Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General PowerToys will start requiring Windows 10 v1903 or greater after 0.35.x release. The v1 settings, which supports older Windows versions, will be removed in 0.37. Note: We may be able to bring back support when we migrate to WinUI3 but as of now, we will be increasing the minimum version of Windows to 1903 or greater.

Localization corrections

Improved GitHub report bug template.

Increased .NET Core to 3.1.13

Fixed installer 'run as user' regression Color Picker UX adjustments to editor.

Esc can now be used to exit the editor. FancyZones Added hotkeys and quick swap functionality for custom layouts! Users can now assign a hotkey in the editor and use it to quickly set a desktop's zones with Ctrl + Win + Alt + NUMBER key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window.

+ + + key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window. UX updates.

Fixed zone placement algorithm for when the Taskbar is vertical

Bug fixes PowerToys Run Users can specify where to show the launcher window.

New plugin added to support opening previously used Visual Studio Code workspaces, remote machines (SSH or Codespaces), and containers! When enabled, use { to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default.

to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default. Shell history now saves the raw command instead of the resolved command. A command like %appdata% would now save in the Shell history as is instead of C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming .

would now save in the Shell history as is instead of . Better logging to try to track down some bugs

Bug fixes Video Conference Mute (Experimental) Tracking work remaining at issue #7944

Goal is to have 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th (Yes, we've stated this before, we know) Contributor workflow Main project now has a vsconfig which will prompt you to install needed items versus having to use a script. This will aid in keeping you up-to-date when something changes.

Updated spell checker.