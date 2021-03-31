Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.22 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.19 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes ib version 12.22:
Changes ib version 12.21:
- Added a few new Sony LensTypes and a new SonyModelID (thanks Jos Roost and LibRaw)
- Added Extra BaseName tag
- Added a new CanonModelID (thanks LibRaw)
- Decode timed GPS from unlisted programs in M2TS videos with the -ee3 option
- Decode more Sony rtmd tags
- Decode some tags for the Sony ILME-FX3 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Allow negative values to be written to XMP-aux:LensID
- Recognize HEVC video program in M2TS files
- Enhanced -b option so --b suppresses tags with binary data
- Improved flexibility when writing GPS coordinates:
- Now pulls latitude and longitude from a combined GPSCoordinates string
- Recognizes the full word "South" and "West" to write negative coordinates
- Improved warning when trying to write an integer QuickTime date/time tag and Time::Local is not available
- Convert GPSSpeed from mph to km/h in timed GPS from Garmin MP4 videos
Changes ib version 12.20:
- Added a few new iOS QuickTime tags
- Decode a couple more Sony rtmd tags
- Patch to avoid possible "Use of uninitialized value" warning when attempting to write QuickTime date/time tags with an invalid value
- Fixed problem writing Microsoft Xtra tags
- Fixed Windows daylight savings time patch for file times that was broken in 12.19 (however directory times will not yet handle DST properly)
- Added ability to write some Microsoft Xtra tags in MOV/MP4 videos
- Added two new Canon LensType values (thanks Norbert Wasser)
- Added a new Nikon LensID
- Fixed problem reading FITS comments that start before column 11