Software-update: Krita 4.4.5

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 4.4.5 van Krita is verschenen, als opvolger van 4.4.3. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 4.4.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Krita 4.4.5 Released

One last bugfix release before Krita 5.0! We found a nasty bug on MacOS, and while we’re on the cusp of finishing up Krita 5.0, we didn’t want to leave MacOS users in the cold till then.

  • Set ElideRight for the tabs in the mdiarea. (Bug 433640)
  • If loading the image fails too often, stop retrying (Bug 433652)
  • Use QVersionNumber to compare versions
  • Fix oilpaint filter’s tiling artifacts commit
  • Only open the bug dialog when Krita is in alpha or beta
  • Fix crash on popup palette on 125% scale (Bug 431944)
  • Fix compilation for GCC11. Thanks Jonathan Wakely for the suggested fix! (Bug 434150)
  • Use opengl ES on Arm Linux (Bug 421136)
  • Fix crash on importing a broken icc profile (Bug 434273)
  • Remove the hello world demo plugin (Bug 422380)
  • Bugfix: Crash with crop tool (Bug 433770)
  • Bugfix: Transform (Shear) tool doesn’t use pivot (Bug 427462)
  • Fix angle range in the angle selector in status bar and overview docker (Bug 434993)
  • Implement “Scale handles proportionally” feature for the mesh transform
  • Bugfix: Crop tool doesn’t respond to some events (Bug 435201)
  • Remove JPG from the list of supported clipboard image formats (Bug 431310)
  • Don’t set the menu text on the action if it’s empty (Bug 437036)
  • Expose the node’s unique id to libkis commit
  • Fix quicklook generator (Bug 436224)
  • Fix random crashes on macOS and fix cursor getting stuck after switching to other apps using cmd+tab and returning to krita using mouse click. (Bug 434646)
  • Fix data corruption on pressing Ctrl+Z while crop action is active (CCBug 433770)
  • Fix zooming of the palette in Lazy Fill Tool (Bug 410997)
  • Fix outline-selection precision when shift-modifier is pressed (Bug 437048)
  • Fix crash when closing Krita too quickly while some stroke is still rendering (Bug 419021)
  • Fix incorrect memory access in KisCanvas2::setProofingOptions()
  • Fix a race condition when starting spontaneous jobs (Bug 434648)
  • Fix display color management in Overview docker (Bug 428605)
  • Fix Nearest Neighbour filter of the perspective transform mode (Bug 420811)
  • Fix drift of the transformed image when moving mouse too quickly (Bug 416899)
  • Fix smoothness of Free Transform mode (Bug 416899)
  • Fix input method not working on popup widgets (Bug 395598)
  • Fix export in Krita using CLI commit
  • Fix OpenColorIO include dir detection commit
  • Fix order of arguments in OverviewThumbnailStrokeStrategy (CID 310957)
  • Do not rely on endianness in psd_image_data (CID 35080)
  • Widen variables before making calculations (CID 248925)
  • Override patchWidth and patchHeight being 0 with defaults (CID 248441, CID 248622)
  • Check value after dynamic cast in ConvertColorSpacePr.Vis. (CID 304985)
  • Properly bound values on conversions (CID 248629, CID 248458)
  • Initialize propertyType in KisMetaData::TypeInfo::Private (CID 35498)
  • Initialize variables in KoRuler and KisFullRefreshWalker (CID 35523, CID 35612)
  • Initialize members of KisImagePyramid (CID 36041)
  • Initialize members of DlgOffsetImage and DeformBrush (CID 36144, CID 36265)
  • Initialize members in KCanvasPreview (CID 36395)
  • Initialize members in DlgClonesArray (CID 248509)
  • Initialize members in KisShadeSelectorLine (CID 36338)
  • Initialize members of assistant classes (CID 248502, CID 248916)
  • Initialize members in spin box related classes (CID 248555, CID 248871)
  • Fix xyYtoXYZ color conversion formula
  • Make the code in the triangle color selector cleaner commit
  • Fix updates in Channels docker commit
  • Fix updates in Histogram docker commit
  • Fix multithreading in Histogram widget commit
  • Change typedef to using in HistogramDockerWidget commit
  • Fix referencing of null value in SvgStyleWriter (CID 329512)
  • Fix uninitialized values in HistogramDockerWidget (CID 329509)
  • Fix High DPI for canvas previews in Undo History docker commit
  • Fix crash on saving a huge image to .kra (Bug 432182)
  • Ensure that transform worker won’t try to scale to 0 (Bug 432182)
  • Fix KoQuaZipStore error checking commit
  • Show country in language list for disambiguation (Bug 437994)
  • Fix failing update when transforming a shape layer with a Transform Tool (Bug 437886)
  • Do not append country name to zh_CN and zh_TW (Bug 437994)
  • Revert “Fix OpenColorIO include dir detection”
  • Add more checks on saving to kra commit
  • Fix non-float results in expressions for float values (CID 329390, CID 329448, CID 329482)
  • Fix uninitialized values in various classes (CID 329508, CID 329504, CID 329503, CID 329502, CID 329501)
  • Don’t assert on invalid 0-bytes palettes commit
  • Initialize members of SVG Symbols classes (CID 304987)
  • Initialize members of KisColorSelector classes (CID 36349, CID 248848, CID 248452, CID 248707)
  • Android: Make saving operation on exit more robust commit
  • Bugfix: Artifact with more than one active assitant (Bug 401940)
  • Android: SAFE_ASSERT on TouchCancel event commit
  • Android: Layer Properties’ text field not responding to keyboard events
  • Android: Fix Window Manager position when rotating
  • Bugfix: Inconsistent stroke fill and shape fill (Bug 399127, Bug 422204, Bug 434828)
Note: there is no Krita 4.4.4, that version number was created only for the release on the Epic store.

Versienummer 4.4.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Krita

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

+1Uruk-Hai

10 juni 2021 06:09
Dit lijkt mij een heerlijk stuk software in combinatie met een Microsoft Surface en drukgevoelige pen.

Is er hier iemand die Krita als zodanig gebruikt?
+1thomas_n
@Uruk-Hai10 juni 2021 09:19
Ik heb best wat ervaring met Krita met muis en dat werkt al heel goed, maar ik zit ook wel te kijken naar, bijvoorbeeld, een wacom tekentablet. Een Microsoft Surface met drukgevoelige pen klinkt ook interessant, als ik er Linux goed op werkend zou kunnen krijgen (ik gebruik eigenlijk nooit Windows). :)

Tweaker @halla is ontwikkelaar van Krita, dus misschien dat hij/zij meer weet over Krita i.c.m. Microsoft Surface pen of met tekentabletten e.d. :)
+3halla
@thomas_n10 juni 2021 13:25
Onder Windows zou Krita moeten werken met iedere pen en tablet -- ik heb zelf jaren een Surface 3 gebruikt, gebruik nu een Cintiq en een Yoga.

Maar dan moeten de drivers correct geschreven zijn, en correct geinstalleerd. Sommige merken, zoals Wacom zijn minder goed dan je zou verwachten: de bewaarde settings van Wacom tablets willen nog wel eens corrupt raken, of een driver update breekt het een en ander. Drivers van b-merken zoals Veikk of xp-pen werken vaak heel slecht. Genius en Trust waren vroeger echte rampen, die waren alleen maar getest met photoshop. Windows updates willen de tablet drivers ook nog wel eens de vernieling in helpen.

Als je pen of tablet onder Windows niet werkt, is het de moeite waard om

* te kijken of switchen tussen wintab en windows 8 pointer api in Krita settings iets uitmaakt (want er zijn natuurlijk twee api's, en sommige pennen en tablets ondersteunen de ene, of de andere, of allebei...)
* te kijken of het resetten van de settings van de driver iets uitmaakt
* te kijken of het deinstalleren en installeren van de driver iets uitmaakt
* en uiteindelijk, maar dat hoeft vrijwel nooit, kijken of Krita's settings resetten iets uitmaakt.

Zorg er ook vooral voor dat je nooit de drivers van twee verschillende merken tablets hebt geinstalleerd. Windows...

Voor Linux zou ik alleen voor Wacom gaan: de Lenovo Yoga 920 die ik gebruik heeft een Wacom digitizer en dat werkt out of the box. Losse Wacom tablets werken ook meteen goed; Cintiqs hebben een hoop geconfigureer nodig, maar werken wel.

Voor andere tablets moet je eerst het Digimend project checken (https://digimend.github.io/). Dit is een hele goede review van een xp-pen display tablet onder linux: https://www.davidrevoy.co...en-artist-24-pro-on-linux .

MacOS is een eigen verhaal. Ik krijg Huion tablets niet fatsoenlijk aan het werk onder macOS met geen enkel programma en geen enkele driver. Wacom werkt okay, maar de laatste keer dat ik het probeerde nog niet op een M1 mac.

Android/ChromeOS werkt wel, ik test dat met een Samsung tablet met meegeleverd pennetje en een Pixelbook, maar mensen die proberen een wacom tablet op een Chromebook aan te sluit vertellen dat dat niet werkt, maar ze konden me niet vertellen of ze Krita uit de play store haalden of de linux versie probeerden the draaien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door halla op 10 juni 2021 13:26]

0thomas_n
@halla10 juni 2021 21:00
Bedankt voor je reactie! Dat klinkt als goed nieuws voor @Uruk-Hai . Microsoft zal de Windows-drivers voor hun eigen pen wel op orde hebben. ;)

Ik ga dan misschien zelf toch eens kijken voor een Wacom tablet.
0halla
@thomas_n10 juni 2021 21:14
Voor gebruik onder Linux kan het een idee zijn om naar een tweedehands Intuos 3 te zoeken. Dat is het laatste Wacom model dat niet in het tablet al een heleboel aan de pressure curve sleutelt -- nieuwe Wacom tablets hebben een belachelijke hoeveelheid pressure levels, zodat het tablet smoothing moet toepassen om bruikbaar te zijn. Dan heb je een curve in het table, in de tablet driver en in het tekenprogramma.

Nadeel is dat de pen nibs niet meer te krijgen zijn, maar ik gebruik mijn Intuos 3 al sinds 2007 zonder ooit een pen nib vervangen te hebben. Een tweede nadeel is dat de verhouding van het tablet ouderwets 3:2 is. Maar de hardware is heel degelijk :-)
+1bilbob
10 juni 2021 10:17
wat een schoonheid van een programma !

