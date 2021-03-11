Adguard Home versie 0.105.2 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD en is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog sinds versie 0.105.0 ziet er als volgt uit:
AdGuard Home v0.105.2
There are big flashy updates, and there are seemingly unassuming ones, which constitute, however, the backbone of any successful project. This is the latter, as you may have guessed. You'll find here a heap of bugfixes and a security update for CVE-2021-27935.Security
Fixed
- Session token doesn't contain user's information anymore (#2470).
AdGuard Home v0.105.1
- Incomplete hostnames with trailing zero-bytes handling (#2582).
- Wrong DNS-over-TLS ALPN configuration (#2681).
- Inconsistent responses for messages with EDNS0 and AD when DNS caching is enabled (#2600).
- Incomplete OpenWRT detection (#2757).
- DHCP lease's
expiredfield incorrect time format (#2692).
- Incomplete DNS upstreams validation (#2674).
- Wrong parsing of DHCP options of the
iptype (#2688).
Have you ever thought about why traditions are so important? Traditions help us remember that we are part of a history that defines our past, shapes who we are today, and who we are likely to become. This is why we at AdGuard respect our traditions, and the most important one is pushing the inevitable hotfix right after every major update.
Jokes aside, here's the list of things fixed and improved in this hotfix.Changed
Fixed
- Increased HTTP API timeouts (#2671, #2682).
- "Permission denied" errors when checking if the machine has a static IP no longer prevent the DHCP server from starting (#2667).
- The server name sent by clients of TLS APIs is not only checked when
strict_sni_checkis enabled (#2664).
- HTTP API request body size limit for the
POST /control/access/setand
POST /control/filtering/set_rulesHTTP APIs is increased (#2666, #2675).
- Error when enabling the DHCP server when AdGuard Home couldn't determine if the machine has a static IP.
- Optical issue on custom rules (#2641).
- Occasional crashes during startup.
- The field
"range_start"in the
GET /control/dhcp/statusHTTP API response is now correctly named again (#2678).
- DHCPv6 server's
ra_slaac_onlyand
ra_allow_slaacsettings aren't reset to
falseon update any more (#2653).
- The
Varyheader is now added along with
Access-Control-Allow-Originto prevent cache-related and other issues in browsers (#2658).
- The request body size limit is now set for HTTPS requests as well.
- Incorrect version tag in the Docker release (#2663).
- DNSCrypt queries weren't marked as such in logs (#2662).