Software-update: Mame 0.230

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.230 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.230:

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for MAME 0.230! There are big changes this month, but before we get to that, let’s highlight some of the more routine additions. Several TV games featuring adaptations of popular Hasbro board games are now supported, as well as a couple of VTech systems featuring Dora the Explorer. Several electronic toys and handheld LED game from Mattel and Invicta have been emulated this month. There’s a big update for the Apple II software lists this month, with clean cracks of lots of educational software from MECC.

If you’ve been following along with development, you’re no doubt excited about the new Yamaha OPM/OPN (YM2151, YM2203, YM2608, YM2610, YM2610B, YM2612, and YM3438) sound emulation core. This addresses numerous subtle and not-so-subtle issues, particularly in Sega and Data East games. Windy Fairy and Jennifer Taylor have continued to improve MAME’s support for Konami rhythm games, making beatmania IIDX, Beatmania III, Keyboardmania and ParaParaParadise games playable. Thanks to Happy, a couple more graphics issues with the Hyper Neo Geo 64 have been fixed.

There’s been a lot of work on the Apple IIgs and 68k Mac drivers this month. As well as the flood of machines promoted to working, Apple 3.5" floppy support has been revolutionised, and improvements to ADB GLU microcontroller simulation make the IIgs control panel usable. On the console side, save EEPROM support has been fixed for several Mega Drive games.

Of course that’s not all, and you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.230
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download https://www.mamedev.org/release.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 31-03-2021 11:45
5 • submitter: ari3

31-03-2021 • 11:45

5 Linkedin

Submitter: ari3

Bron: MAME

0jwal
31 maart 2021 11:51
Na 20 jaar nog steeds versienummers onder de 1. Apart.
+1apronk
@jwal31 maart 2021 20:43
Niet echt, versie 1 is volgens de devs de versie die in principe 'af' is. En dat is ie volgens hun nog lang niet.
0jwal
@apronk1 april 2021 11:33
Klinkt als asymptotisch ontwikkelen, waarbij ze steeds dichter bij perfectie komen, maar die nooit gaan bereiken.

Gelukkig werkt de software prima dus praktisch levert het geen problemen op.
0apronk
@jwal1 april 2021 16:14
Tja, ligt er aan hoe je het ziet.
Het project is documentatie, niet emulatie zoals de meesten denken
Aan de andere kant, versie nummers zoals gebruikt in Google Chrome of Firefox zijn ook nietszeggend meer.
0dexx2233
2 april 2021 20:14
epic... m'n naam staat in de whatsnew.txt ;) ik heb de security chip gedumpt voor keyboardmania 2nd mix

