Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.55.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
The update 1.55.2 update addresses these issues:
- Limit set of allowed remote CLI commands
-
command:links should be only selectively enabled
- Spawning php should use its complete disk path
- Spawning npm should use its complete disk path
- CSS should use variables when using
editor.fontFamily
- The
http.proxysetting should use machine or application scope