, censored users can rely on proxies run by volunteers to connect to the internet. During Q1 this year, the UX team ran a survey on Tor Browser Alpha to better understand Snowflake’s user experience. The survey received 1,795 complete responses, of which 726 participants confirmed they use Snowflake as a pluggable transport. The majority of Snowflake users who completed the survey began using Tor Browser several times a week within the past year. 75% of users had a positive view of Snowflake, although many experienced connection troubles and slow speeds while browsing. These facts and the stable network of volunteers allow us to make it available on this release.Improving the user experience of connecting to Tor
Tor Launcher has acted as the options panel for advanced Tor network configurations over the years. It also serves as a control point for users who are in censored networks. The UX and the Anti-Censorship teams joined efforts to improve the connecting flow for Tor Browser users. This release is the first in the upcoming series of helping censored users seamlessly access the open internet by simplifying the connection flow, detecting censorship and providing bridges.Known Issues
Tor Browser 10.5 comes with a number of known issues:
All Platforms
Windows + macOS + Linux
- Update NoScript to 11.2.9
- Update Tor Launcher to 0.2.30
- Translations update
- Bug 25483: Provide Snowflake based on Pion for Windows, macOS, and Linux
- Bug 33761: Remove unnecessary snowflake dependencies
- Bug 40064: Bump libevent to 2.1.12
- Bug 40137: Migrate https-everywhere storage to idb
- Bug 40261: Bump versions of snowflake and webrtc
- Bug 40263: Update domain front for Snowflake
- Bug 40302: Update version of snowflake
- Bug 40030: DuckDuckGo redirect to html doesn't work
Android
- Bug 27476: Implement about:torconnect captive portal within Tor Browser [tor-browser]
- Bug 32228: Bookmark TPO support domains in Tor Browser
- Bug 33803: Add a secondary nightly MAR signing key [tor-browser]
- Bug 33954: Consider different approach for Bug 2176
- Bug 34345: "Don't Bootstrap" Startup Mode
- Bug 40011: Rename tor-browser-brand.ftl to brand.ftl
- Bug 40012: Fix about:tor not loading some images in 82
- Bug 40138: Move our primary nightly MAR signing key to tor-browser
- Bug 40209: Implement Basic Crypto Safety
- Bug 40428: Correct minor Cryptocurrency warning string typo
- Bug 40429: Update Onboarding for 10.5
- Bug 40455: Block or recover background requests after bootstrap
- Bug 40456: Update the SecureDrop HTTPS-Everywhere update channel
- Bug 40475: Include clearing CORS preflight cache
- Bug 40478: Onion alias url rewrite is broken
- Bug 40484: Bootstrapping page show Quickstart text
- Bug 40490: BridgeDB bridge captcha selection is broken in alpha
- Bug 40495: Onion pattern is focusable by click on about:torconnect
- Bug 40499: Onion Alias doesn't work with TOR_SKIP_LAUNCH
Build System
- Bug 30318: Integrate snowflake into mobile Tor Browser
- Bug 40206: Disable the /etc/hosts parser
- Linux
- Bug 40089: Remove CentOS 6 support for Tor Browser 10.5
- All Platforms
- Update Go to 1.15.13
- Bug 23631: Use rootless containers [tor-browser-build]
- Bug 33693: Change snowflake and meek dummy address [tor-browser]
- Bug 40016: getfpaths is not setting origin_project
- Bug 40169: Update apt package cache after calling pre_pkginst, too
- Bug 40194: Remove osname part in cbindgen filename
- Windows + OS X + Linux
- Android
- Windows
- Linux
- Bug 26238: Move to Debian Jessie for our Linux builds
- Bug 31729: Support Wayland
- Bug 40041: Remove CentOS 6 support for 10.5 series
- Bug 40103: Add i386 pkg-config path for linux-i686
- Bug 40112: Strip libstdc++ we ship
- Bug 40118: Add missing libdrm dev package to firefox container
- Bug 40235: Bump apt for Jessie containers