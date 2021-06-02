Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.6.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.6.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.6: A little bit of everything

A little bit of everything. That is probably the best way to describe this release. It is a packed release, with a lot of small new features everywhere!

Sonos got quite a bit of love, Hue now supports push updates, the UI has a lot of usability tweaks, MQTT added quite a few attributes, themes can now support modes… seriously, I can go on forever with this list.

So, no new big features (something might be cooking for the next release…), but a nice release that has something for everybody. Definitely worth scanning the all changes section for your favorite integrations.

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.6.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

02-06-2021 19:20
77

02-06-2021 • 19:20

77

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Reacties (77)

-Moderatie-faq
-177077+170+210+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+2AJediIAm
2 juni 2021 19:34
Ik ben benieuwd naar de push updates van Hue voor snellere updates. Ik was aan het overwegen om m'n huid bridge te vervangen voor directe zigbee integratie, maar dat is misschien niet meer nodig.

1 groot zigbee netwerk heeft nog steeds voordelen voor andere zigbee sensoren, maar dat schuif ik dan maar even op de lange baan.
+2JDFS
@AJediIAm3 juni 2021 07:57
Ik heb mijn Hue Bridge een maand geleden ertussenuit gehaald. Hele goede beslissing!

Met ControllerX en Adaptive Lighting kun je heel veel van Hue nabootsen, ik moet nog duiken in scènes om hier eventueel kleuren mee te maken - dat vond ik wel erg fijn aan Hue. Voor de rest mis ik niks. Ik heb een CC2531 stick met Zigbee2MQTT en het is echt verrekte snel allemaal.

Ik heb 14 Hue GU10 spots, 3 Hue motion sensors en 5 wall modules. Ik merk geen vertraging en de time-out bij de motion sensors is echt sub 10 seconden. Ik wil nog 2 wall modules, 2 motion sensors, 1 buiten motion sensor en 1 plafondlamp voor het balkon.
0AJediIAm
@JDFS3 juni 2021 15:21
Bedankt voor de tip
+1jimzz
@AJediIAm2 juni 2021 21:40
Ik kan je een conbee2 aanraden, daarbij heb je de keuze m los te draaien (standalone met de phoscon applicatie), als zigbee2mqtt stick of als directe ZHA ontvanger. Dat maakt deze stick de meest veelzijdige van alle, heeft een grotere range dan de meeste sticks en zijn dus op 3 manieren te integreren met HA (mocht de een je niet bevallen kun je de andere proberen).

Het is wel een dure stick met een prijskaartje van bijna 50 euro, maar hey een hue bridge kost ook bijna evenveel. Ik heb de conbee2 nu anderhalf jaar en ben blij dat ik al mijn oude bridges heb weggedaan. Alle zigbee apparaten die ik heb worden mooi door deze stick/hub ondersteund van xiaomi tot ikea en van Philips tot blitwolf.

Worth it als je het mij vraagt.
+1lenwar
@jimzz2 juni 2021 22:37
Dit is mijn ervaring ook. Ik heb zelf ook Enocean wandschakelaars van Gira (erg duur, maar wel mooi). Die werken zonder accu en zonder probleem. Ze halen de stroom uit de kinetische energie van het indrukken van de schakelaars.

Lampen reageren ‘direct’. Er is geen merkbare vertraging.
+1Jboy1991
@jimzz2 juni 2021 23:09
Ik heb hem maandag besteld voor 40€. Vond prijs wel meevallen als ik eerlijk ben.

Kan nu eindelijk de hue dim switch meer laten doen dan alleen wat de hue bridge toestaat.
+1JaymzHetfield
@jimzz3 juni 2021 10:13
Welke van de 3 manieren werkt het beste? (heb al een conbee2 stick maar moet de stap van domoticz naar HA nog maken)
+1TranceSetter
@AJediIAm2 juni 2021 21:20
Zelf heb ik een half jaar geleden die stap gemaakt naar een Electrolama ZZH stick, maar ook dat is niet altijd even snel, zeker het schakelen van veel lampen duurt het af en toe té lang (10 seconden) voordat de lampen geschakeld worden. Dit had ik eerder niet toen ik nog de Hue Hub gebruikte.
Ik weet even niet of met deze versie alleen de lampen een push-update doen of ook de bewegingssensoren, want daar had ik met de Hue Hub nog het meeste last van.
+1gladiators
@TranceSetter2 juni 2021 22:30
Ik heb meer dan 40 apparaten op zigbee. Als ik mijn lockdown scène trigger, dan is binnen 2 seconden alles uit. Wellicht meer een hardware probleem, dat het net te zwaar is om alles te concerten qua signaal, dan dat het aan het zigbee netwerk (zzh) stick ligt.

Ik heb ook de zzh stick, en echt elke euro waard!!!
+1TranceSetter
@gladiators2 juni 2021 22:41
Ik heb 52 lampen via Zigbee, de meeste zijn Philips Hue, en HA draait op een Odroid N2+, dus bij dat laatste ligt het probleem niet. Heb jij toevallig een usb verlengkabel voor de zigbee stick gebruikt?
0gladiators
@TranceSetter3 juni 2021 22:10
Ik draai het niet op een Raspberry, maar op een vm in proxmox. Met een Raspberry moet je wel echt idd een verlengkabel voor usb zorgen, omdat het anders rechtstreeks naast de WiFi adapter zit van de pi, wat zorgt voor enorme interferentie.
+1MsG
@TranceSetter2 juni 2021 23:29
Hier met zigbee2mqtt nergens last van, en heb de meest exotische zigbee endpoints draaiend. Heb het idee dat zigbee2mqtt nog populairder is dan die native zigbee implementatie van homeassistant.
+1xces
@AJediIAm3 juni 2021 13:08
Ik zit ook enorm in de twijfel modus. Ik heb Deconz draaien, Node-red en Home Assistant en dus ook een Hue bridge.

Tot nu toe heb ik alles in Deconz en aan elkaar geknoopt met Node-red; dus een FOH heeft 4 distinct button events en afhankelijk van de events heb ik een node-red flow die een bepaalde scene aanzet. Dit kan ik volgens mij ook in Deconz zelf doen maar heb ik me nog niet in verdiept.

Op basis van LUX van de outdoor sensors gaat mijn tuinverlichting aan (warm wit, bijv. 15%), en na 11u 's avonds gaat deze naar 2% om toch wel iets van licht te hebben in de tuin; als mijn motion sensor dan beweging detecteert gaat deze naar 100% koud wit voor 5 minuten en dan weer uit zodat mijn camera's goed zicht hebben in heel de tuin + schrik effect. 's ochtends gaat de verlichting ook op basis van lux na een bepaalde tijd en automatisch weer uit bij genoeg licht. Volgens mij zijn dit soort flows niet te doen met de Hue app.

Daarnaast heb ik uiteraard local control; maar cloud control (google assistant) heb ik dan weer 'native'. Ik heb daar wel iets voor draaien lokaal maar dan moet je denken dat je zelf de traits en device types naar Google assistant pushed; dat werkt dus ook met een eigen tooltje/omweg. Daar moet ik nog een nette oplossing voor vinden zonder maandelijks geld te hoeven te betalen of subscriptions af te sluiten.

De reden dat ik over wilde stappen naar volledig Hue was ivm de firmware updates + native google assitant functionaliteit van de lampen. heeft iemand dit met Deconz al geautomatiseerd? Denk evt aan het binnentrekken van de firmwares en ze in de juiste directory zetten, want dan zou het volgens mij automagisch moeten gaan met Deconz.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xces op 3 juni 2021 13:12]

+2MdBruin
2 juni 2021 20:28
Helaas geld dat niet alleen voor de docker images, ik draai HA native op de raspberry pi en ook hier nog geen update te vinden. Ik ben ook benieuwd naar de push updates van Hue.

Edit: Update is beschikbaar gekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MdBruin op 2 juni 2021 20:51]

+2Hmmbob

@MdBruin2 juni 2021 21:42
Geduld, het kost altijd ~een uurtje om de Docker images op te bouwen. Dat kan pas als de Python packages gereleased zijn, vandaar.
+1MdBruin
@Hmmbob3 juni 2021 11:23
Ik zat er nog over te twijfelen om het erbij te zetten, iets meer geduld de volgende keer.
Het bericht van Franck was ouder dan 1 uur (80+ minuten) toen ik deze reactie stuurde. Tweakers was snel met het plaatsen van deze update, meestal is het bericht ouder en is de software al beschikbaar.
+1Hmmbob

@MdBruin3 juni 2021 12:10
Ja, dit inderdaad. Het stond nu wel heel snel online hier :+
+1Klippy
2 juni 2021 19:59
Lijkt me een mooie release weer.
Het is wel altijd jammer dat wanneer dit nieuws op Tweakers komt, de Docker images er nog niet zijn.
Stable verwijst nog naar 2020.5.5 en dat valt me eigenlijk elke keer op.
Ik snap dat het bouwen en pushen tijd kost, er pipelines draaien op vaste tijden etc. Maar wanneer ik dit lees denk ik er aan en heb ik waarschijnlijk tijd, morgen als het image er is niet direct. Zou wat beter op elkaar afgestemd kunnen worden voor major releases.
+2Hmmbob

@Klippy2 juni 2021 21:41
Het is eigenlijk dat Tweakers gewoon bloedsnel is met publiceren van de release notes.

De Python (HA Core) packages zijn vrij snel beschikbaar - het opbouwen van de daarvan afgeleide Docker images duurt gewoon wat langer.
+1bytemaster460
@Klippy2 juni 2021 20:24
Hoezo gebruik je dan de Docker images? Dat is toch eigenlijk meer voor de gebruikers die er heel veel tijd in willen steken. De Supervisor en de Add ons maken het juist mogelijk om alles aan de praat te krijgen zonder dat je er veel tijd in hoeft te steken.
+1angelina
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 20:50
Met hassio draait home assistant ook in docker
+1studiodubio
@angelina2 juni 2021 21:06
Hoe dan? Heb je een link naar tutorial?
+2Hmmbob

@studiodubio2 juni 2021 21:44
https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/

Wat hij bedoelt is dat de volledige versie ook een op Docker gebaseerde setup bouwt, maar dan volledig gemanaged. Die hoef je zelf dus niet bij te houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hmmbob op 2 juni 2021 21:45]

+1bytemaster460
@angelina2 juni 2021 22:17
Ja, maar dat gaat unattended en om die te installeren hoef je niet te wachten op de docker images. Het ging nu om de docker images die je zelf moet installeren.
+1gladiators
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 22:34
Waar heb je het over? Ik deploy home assistant in pak en beet 3 minuten en alles is up and running. Het is veel schaalbaarder. Elke addon krijgt automatisch een eigen container (microservices), dus begrijp niet wat je bedoeld met je argument.
+1bytemaster460
@gladiators2 juni 2021 22:47
Ja, dat is als je hass OS draait. De aanbevolen installatie. Het ging nu over de installatie via losse docker files. Volgens de site van HA heb je dan niet de beschikking over add ons en de supervisor, tenzij je dat allemaal handmatig configureert.
https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/
+1AJediIAm
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 23:03
Het is niet supported om supervised in een container te draaien, maar het werkt wel. Supervisor en portainer kunnen beide containers installeren en managen zonder conflicten.
+1bytemaster460
@AJediIAm2 juni 2021 23:09
Dat bedoelde ik dus. Je krijgt het wel werkend maar het is niet supported. Je loopt dus het risico dat het bij een toekomstige update niet meer werkt.
Ik vroeg me dus af waarom je die route zou nemen als je er weinig tijd in wil steken en gewoon zorgeloos wil kunnen updaten.
+1Sjohn21
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 23:17
Nee hoor. Ik heb het in docker draaien op debian (Buster). Deze guide gevolgd.
Het is dan wellicht niet officieel ondersteunt aangezien ook andere software draai, maar de add-ons en supervisor draaien gewoon mee.
Je kunt gewoon vanuit HA (superivisor) updaten. Draait al meer dan een jaar soepel.
Via bijv. Portainer zou je t nog extra in de gaten kunnen houden, maar dat is echt niet nodig.
Als je de strikte guidline volgt (zie link in guide) zou je bovenstaande overigens nog wel officieel ondersteunt kunnen hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sjohn21 op 2 juni 2021 23:21]

+1oef!
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 21:51
Onder Docker heb je dit spul letterlijk binnen een minuut draaien.
+1bytemaster460
@oef!2 juni 2021 22:22
Ja klopt, maar daarna kost het je allemaal veel meer tijd om dingen aan de praat te krijgen doordat je de supervisor en de add ons mist. Al die functionaliteit moet je dan helemaal zelf gaan configureren en installeren via de CLI en moet je echt weten wat je doet.
+1AJediIAm
@bytemaster4602 juni 2021 23:01
Ik draai home assistant in docker met supervisor. Niet volledig supported, maar draait verder prima.
Supervisor installeert de add ons in containers naast home assistant zonder problemen.

Ik heb 4 of 5 command line commandos gebruikt om docker en home assistant te installeren.
+1MilanMeu
@Klippy2 juni 2021 21:01
Het proces is inderdaad geautomatiseerd.
Vandaag duurde het precies een uur voor de update beschikbaar was in Docker Hub en de GitHub package registry.

Je kan een automatisering maken met de binary_sensor.updater als trigger en een push notificatie met delay als herinnering.
+1Klippy
@MilanMeu2 juni 2021 22:55
Ik zag inderdaad dat ze vrij snel na mijn post beschikbaar waren :)
Dan was ik wellicht wat snel in mijn conclusie en klopt het dat Tweakers gewoon snel is met het nieuws.
Hij draait inmiddels.
+2MilanMeu
@Klippy2 juni 2021 23:16
De submitter van deze update op Tweakers is Frenck.
Hij heeft de release op GitHub uitgebracht en stelt daarna Tweakers op de hoogte.
Als de ontwikkelaars Tweakers zelf de update melden kan het nieuws eigenlijk niet sneller.

Je kan het build proces van deze release hier bekijken. En de workflow file kan je hier vinden. GitHub geeft bij elke taak de tijd aan die nodig was voor de uitvoering. De meeste taken gebeuren parallel.
Bij de volgende release kan je hier de build live volgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MilanMeu op 2 juni 2021 23:17]

+1BliXem
2 juni 2021 19:26
Zo blij met dit systeem! Bijna alles valt te integreren. Geweldig gewoon! :)
+2Hmmbob

@BliXem2 juni 2021 21:43
Precies, dat is juist waarom HA zo sterk is. In plaats van een nieuwe standaard op te tuigen, verbinden ze gewoon met alle bestaande standaarden. Dan gaat er ineens een enorme wereld open!
+1jimzz
@Hmmbob2 juni 2021 23:07
Helemaal mee eens, gebruik HA nu sinds 2017 en ben er nog altijd tevreden mee. Ik zelf zal HA dan ook zeker blijven gebruiken, maar ik ben toch wel een beetje bang dat de mainstream straks gewoon bij Homekit of Google Home blijft gezien zij nu dus wel een standaard aan het ontwikkelen zijn, waar bijna alle grote jongens aan meewerken en waardoor het straks niet meer uitmaakt of je het met homekit of Google gebruikt en wellicht ook anderen zoals smartthings. Uiteraard top voor de consument, maar ben bang dat HA straks door diezelfde mainstream als geeky of overbodig beschouw gaat worden en ze de parels die HA heeft nooit zullen zien.

Daarnaast fair is fair, HA is niet onderhoudsvrij en voor sommigen de drempel om niet in te stappen. Daarentegen, 1 standaard zorgt ook voor minder breaking changes in HA, het kan dus beide kanten op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jimzz op 2 juni 2021 23:08]

+2Hmmbob

@jimzz3 juni 2021 07:42
Nah, die nieuwe standaard zal geen vervanging zijn van HA, maar meer een andere smaak/taal die HA ook gaat spreken.
+1lenwar
@jimzz3 juni 2021 13:28
Dat hoeft niet persé slecht te zijn natuurlijk.

In het geval van homekit:
Als iemand voldoende heeft om bij thuiskomst (houdt telefoon bij RFID lezer) z'n lampen aan te zetten, dan is HA natuurlijk compleet overkill en alleen maar gedoe. Maar wat ik om me heen zie, is dat heel veel mensen die beginnen met domotica in combinatie met de automatisering daarvan, is dat dat heel verslavend werkt.

Nu is het alleen de lampen aan en uit met een bewegingsensor. Straks is het ook handig dat de lampen dimmen als de film start en feller als hij pauze gaat. Daarna de tv op pauze als de deurbel gaat, enz. enz. enz.

Op een gegeven moment loopt men tegen de limieten aan van de programmeerstijl van HomeKit aan en zullen mensen toch gaan kijken naar wat anders als ze het echt willen, terwijl ze er anders niet eens over hadden nagedacht. Dan is HomeKit toch een goede springplank geweest naar een uitgebreider product.

N.b. Ik doel nadrukkelijk niet dat Homekit een slecht product is, verre van. Maar het is niet zo flexibel en uitgebreid (qua logica) als bijvoorbeeld HA.
+1SMGGM
@Hmmbob3 juni 2021 07:55
Wat mij zo enthousiast maakt is dat verbinden met bestaande standaarden zeer ruim te interpreteren valt. Ik blijf het zalig vinden dat een product als de Logitech Squeezebox nog te integreren valt binnen home assistant (een product waarbij de fabrikant zelf geen actieve ondersteuning meer geeft).

Ik kan dan mijn squeezebox nog perfect verder kan gaan als wekker en ik er met HA ook automatisaties aan koppelen.
+1pOZORjED
2 juni 2021 19:34
Lol. Net vanmiddag 2020.5.5 er opgezet. Kunnen we weer updaten 🤣👍
+1Mouze88
@pOZORjED2 juni 2021 20:11
Lol. Ik ook :P
+2Antiloop
@Mouze882 juni 2021 20:44
je kunt in principe weten dat aan het begin van elke maand een nieuwe versie uitkomt, dit is ergens aan het begin van dit jaar gewijzigd

nog exacter, elke eerste woensdag van de maand komt een nieuwe versie uit
bron: https://www.home-assistant.io/faq/release/
+1MilanMeu
@Antiloop2 juni 2021 20:50
Er is ook een kalender beschikbaar op: https://developers.home-assistant.io/.
Tip: je kan deze ook in je kalender app importeren.
+1Hmmbob

@Antiloop2 juni 2021 21:44
En de week ervoor de beta. Al draai ik vaak pas vanaf het weekend de beta - dan heb ik meer tijd om te proberen en fouten te vinden.
+1Mouze88
@Antiloop2 juni 2021 22:22
Thanks! Ik liep al twee maanden achter dus dacht doe em maar ff, dacht al dat de nieuwe versie er snel aan zat te komen
+1martinvdm

@pOZORjED2 juni 2021 20:30
Uh dat had je kunnen zien toch. Was aangekondigd en home assistant heeft een redelijk voorspelbare release cycle
+1pOZORjED
@martinvdm2 juni 2021 20:57
Klopt, maar was net ingelogd in het systeem. Denk neem hem ff mee. Morgen weer 🤷🏻‍♂️
+1desert spider
2 juni 2021 21:32
TensorFlow integration is now deprecated
Mooi is dat, Tensorflow is 1 van primaire redenen dat ik Home Assistant gebruik. Super handig om een berichtje te krijgen als er iemand op mijn oprit loopt.

Eens zien of ik deze functie in Node-Red kan optuigen.
+1oef!
@desert spider2 juni 2021 21:57
Tensorflow is machine learning software.

https://www.tensorflow.org/
+1desert spider
@oef!3 juni 2021 07:20
Klopt, en dat wordt verwijderd. Zonder tensorflow kan ik niet checken of de beweging welke de camera detecteert niet een false positieve betreft.
0MilanMeu
@desert spider5 juni 2021 02:56
Misschien is Frigate een goed alternatief? Maakt gebruik van TensorFlow en OpenCV.
Hier zijn enkele handige links:
Documentatie: https://blakeblackshear.github.io/frigate/
Source code: https://github.com/blakeblackshear/frigate
Notificatie blueprint: https://community.home-as...-app-notifications/311091
Custom integration: https://github.com/blakeblackshear/frigate-hass-integration
0desert spider
@MilanMeu5 juni 2021 21:10
Dat zou inderdaad iets kunnen zijn. Bedankt!
+1Btje
@desert spider2 juni 2021 22:11
kun je ook maken met telegram, doe ik ook en dan met een foto van de cam er bij.
+1desert spider
@Btje2 juni 2021 22:41
Als er beweging is op mijn oprit wordt er met tensorflow gecontroleerd of het een persoon betreft. Is dat het geval, dan krijg ik met Telegram een berichtje. Deze check wordt elke 3 sec uitgevoerd. Denk niet dat telegram dit op deze manier kan overnemen.
+1Homme
2 juni 2021 23:18
Zal ik toch eens even moeten uitproberen.
Al vele malen aan gedacht, nooit echt aan begonnen.

Ergens een go-to guide?
+1MsG
@Homme2 juni 2021 23:43
Zie de link bij download.
+1Hmmbob

2 juni 2021 19:33
Ik draai alweer enkele dagen de beta van deze versie - geen enkel probleem zover. Weer een stabiele release!
+1Atheistus
@Hmmbob3 juni 2021 01:11
Niet 'weer'. Bij alle vorige releases kwam binnen een week minimaal vijf bug fix releases.

Het is een goed systeem, maar releases worden gewoon in beta gedumpt naar de gebruikers. Wat jij beta noemt is in mijn ogen alpha.
Met andere woorden, wacht gewoon een week voor je dit soort updates installeert, dan blijft het ook werken.
+1Hmmbob

@Atheistus3 juni 2021 07:40
Als je zo'n uitgebreide code base hebt als HA, gecombineerd met zijn beetje oneindig veel verschillende platformen en installatie methodes, dan kan er altijd iets tussen zitten wat niet in de beta opgepakt is - ondanks dat ze hevig inzetten op automatisch testen in de pipeline. Er zijn simpelweg te veel externe factoren - precies ook wat meteen de kracht van HA is.

Feit is dat er nooit grote, installatie breaking, dingen inzitten, die zijn er echt al eerder uit.

En de patch releases die zo snel uitkomen lijkt me alleen maar een goed iets - wachten tot de volgende major duurt ook lang.
+1whiner
@Hmmbob3 juni 2021 08:46
Dat klopt zolang je de installatie methodes gebruikt die ze nu aanbevelen.

Maar wanneer je de ouderwetse (meest gebruikte) methode gebruikte dan had je regelmatig problemen.
Ik draai nu de docker versie zonder add-ons.

Wil ik de add-ons gebruiken (stabiel) dan zit ik aan de distro vast van homeassistant.

Voorheen gebruikte ik een script om home assistent te installeren op mijn eigen Linux distro, maar dat werkt helaas niet stabiel.
+1Hmmbob

@whiner3 juni 2021 11:02
Dat klopt zolang je de installatie methodes gebruikt die ze nu aanbevelen.
Maar als je dat niet doet is het natuurlijk op eigen risico :)
Wil ik de add-ons gebruiken (stabiel) dan zit ik aan de distro vast van homeassistant.

Voorheen gebruikte ik een script om home assistent te installeren op mijn eigen Linux distro, maar dat werkt helaas niet stabiel.
Daar is gewoon een supported installatiemethode voor hoor: https://www.home-assistant.io/installation/ & zoek naar "supervised". Dan kan je add-ons gebruiken zonder dat je HA OS hoeft te draaien.

Kijk anders ook eens in deze startpost: Home Assistant: Open source Python3 home automation - deel 4
+1Atheistus
@Hmmbob3 juni 2021 11:02
Als je zo'n uitgebreide code base hebt als HA, gecombineerd met zijn beetje oneindig veel verschillende platformen en installatie methodes, dan kan er altijd iets tussen zitten wat niet in de beta opgepakt is - ondanks dat ze hevig inzetten op automatisch testen in de pipeline. Er zijn simpelweg te veel externe factoren - precies ook wat meteen de kracht van HA is.
Dat klopt, alleen kun je niet zeggen dat het 'weer een stabiel release' is. Het is een release en we weten dat er binnen een week een enorme hoeveelheid shit naar boven komt.
Feit is dat er nooit grote, installatie breaking, dingen inzitten, die zijn er echt al eerder uit.
Dat is anekdotisch bewijs. Jij hebt misschien geen problemen, maar je moet voor de grap even op Github kijken waar anderen tegenaan lopen.
En de patch releases die zo snel uitkomen lijkt me alleen maar een goed iets - wachten tot de volgende major duurt ook lang.
Dat is het een drogreden. Het is goed dat een brand snel geblust wordt, maar het voorkomen van brand zou toch echt minder schade aanrichten.
+1lenwar
@Atheistus3 juni 2021 13:38
Ik ben het deels met zowel jou als @Hmmbob eens :) (even polderen)

In de basis, is Home Assistant tegenwoordig gewoon stabiel. De core zelf doet het en blijft het doen. Het gebeurd zelden dat er fouten in zitten die het product als geheel deels onbruikbaar maakt na een release.

Wat wel veel gebeurd is dat aangepaste integraties ineens nieuwe fouten bevatten, en als jij toevallig net die ene integratie gebruikt kan dat best vervelend zijn. 5 patches in een week is inderdaad erg veel, maar als die patches in grote lijnen steeds over andere onderdelen gaan, dan loop je daar in de praktijk niet tegenaan. Ook is het, zoals @Hmmbob al aangaf, heel, heel, heel moeilijk om alle integraties iedere keer volledig te testen.

(Zoiets als een patch voor Kladblok in Windows. Als je die niet gebruikt, loop je nooit tegen de fout aan :) )

Uiteraard gebeurd het ook dat één onderdeel bij iedere update opnieuw gepatched wordt (zo is bij de 2015.5 release, volgens mij bij elke patch de sonos-integratie bijgewerkt) en als je dan toevalig die sonos-integratie gebruikt, dan kan dat knap irritant zijn.
+1Atheistus
@lenwar3 juni 2021 14:19
Ik zeg ook niet dat het slecht is, maar je moet niet zeggen dat elke update zonder problemen is, want dat is gewoon quatsch.
Daarom moet je m.i. een week wachten met installeren omdat meteen updaten veel problemen kan geven.
Het is net als met WordPress. De core kan wel stabiel zijn, maar als er zoveel is gewijzigd dat de plugins niet meer werken is het eindresultaat dat elke update ene gevaar is. En dat is in mijn opinie WP volkomen waardeloos omdat je vanwege de enorme veiligheidsrisico's je vaak wel moet updaten. dat valt bij HA dan wel weer mee. Althans, als je het maar binnen je eigen netwerk houdt.

Kortom, ik wil HA niet bashen (ik ben er zeer tevreden over), maar de loftrompet afsteken over de stabiliteit is nou ook weer niet nodig. Gewoon wat voorzichtig zijn met major updates.
+1lenwar
@Atheistus3 juni 2021 14:34
maar de loftrompet afsteken over de stabiliteit is nou ook weer niet nodig
:D
Persoonlijk vind ik het sowieso weinig toevoegen als mensen roepen dat ze een update van iets hebben geïnstalleerd. Voelt voor mij als een peuter die trots verteld dat ie naar de wc is geweest en al helemaal als ze na 5 minuten roepen dat het allemaal geweldig is peuter is niet vergeten door te trekken
:X


Dan zeggen we volgens mij hetzelfde. In de basis is HA met de major releases gewoon stabiel. Alleen dat wil niet zeggen dat alle integraties foutloos werken na elke update. Ik heb zelf eigenlijk altijd op dag één alle updates geïnstalleerd.

Puur anekdotisch. Ik heb één keer een minor-release moeten terugdraaien omdat die wat stuk maakte voor mij. Er was nieuw gedrag geïntroduceerd dat bestaand gedrag stuk maakte. En ik gebruikte dat toevallig en dat was dus zelfs met een minor-release.

Voor de rest heb ik persoonlijk nooit wat gehad dat 'stuk' ging zonder dat ik dat van tevoren wist door de 'breaking changes'.

Maar goed ik ben natuurlijk n=1 :)
+1bartje
3 juni 2021 08:45
ik had altijd wat problemen met de performance van HA.
nu heb ik mijn class 10 SD card vervangen door een A2, zoals ook in de handleiding staat en het is echt een wereld van verschil.
bijna alsof je van HDD naar SSD gaat.
+1niekw
@bartje3 juni 2021 10:25
Dat is een goede tip. Ik draai nog steeds met een class 10 SD, maar heb ondertussen wel de database naar de SQL server op mijn NAS verwezen. En dat scheelt flink qua snelheid en belasting van de SD kaart!
Maar omdat ik al eerder een SD card crash heb meegemaakt, ga ik binnenkort mijn kaartje weer preventief vervangen en ik pak nu dan ook maar een A2.
+1teun95
3 juni 2021 11:54
Net geüpdatet. Hopelijk lost dit het random crash probleem op waar een aantal gebruikers last van heeft.

Ik gebruik Home Assistant OS nu een paar weken op een Pi 4 en een SSD, maar elke paar dagen is de interface niet meer bereikbaar en reageren Zigbee apparaten niet meer (via zigbee2mqtt). Er lijkt geen duidelijke oplossing te zijn omdat het lastig is bruikbare informatie uit de log bestanden te halen.

Ik heb nog geen idee hoe ik dit ga oplossen 8)7
+1MijnKijk
@teun953 juni 2021 16:06
Kan het zijn dat je last hebt van de interferentie veroorzaakt door USB3?
De Zigbee stick aan een USB verlengkabel of je SSD aan USB2 is een oplossing.

Verder klinkt het als dat er overeenkomsten zijn aan dit topic.
0teun95
@MijnKijk4 juni 2021 11:10
Ik gebruik mijn cc2531 stick via een korte verlengkabel die aangesloten is op een USB 2 poort. Maar misschien ligt het wat te dichtbij de SSD.

Het probleem is echter niet dat alleen Zigbee stopt met werken, alles stopt er mee. De web interface is ook niet meer benaderbaar, ook niet na het herstarten van mijn router.
Verder klinkt het als dat er overeenkomsten zijn aan dit topic.
Ik gebruik op het moment geen Het gekke is dat ik nog nooit vertragingen of unavailability heb gehad van Zigbee devices. Ze zijn tot nu toe 100% betrouwbaar, wat me positief verraste. Het is alleen dat af en toe alles stopt met werken.

Ik heb de system monitor integration geactiveerd en aan Lovelace toegevoegd om te kijken of het toevallig een hardware of memory probleem is.

Enig idee welke log bestanden ik zou kunnen bekijken na de crash (die nog beschikbaar zijn na een reboot)?
0MijnKijk
@teun9517 juni 2021 17:00
Als je load hoog wordt, is het niet vreemd dat je UI minder of niet responsive is. In feite vindt er queue-vorming plaats. Ik zelf heb een dash met CPU %, CPU Loads en deze sensor.

Voor wat betreft de logs is er volgens mij niet zo heel veel om naar te kijken. Je hebt Configuration -> Logs (onderin) en in Supervisor -> System heb je het een en ander. Daar zou ik inzetten op Core of Host, maar ik vraag me af of je veel ziet als het USB3 interferentie is.

Ik heb mijn Zigbee dongel aan een kabel van 2m zitten en daarmee de dongel een mooi plekje kunnen geven met weinig obstructies maar bovenal ruim 1,5 meter van m'n SSD vandaan.
