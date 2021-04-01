Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PowerToys 0.35.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment is er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • PowerToys will start requiring Windows 10 v1903 or greater after 0.35.x release. The v1 settings, which supports older Windows versions, will be removed in 0.37.
    • Note: We may be able to bring back support when we migrate to WinUI3 but as of now, we will be increasing the minimum version of Windows to 1903 or greater.
  • Localization corrections
  • Improved GitHub report bug template.
  • Increased .NET Core to 3.1.13
  • Fixed installer 'run as user' regression
Color Picker
  • UX adjustments to editor.
  • Esc can now be used to exit the editor.
FancyZones
  • Added hotkeys and quick swap functionality for custom layouts! Users can now assign a hotkey in the editor and use it to quickly set a desktop's zones with Ctrl + Win + Alt + NUMBER key binding, or by pressing the hotkey while dragging a window.
  • UX updates.
  • Fixed zone placement algorithm for when the Taskbar is vertical
  • Bug fixes
PowerToys Run
  • Users can specify where to show the launcher window.
  • New plugin added to support opening previously used Visual Studio Code workspaces, remote machines (SSH or Codespaces), and containers! When enabled, use { to query for available workspaces. Please note, this plugin is off by default.
  • Shell history now saves the raw command instead of the resolved command. A command like %appdata% would now save in the Shell history as is instead of C:\Users\YourUserName\AppData\Roaming.
  • Better logging to try to track down some bugs
  • Bug fixes
Video Conference Mute (Experimental)
  • Tracking work remaining at issue #7944
  • Goal is to have 0.36 experimental release week of April 5th (Yes, we've stated this before, we know)
Contributor workflow
  • Main project now has a vsconfig which will prompt you to install needed items versus having to use a script. This will aid in keeping you up-to-date when something changes.
  • Updated spell checker.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.35.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.35.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-04-2021 19:597

01-04-2021 • 19:59

7 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

09-04 PowerToys 0.57.2 6
31-03 PowerToys 0.57.0 0
08-03 PowerToys 0.56.2 17
01-03 PowerToys 0.56.1 3
12-02 PowerToys 0.55.2 6
03-02 PowerToys 0.55.1 2
01-02 PowerToys 0.55.0 2
12-01 PowerToys 0.53.3 0
06-01 PowerToys 0.53.1 10
05-12 PowerToys 0.51.1 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Joerie
1 april 2021 20:24
Sinds een tijdje werkt het verplaatsen van windows tussen zones niet meer met win+Arrow.
Krijg het maar niet voor elkaar dit te fixen. Iemand hier wel gelukt? Paar maanden terug werkte het nog bij mij, weet niet of het een setting van PowerToys is of iets anders...
+1nopcode
@Joerie1 april 2021 20:30
Ja dat is een setting.

In PowerToys Settings > FancyZones: "Override Windows Snap shortcut"
+1Joerie
@nopcode2 april 2021 14:44
Dit heb ik aanstaan, maakt geen verschil Ik heb Win10 build 19042.868)

Wauw, issue gevonden. Ik had "Gamer Mode" aanstaan op mijn toetsenbord. Die blokkeerd de win toets.. Dohhh.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Joerie op 2 april 2021 14:48]

+1crzyhiphopazn
@Joerie2 april 2021 04:23
Indien je Windows 10 Insiders Dev Channel hebt klopt het dat Win + Arrow key niet goed werkt.
Dit is een issue in Build 21343.
0Joerie
@crzyhiphopazn2 april 2021 14:45
Ik heb Win10 build 19042.868
+1rmca
1 april 2021 20:02
Jammer dat de PowerToys Run nog steeds geen netwerkschijven kan gebruiken.
0555Henny555
3 april 2021 00:02
Heerlijke tool toch. De default windows snap windows heeft nooit fatsoenlijk gewerkt. Die fancy zones werken heerlijk :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True