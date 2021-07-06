Versie 10.5 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

As we announced last year, v2 onion services will be completely unreachable once Tor Browser moves to Tor 0.4.6.x in October 2021. From now until then, Tor Browser will warn you when visiting a v2 onion site of its upcoming deprecation.

With Snowflake, censored users can rely on proxies run by volunteers to connect to the internet. During Q1 this year, the UX team ran a survey on Tor Browser Alpha to better understand Snowflake’s user experience. The survey received 1,795 complete responses, of which 726 participants confirmed they use Snowflake as a pluggable transport. The majority of Snowflake users who completed the survey began using Tor Browser several times a week within the past year. 75% of users had a positive view of Snowflake, although many experienced connection troubles and slow speeds while browsing. These facts and the stable network of volunteers allow us to make it available on this release.

Read more about Snowflake's stable release

Tor Launcher has acted as the options panel for advanced Tor network configurations over the years. It also serves as a control point for users who are in censored networks. The UX and the Anti-Censorship teams joined efforts to improve the connecting flow for Tor Browser users. This release is the first in the upcoming series of helping censored users seamlessly access the open internet by simplifying the connection flow, detecting censorship and providing bridges.

Read more about the new connection experience

Tor Browser 10.5 comes with a number of known issues: