Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 466.27 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 466.27 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt onder meer ondersteuning toe voor de Enhanced Edition van Metro Exodus, de Legendary Edition van Mass Effect en de normale uitvoering van Resident Evil Village. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, which adds additional ray-traced effects and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 for greater performance and improved image quality. Additionally, this release also provides optimal support for Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Resident Evil Village, along with support for 5 new G-SYNC Compatible displays.

New Features and Other Changes
  • Added support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK.
  • This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May. Refer to the NVIDIA Blog for details: Link.
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [NVIDIA Reflex][Rainbow Six Siege]: Fixed a number of performance related issues related to NVIDIA Reflex and Rainbow Six Siege.
  • [HDMI 2.1:] In-game FPS may be capped to the display refresh rate when "Vertical sync" is set to Off [3285334].
  • [Rigid Gems][Prepar3D]: The applications may crash or fail to launch.[3285067/3286874]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • Yellow bang with Error Code 10 appears by the NVIDIA Platform Controllers and Framework Properties in Device Manager after Express or Custom driver installation without reboot.[200716134] Reboot the system to clear the error, otherwise Dynamic Boost cannot be enabled.
  • [Mortal Shell]: Unusual increase in the brightness occurs when Shadow Quality is set to Low or Medium. [200724762] To work around, set the Shadow Quality to High or Ultra.
  • [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game may crash on GeForce GTX 10 series GPUs. [200719668]
  • [World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
  • [Batman Arkham Knight]: The game crashes when turbulence smoke is enabled. [3202250]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 466.27 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 670,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-04-2021 17:40
33 • submitter: Hackus

29-04-2021 • 17:40

33 Linkedin

Submitter: Hackus

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

12-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.77 WHQL 0
27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (33)

-Moderatie-faq
-133033+122+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Brummetje
29 april 2021 18:18
Mag even duren tot de WoW bug is opgelost zeg.
+1DutchMuffin
@Brummetje29 april 2021 18:23
De YouTube bug staat er ook al een eeuwigheid.
+1SaiBork
@DutchMuffin29 april 2021 20:21
YouTube is een Chromium issue die binnenkort opgelost moet zijn. Als het goed is is het in de Canary build van Chrome al opgelost.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SaiBork op 29 april 2021 20:40]

0DennisH82
@DutchMuffin29 april 2021 18:49
Als 1 bug is opgelost, zijn er weer een paar nieuwe ;)
+1Xfade
@Brummetje29 april 2021 18:30
Zou me niets verbazen dat het iets is wat blizz zelf ook kan oplossen.
+1William/Ax3
@Xfade29 april 2021 18:56
Lijkt mij niet. Dan zou het wel bij wow op de known issues lijst staan en niet al maanden bij nvidia.
Als je een oude nvidia driver pakt zijn de issues immers ook weg.
+1Dabien
@Brummetje29 april 2021 19:39
Nou inderdaad, de enige manier om het momenteel op te lossen, is de game in DirectX 11 te laten draaien.
+1Brummetje
@Dabien29 april 2021 20:04
Versie lager dan 460 werkt ook perfect
+1KeiFront
@Brummetje29 april 2021 18:42
De VR-stutter bug is helaas ook al lang lopend issue :( https://www.nvidia.com/en...ed-frames-since-nvidia-d/
0pimpchilla
@Brummetje5 mei 2021 23:52
[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]
Damn man, echt he sinds de release ook gewoon .een oudere driver lost dit op
+1HakanX
29 april 2021 19:41
This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May. Refer to the NVIDIA Blog for details: .
Dusss als miner niet gaan updaten? Wat bereiken ze hiermee?
+1madcow22
@HakanX29 april 2021 19:51
Waarschijnlijk producten die vanaf dan released worden hebben standaard de hash limit.
+1SuperDre
@HakanX29 april 2021 21:03
Misschien wat je quote eens beter lezen...
and is required for product shipped starting mid-May
+1Coder71
29 april 2021 19:55
Irritant dat die VR problemen (microstutter, ook als de GPU monitoring tools uit zijn) nog steeds niet is opgelost!
+1SuperDre
@Coder7129 april 2021 21:05
Maar das toch zo te lezen alleen bij het starten van de game? Want zelf merk ik weinig van microstutter oid met mijn RTX2060super.
0Coder71
@SuperDre2 mei 2021 16:29
Helaas heb ik er met mijn 3090 meer last mee.
Ik heb alle GPU monitoring tools uit staan, en de kaart is niet overgeklockt.
Vervolgens wanneer ik steam vr gebruik, heb in constant micro sutters.
Dit is niet alleen bij het starten van een game helaas.
Het probleem is weg, wanneer ik de driver uninstall, pc herstart, drivers installeer en ga gamen. Echter bij de eerst volgende herstart is het probleem terug.
0Coder71
@Coder7113 mei 2021 19:31
Vandaag gevonden wat de oorzaak was... aorus lcd panel settings!
Dit is een app waarmee je het lcd schempje dat op de 3090 kaart zit kunt aansturen. Het staat hier uit, ivm dichte kast, maar die software zorgt dus voor een microstutter bij de valve index.
0Marctraider
29 april 2021 18:43
Man man...

Ben blij dat ik NVSlimmer gebruik. Nog ff en die 'driver' is een gigabyte. (Terwijl nog geen 10% nodig is)

Wordt tijd dat Nvidia gewoon meer customizabity aan z'n installer toevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 29 april 2021 18:44]

+1Wouter06
@Marctraider29 april 2021 19:17
Dan vraag ik me af wat deze grootte verantwoord. Ik hoor vaak genoeg dat de gui van NVIDIA positief onthaald wordt door de soberheid.. waar zit het dan wel?
+1The_Wounded
@Wouter0629 april 2021 19:35
Die gametool die je kunt installeren, en de game profielen.
+1NitSuA
@Wouter0629 april 2021 20:07
Volgens mij zitten ook alle shaders van alle geoptimaliseerde games erin, maar misschien heb ik het mis.
+1smv
@Marctraider29 april 2021 19:11
Kan je hier aangeven wat je wel en niet wilt bewaren ofzo?

Ik heb hier een HDMI switcher liggen en met de vorige driver, werkte die niet meer, waardoor ik nu weer terug ben naar een oude...

Ik wil best upgraden, maar als mijn hdmi switch niet meer werkt, dankzij de drivers van nvidia dan schiet ik er ook weinig mee op.
+1Theone098
@smv29 april 2021 19:14
Ah dus dat is het probleem. Thanks, dacht dat het de switch zelf was.
+1smv
@Theone09829 april 2021 19:17
probeer oudere driver 460.89 zit ik op.
0Theone098
@smv29 april 2021 20:04
Thanks, ga ik doen.
0sokolum01
@Marctraider29 april 2021 19:20
Zo, bijna 1GB download voor een driver.... Beetje groot, niet?
+1AmigaWolf

@sokolum0129 april 2021 20:38
Zo, bijna 1GB download voor een driver.... Beetje groot, niet?
Ja het is bijzonder hoe groot ze al zijn, maar bij mij zijn ze 669MB, maar dat is ongeveer net zo veel als 1 CD, is toch ongelofelijk, maar er zitten wel drivers bij van helemaal:

NVIDIA TITAN Series:

NVIDIA TITAN RTX, NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z
GeForce RTX 30 Series:

GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060
GeForce RTX 20 Series:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060
GeForce 16 Series:

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650
GeForce 10 Series:

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GT 1010
GeForce 900 Series:

GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950
GeForce 700 Series:

GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710
GeForce 600 Series:

GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630

Dan begrijp ik wel dat ze zo groot zijn.
+1Tyrian
@sokolum0129 april 2021 21:16
Jazeker, maar niet overbodig. nVidia drivers zijn een draak omdat ze voor vele videochip generaties werken en vele tweaks hebben voor individuele games (GameReady). Daarnaast zit GeForce Experience en PhysX ook in dit pakket. Ook rommel als nV Telemetry kost zit er helaas steeds bij. De tijd dat er een 1.44MB floppy in de doos van je videokaart zat met alle drivers is lang voorbij.

Wellicht is dit wat voor je, dan kun je de installatie helemaal tweaken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LR1XkjtylCM
0Dabien
@sokolum0129 april 2021 19:42
670MB is niet echt "bijna" 1GB.

Die hele GeForce Experience zit er ook standaard bij, dus dat is denk ik de bulk van het pakket.
0Carlos0_0
@Marctraider29 april 2021 19:40
En wat maakt dat uit heb je een C schijf van 100gb, effe 500/600mb downloaden toch niet zo ramp ?
0Recon24
@Marctraider8 mei 2021 12:21
NVSlimmer is idd geniaal. Ik gebruik het ook al tijden.
0dogan2010
29 april 2021 17:58
Ik hoop dat de fps counter is gefixed

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True