Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.27 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de Enhanced Edition van Metro Exodus, de Legendary Edition van Mass Effect en de normale uitvoering van Resident Evil Village. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for greater performance and improved image quality. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with support for 5 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

Added support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK.

This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May. Refer to the NVIDIA Blog for details: Link.

[NVIDIA Reflex][Rainbow Six Siege]: Fixed a number of performance related issues related to NVIDIA Reflex and Rainbow Six Siege.

[HDMI 2.1:] In-game FPS may be capped to the display refresh rate when "Vertical sync" is set to Off [3285334].

[Rigid Gems][Prepar3D]: The applications may crash or fail to launch.[3285067/3286874]