Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.9.4

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.9.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.9.4 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Issues Addressed in this Release:
  • Fixed a SFINAE bug causing an error with some forms of template names in non-dependent base classes.
  • Fixed case where IntelliCode is trying to log into a temporary directory and access to the temporary directory was denied.
  • An issue where some Visual Studio functionality was limited when third-party privilege management software is also installed has been resolved.
  • Addressed an issue where customers repeatedly start debugging on XBox, more and more kernel resources are consumed. Eventually requiring the XBox to be restarted, which would lose any state.
  • Addressed a hang when debugging native code with Insider Preview builds of Windows.
  • Fixed an accessibility bug with keyboard focus.
  • Added back missing Xamarin templates (iOS/Android Class Library, iOS/Android Bindings Library, Android Wear, Xamarin.UITest) in the New Project dialog. These templates were hidden by mistake.
  • For C++ CMake-based projects targeting Linux using an SSH connection, the destination directory specified in CMakeSettings.json by the remoteCMakeListsRoot property has been restored to the previous behavior in VS 16.8, where the destination of the copy corresponds to the source directory's root. Details in the ticket Connection to remote Linux machine uses incorrect destination path.

Versienummer 16.9.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

01-05 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.6 11
23-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.5 8
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.4 7
15-04 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.12 0
09-03 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.1 1
16-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.1.0 12
11-02 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.6 3
10-02 Visual Studio 2019 16.11.10 0
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2022 17.0.5 2
14-01 Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.11.9 1
Meer historie

