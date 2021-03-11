Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Adguard Home 0.105.2

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)Adguard Home versie 0.105.2 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD en is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog sinds versie 0.105.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

AdGuard Home v0.105.2

There are big flashy updates, and there are seemingly unassuming ones, which constitute, however, the backbone of any successful project. This is the latter, as you may have guessed. You'll find here a heap of bugfixes and a security update for CVE-2021-27935.

Security
  • Session token doesn't contain user's information anymore (#2470).
Fixed
  • Incomplete hostnames with trailing zero-bytes handling (#2582).
  • Wrong DNS-over-TLS ALPN configuration (#2681).
  • Inconsistent responses for messages with EDNS0 and AD when DNS caching is enabled (#2600).
  • Incomplete OpenWRT detection (#2757).
  • DHCP lease's expired field incorrect time format (#2692).
  • Incomplete DNS upstreams validation (#2674).
  • Wrong parsing of DHCP options of the ip type (#2688).
AdGuard Home v0.105.1

Have you ever thought about why traditions are so important? Traditions help us remember that we are part of a history that defines our past, shapes who we are today, and who we are likely to become. This is why we at AdGuard respect our traditions, and the most important one is pushing the inevitable hotfix right after every major update.

Jokes aside, here's the list of things fixed and improved in this hotfix.

Changed
  • Increased HTTP API timeouts (#2671, #2682).
  • "Permission denied" errors when checking if the machine has a static IP no longer prevent the DHCP server from starting (#2667).
  • The server name sent by clients of TLS APIs is not only checked when strict_sni_check is enabled (#2664).
  • HTTP API request body size limit for the POST /control/access/set and POST /control/filtering/set_rules HTTP APIs is increased (#2666, #2675).
Fixed
  • Error when enabling the DHCP server when AdGuard Home couldn't determine if the machine has a static IP.
  • Optical issue on custom rules (#2641).
  • Occasional crashes during startup.
  • The field "range_start" in the GET /control/dhcp/status HTTP API response is now correctly named again (#2678).
  • DHCPv6 server's ra_slaac_only and ra_allow_slaac settings aren't reset to false on update any more (#2653).
  • The Vary header is now added along with Access-Control-Allow-Origin to prevent cache-related and other issues in browsers (#2658).
  • The request body size limit is now set for HTTPS requests as well.
  • Incorrect version tag in the Docker release (#2663).
  • DNSCrypt queries weren't marked as such in logs (#2662).

Adguard Home 0.103.2 screenshot

Versienummer 0.105.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adguard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/wiki/Getting-Started#installation
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

11-03-2021 11:53
Submitter: JorisM

11-03-2021 • 11:53

63 Linkedin

Submitter: JorisM

Bron: Adguard Team

Reacties (63)

-Moderatie-faq
-163062+136+21+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1foxgamer2019
11 maart 2021 12:01
Je kunt dit schijnbaar ook lokaal zelf hosten. Heeft iemand er ervaring mee? :)
+2Hmmbob
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 12:10
Er is zelfs een heel topic voor/over!

[Adguard Home] Ervaringen & discussie
+1Nexus1980
@Hmmbob11 maart 2021 19:47
Hartelijk dank! Ik heb het vandaag op mijn synology geinstalleerd en hoe knap werkt dit niet dat de ipads nu ineens geen ads vertonen. Echt geweldig!
+1edterbak
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 13:24
Je kunt het wel prima zelf hosten. zoals onderstaand door Hmmbob aangegeven.
Maar let op.. het risico.
Ik had het in een VM (meestal) goed werkend.
Firewall regels aangepast zodat
- iedere interne client voor DNS naar buiten geblokkeerd wordt
- iedere interne client voor DNS verwezen wordt naar de Adguard VM
- Adguard VM voor DNS naar buiten niet geblokkeerd wordt.
- eventueel wat uitzonderingen omdat deze devices niet goed meer werken (zoals Garmin producten)

Dit geheel werkte prima... meestal
Gevolg is wel dat wanneer de VM even uit of onbereikbaar is, dat geen enkele client internet heeft.
Hier had ik wat vaker last van omdat ik soms nog wel eens wat aan het rommelen was met mijn unifi netwerk.

Nu heb ik deze situatie aangepakt.
Je kunt Adguard Home ook draaien, gehost op je unifi dream machine zelf (UDM-Pro heb ik inmiddels)
https://github.com/boostc...s/tree/master/AdguardHome
Nu: Nooit meer mijn Adguard Host offline. ( pluspunten voor de WAF)
ik weet het, dit is niet voor iedereen weggelegd... aangezien er wat dikke pegels in zitten. Maargoed, ieder zijn hobby :)
+1Jazco2nd

@edterbak11 maart 2021 19:13
Met een Mikrotik router kan je default een publieke DNS instellen, met 2 firewall regels alle verkeer (dus ook devices met hardcoded Google DNS) naar je AGH forwarden en een script continu draaien die de FW regels uitschakeld wanneer een DNS resolve test faalt.
+1mbenjamins
@Jazco2nd11 maart 2021 19:59
Heb je een voorbeeld hoe je dit instelt? Ik heb nu namelijk Adguard Home als default DNS ingesteld in mijn Mikrotik router.
+1tvtech
@edterbak11 maart 2021 14:33
Daarom draai ik een instance in Home Assistant en een 2e op mijn Windows server.
+1Sito
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 12:10
Ik draai een Adguard Home server/container in HomeAssistant en het werkt prima! Heb in m'n lokale netwerk de DNS ingesteld naar het IP-adres van mijn HomeAssistant machine. Daarnaast draai ik Wireguard (VPN) binnen HomeAssistant, waardoor ik ook als ik buitenshuis ben via VPN kan connecten en ads geblokkeerd worden.
+1Jan Ham
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 13:12
Gebruik het hier in een docker container op een Synology.
Heb ook een RPi2 met Pi-hole.
+1cadsite
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 13:22
Ik ben een totale leek als het gaat over homeserver of linux.
Maar toch lukt het me perfect om adguardhome op een raspberry pi te zetten en aan mijn router te hangen.
Heel aangenaam dat je niets meer moet instellen per client.
+1DigitalExorcist
@foxgamer201911 maart 2021 13:37
Ja, ik draai dit binnen HomeAssistant (HassOS) op m'n Raspberry Pi.
+1Robbie T
11 maart 2021 12:23
Waarom zou ik van Pi-hole overstappen naar Ad-guard?
+1Phyxion
@Robbie T11 maart 2021 12:34
De reden waarom ik overgestapt ben op Adguard is omdat het gewoon één programma is waar alles is ingebouwd, en daardoor makkelijk te integreren is met andere programma's die op de RPi draaien. Pi-hole nestelt zich overal in maakt dat een stuk ingewikkelder dan nodig is.
+1Wouterie
@Robbie T11 maart 2021 13:28
Ik ben destijds overgestapt omdat ik bij Pi-Hole niet (eenvoudig) per client instellingen kon aanpassen.
+1arbraxas
@Robbie T11 maart 2021 13:50
Omdat ik voor Pihole apart een VM moest draaien op mijn windows server.
Adguard draait gewoon direct onder windows, dat scheelt voor mijn usercase gewoon een hoop resources op het systeem.
+1WildemanM
@Robbie T11 maart 2021 14:07
1 grote reden: veel stabiler
+1lenwar

@Robbie T11 maart 2021 16:09
Ben je blij met wat je nu hebt? Dan houd je het toch?

Voor mij was de primaire reden dat AGH out of the box zonder extra derdepartijsoftware DoH ondersteund zowel intern als naar buiten toe.

Het feit dat je zonder in configuratiebetandjes te hoeven hacken ssl certificaten kan gebruiken ook handig.

Verder heeft AGH niet een heel besturingssysteem nodig met allerlei extra libraries. Het is een binary die je op allerlei apparaten als een pi, pc, router, whatever, kan opstarten en je hebt het draaien. Hij is voor best een boel processor achtitecturen voorgecompileerd. Ik heb hem zelf een tijd op m’n UniFi router gehad, maar dat trok de processor niet helemaal in combinatie met de andere dingen die met die router doe.
+1Spasm
11 maart 2021 12:25
Ik heb dit toevallig gisteren op mijn Raspberry Pi 2 geïnstalleerd, en het werkt op zich prima.
Alleen als ik bij parental control bijvoorbeeld Facebook en YouTube op blokkeren zet, kan ik inderdaad via mijn pc niet meer op die sites.

Echter via mijn telefoon (Android) werken de Facebook en YouTube app gewoon nog steeds.
Best jammer.

Als ik via een browser op mijn telefoon naar www.facebook.com of youtube.com ga, worden ze wel netjes geblokkeerd.
+1renedis
@Spasm11 maart 2021 12:33
Dit komt omdat die apps hardcoded DNS hebben ingesteld. Je kan dit ondervangen met een firewall regel als je router/firewall dit ondersteund. Mijn UDM-pro pakt bijvoorbeeld al het uitgaande DNS verkeer op en stuurt dit naar AdGuardHome ongeacht als de app het anders wilt.

Je smart-tv YouTube app doet bijvoorbeeld ook aan hardcoded DNS.
+1Spasm
@renedis11 maart 2021 13:04
Helaas ondersteunt de Ziggo Connectbox dat niet. Ik kan niet eens het DNS adres veranderen in het ding en moet dus óf handmatig elk device instellen, óf de DHCP server van AdGuard zelf inschakelen.

Omdat ik nog aan het testen ben, heb ik eerst voor optie één gekozen. Ik merk dat mijn RP2 het er soms zwaar mee heeft, maar hier draaien ook nog meer pakketten op (OpenVPN, SMB, Torrent, Kodi) dus misschien is deze erbij wel iets teveel van het goed.

Misschien dat ik nog een RP3 aan ga schaffen als dedicated AdGuard of PiHole device.
+1Jan Ham
@Spasm11 maart 2021 13:15
14 Maart is het Pi day. Dan kan je vaak aanbiedingen vinden op RPi's en accessoires.
Ben zelf van plan om dan een RPi4 te halen.
0Spasm
@Jan Ham11 maart 2021 13:19
Bedankt voor de tip!
0cadsite
@Jan Ham11 maart 2021 13:35
De 4 vind ik minder handig omdat die mini HDMI poorten gebruikt en actieve koeling nodig heeft.
Dan gaat het idee van de simpele print toch wat verloren.
0jcbvm
@cadsite11 maart 2021 17:04
De pi 4 heeft zeker geen active koeling nodig hoor. Ik gebruik zelf de flirc case voor passieve koeling, ding wordt nooit warmer dan 45 graden hier
+1niomar
@renedis11 maart 2021 13:02
Heb je hier een voorbeeld van?
+1kr4t0s
@renedis11 maart 2021 13:18
Klopt. Google Chromecast doet dit ook, die gaat altijd naar 8.8.8.8 en 8.8.4.4 ook al bied je andere aan via DHCP. Gewoon alle DNS blokkeren op je firewall. Alleen DNS open zetten voor pihole/adguard en als even kan niet naar Google.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kr4t0s op 11 maart 2021 19:46]

0Wouterie
@kr4t0s11 maart 2021 13:32
Zelfs Toon gaat jammeren als ik 8.8.8.8 en 8.8.4.4 blokkeer! Kun je nagaan hoeveel apparaten zich niet zo netjes gedragen. Het is me trouwens nog niet gelukt om alle verzoeken naar 8.8.8.8 en 8.8.4.4 door te sturen naar mijn Pi. Op zich mogen ze namelijk best het internet op, alleen niet via Google.
+1edterbak
@renedis11 maart 2021 13:31
Misschien is dit iets interessants voor je.
https://github.com/boostc...s/tree/master/AdguardHome

bij mij werkt het geweldig.
0renedis
@edterbak11 maart 2021 14:08
Thanks. Dit draai ik al een tijdje idd. Werkt perfect op de UDM.

Heb nog meer dockers draaien op de UDM en ook mijn eigen mod gemaakt vanwege de luide fan icm HDD/SSD; https://github.com/renedis/ubnt-auto-fan-speed
0sweetdude
@renedis12 maart 2021 08:56
Afhankelijk van je router en eventuele custom firmware kun je alle interne DNS verkeer dus ook wat eigenlijk naar Google gaat van hardcoded devices omrouten naar je interne pih-hole of adguard.

Ik gebruik zelf open-wrt met onderstaande custom firewall rule
#keep network on pi-hole
iptables -t nat -I PREROUTING -i lan -p tcp --dport 53 -j DNAT --to #ip.van.adguard.pihole#:53
iptables -t nat -I PREROUTING -i lan -p udp --dport 53 -j DNAT --to #ip.van.adguard.pihole#:53

#punch DNS hole for pi-hole
iptables -t nat -I PREROUTING -i lan -p tcp -s #ip.van.adguard.pihole# --dport 53 -j ACCEPT
iptables -t nat -I PREROUTING -i lan -p udp -s #ip.van.adguard.pihole# --dport 53 -j ACCEPT
+1robbinwehl
@Spasm11 maart 2021 13:52
Gebruik je chrome?
zet dan databesparing uit dan loopt het verkeer niet meer via google
0jahruhn
@Spasm11 maart 2021 14:12
Of gewoon via de browser die diensten gebruiken. Als je toch een app gevoel wil kan je ze ook nog op je telefoon laten plaatsten, als een soort web app.
0Spasm
@jahruhn11 maart 2021 14:30
Dat kan inderdaad, maar ik vind het ook wel handig om mijn kinderen af en toe de toegang te kunnen ontzeggen :*)
0P_Tingen
@Spasm12 maart 2021 13:20
Je kan als extra vangnet ook nog blokada op je telefoon draaien. Dit is een VPN die Facebook netjes tegenhoudt.
+1schroevendraaier480
11 maart 2021 12:08
Of nextdns.io voor 2 eurie per maand, pihole as a service
+1Martinspire
@schroevendraaier48011 maart 2021 14:09
Van AdGuard zijn nog lifetime licenties te vinden, waarbij je dus niet meer vast zit aan een maandelijks bedrag. En volgens mij is pihole ook eenvoudig zelf op te zetten. Koop een raspberry pi, plug hem in je netwerk en je hebt de kosten binnen 2 jaar al terug.

Zelf ben ik overigens meer fan van de browser extenties. Dan heb je wat meer controle op waar je wel of niet AdGuard wil toestaan, want sommige sites wil je gewoon whitelisten en dat werkt gewoon wat minder handig als dat via een Pi of server moet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Martinspire op 11 maart 2021 14:13]

+1wes-
@Martinspire11 maart 2021 14:41
AdGuard Home is zelfs gratis, geen licentie voor nodig.
0Martinspire
@wes-11 maart 2021 14:47
Hmm, dat wist ik niet. Toch vind ik het wel beter om te betalen voor dit soort diensten. Je hele internetverkeer gaat er doorheen.
0wes-
@Martinspire11 maart 2021 15:34
Pi-Hole is ook gratis (je kan wel donaties geven natuurlijk), beide zijn open source en werken met blocklijsten / regedits die je zelf toe kan voegen. Privacy pagina van Adguard Home: https://adguard.com/en/privacy/home.html

Ik vind zelf nextdns niet echt mijn ding. Ik wil zelf graag de controle houden wat ik wel en wat ik niet toelaat. Bij nextdns betaal je en ben je overgeleverd aan wat nextdns blokkeert of toelaat.
0schroevendraaier480
@wes-11 maart 2021 16:09
Valt wel mee, ik gebruik precies dezlfde blocklists als op pihole/adguard

Oisd
Steven black
En de adguard lists
0wes-
@schroevendraaier48011 maart 2021 16:38
Ok, maar stel dat je oisd niet wil gebruiken maar lijsten van bv firebog. Of stel dat ik wel oisd wil gebruiken maar een specifieke url wil whitelisten?
0schroevendraaier480
@wes-11 maart 2021 17:35
Whitelisten en blacklisten kan wel, maar je eigen filterlijst toevoegen dat kan dan wwer niet
0sjhgvr
@wes-11 maart 2021 19:49
Mócht je false positives vinden in oisd zou ik het fijn vinden als je dit hier zou willen melden :)
0cadsite
@Martinspire11 maart 2021 18:29
Betaal je ook een maandelijkse kost voor het gebruik van je router? Al je verkeer gaat daar ook door.

't Is niet dat je iets gebruikt van een andere partij, je hebt de hardware zelf staan en de software staat daar op.
+1Eiríkr
@schroevendraaier48011 maart 2021 12:15
Goede aanvulling en interessant alternatief.

Zie ook het topic op GoT: Ervaringen met nextdns
+1renedis
11 maart 2021 12:15
Ik ben jaren PiHole fanaat geweest en moest niets hebben van AdGuardHome. Eerste ervaring was via de addon van HomeAssistant, dat was alles behalve positief.

Sinds de introductie van het toevoegen van meerdere lijsten tegelijk ben ik over gestapt op een docker image (geen addon van HomeAssistant).

Ook het gemakkelijk blokkeren van IP cliënt adressen is een welkom. Dat kan PiHole niet.

Enig minpuntje vind ik wel dat het bijna 4x zoveel geheugen nodig heeft vergeleken met PiHole.
+1AMES
11 maart 2021 14:23
[img]https://www.imgdumper.nl/uploads9/604a1994ba55c/604a1994b374e-2021-03-11_14.17.48.thumb.jpg[/img]

Kun je op IOS dit blokkeren, zie link? advertenties Instagram (gesponsorde Stories)?

Ik meen dat dit bij piHole wel kon.
+1Martinspire
11 maart 2021 14:29
Aardige tool. Gebruik zelf de browser extensies en op android de APK ipv een DNS naar deze device. Heb het idee dat die toch wat meer stopt en ook wat meer flexibiliteit geeft om uitzonderingen te maken en whitelists te bouwen. Je kunt verder voor AdGuard nog lifetime licenties kopen, dus dan zit je niet vast aan een maandelijks bedrag.
In ieder geval is de laatste maanden de dienst wel verbeterd, heb ik gemerkt. Ik had eerder nog wel eens dat mn internet wegviel op telefoon als ik een tijdje niets had bekeken, alsof de applicatie in standby werd gezet. Ik had uitzonderingen toegevoegd, maar die hielpen toen niet. Nu wel en dus erg mooi. Ook op PC werkt ie stabiel. Gebeurt me ook niet meer dat sites helemaal niet meer werken omdat ie blokkeerd. Kortom, erg tevreden mee. Eerst gebruikte ik ublock origin, maar die heb ik nu dus niet meer nodig.
+1Rainb0w
11 maart 2021 15:05
Ik maak me toch een beetje zorgen over de integriteit van deze applicatie.. er zitten een aantal Russische ontwikkelaars achter het project en dat hoeft geen probleem te zijn, maar het maakt het project wel kwetsbaarder voor druk vanaf de overheid gezien. De code van de applicatie is dan misschien open-source maar de packages die je download en gebruikt kunnen weldegelijk gemanipuleerd zijn zonder dat je dat direct door hebt. Daarnaast vraag ik mij af of er iemand is die de source-code doorneemt en eventuele trojans zal vinden. Is het niet nu, dan komt het misschien nog via een toekomstige update, Putin heeft een kastje bij jou in huis staan met deze software.
+1lenwar

@Rainb0w11 maart 2021 17:53
Is dat niet met alle software? Kies je duivel? De VS hebben ook niet de beste reputatie als het om dit soort dingen gaat.
Nou snap ik je zorgen wel dat je Rusland wat minder vertrouwd dan de VS. Maar als je het echt niet vertrouwd kan je natuurlijk zelf compileren.
Er vanuit te gaan dat je zelf alle code hebt doorgenomen en begrijpt (wat ik niet doe in elk geval :) )
+1Rainb0w
@lenwar11 maart 2021 20:48
Ja je kunt het wel decompileren en uitpluizen maar wie doet dat? Denk niet dat ik mijn factuur bij adblock kan indienen. :p
0Rainb0w
@Jazco2nd11 maart 2021 20:59
Right.. omdat ze Russisch zijn?
Of zijn het Belarussen? En wonen ze in Rusland of elders?
Antwoord op al die vragen vind je in mijn berichtje maar het komt er op neer dat Rusland druk kan uitoefenen op de ontwikkelaars om een backdoor in te programmeren. Daarnaast staan er genoeg nieuwsberichten op tweakers over russische cybercrime dus het regime heeft geen betrouwbare reputatie op dit gebied.

Wat Amerika doet met de NSA en PRISM is niet zo relevant hier, het gaat hier niet om een Amerikaans software project.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rainb0w op 11 maart 2021 21:09]

0Ortep
@Rainb0w11 maart 2021 21:10
Wat Amerika doet met de NSA en PRISM is niet zo relevant hier, het gaat hier niet om een Amerikaans software project.
Dat is wel relevant in mijn ogen. Je kan zeggen dat je niets met Rusland te maken wilt hebben. Maar als je dan wat anders wilt kom je in de Amerikaans (achtige) software uit.
Dan mag je kiezen: Heel misschien invloed van Rusland op dit project, (Iets wat nog nooit is aangetoond)
Of zeker gespioneer van Amerika. Iets wat al meerdere malen is bewezen.
0Rainb0w
@Ortep11 maart 2021 21:17
[...]
Dan mag je kiezen: Heel misschien invloed van Rusland op dit project, (Iets wat nog nooit is aangetoond)
Of zeker gespioneer van Amerika. Iets wat al meerdere malen is bewezen.
Amerika is een bondgenoot waar de AIVD informatie mee uitwisselt en Rusland is dat niet. Biden zegt de relaties met oude bondgenoten aan te willen aanhalen (EU) terwijl de EU sancties tegen Rusland heeft ingeroepen. Ik zeg dit om even wat nuance aan te brengen in het Rusland VS Amerika verhaal, beide landen zijn niet gelijkwaardig qua intenties richting de EU.

Maar anyhow.. adguard is dus van Russische makelij dus ik denk dat je je bewust moet zijn waar je voor kiest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rainb0w op 11 maart 2021 21:19]

0Ortep
@Rainb0w11 maart 2021 21:54
[...]

Amerika is een bondgenoot waar de AIVD informatie mee uitwisselt en Rusland is dat niet
En is dat een voordeel?
Biden zegt de relaties met oude bondgenoten aan te willen aanhalen
Nadruk op zegt
Ik zeg dit om even wat nuance aan te brengen in het Rusland VS Amerika verhaal, beide landen zijn niet gelijkwaardig qua intenties richting de EU.
Grappig. Ik dacht dat ik nuance aanbracht door niet onmiddellijk te roepen: Amerika is heilig en Rusland is de Duivel.

Ik ben me goed bewust dat Rusland niet onze beste vriend is. Maar ik ben ook niet zo naïef om te geloven dat Amerika dat wel is. MAGA en America First zit daar diep in de cultuur.
Of ben je de Patriot Act vergeten? Die geldt nog steeds en wordt ook toegepast op 'vrienden'
Maar anyhow.. adguard is dus van Russische makelij dus ik denk dat je je bewust moet zijn waar je voor kiest.
Zeker weten
0Rainb0w
@Ortep11 maart 2021 22:12
Het gaat mij hier om het feit dat het Russische software bertreft en daarom stip ik daar het risico van aan. Je kunt de discussie veel breder trekken door Amerika erbij te halen en als we dan toch bezig zijn heb ik nog wel een suggestie voor je: China. Wat dacht je van Iran? Wil je het daar dan ook niet over hebben?

Ik denk dat je de kern van mijn berichtje een beetje hebt gemist.
0Ortep
@Rainb0w11 maart 2021 22:17
Ik denk dat je de kern van mijn berichtje een beetje hebt gemist.
Ik denk dat jij de laatste alinea van mijn eerste bericht gemist hebt.
Als je iets wilt kan je op di moment kiezen tussen iets wat mogelijk Russisch is of iets dat onder Amerikaanse invloed staat. Dat is waar ik op wilde wijzen. En dat je dus moest kiezen welke van de 2 je zou vertrouwen.

Jouw reactie was er een van Rusland ongeveer de Duivel noemen en Amerika heilig verklaren.

Dat heeft dus helemaal niets met China te maken. Dat sleep jij er nu weer bij..

Maar het heeft allemaal niets te maken met de software ansich. en is verder off topic

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ortep op 11 maart 2021 22:18]

0Rainb0w
@Ortep11 maart 2021 22:38
[...]
Ik denk dat jij de laatste alinea van mijn eerste bericht gemist hebt.
Wat heb ik precies gemist? Weer een "als je zou moeten kiezen .." vraag met 2 door jou bedachte keuzes? :)
0Ortep
@Rainb0w11 maart 2021 22:56
De keuzes zijn niet door mij bedacht. Die waren al ter discussie.

Het draaide om Pi hole en Adguard. Daar draait de hele discussie om.
Jij wilt geen Adquard omdat er een kans is dat het mogelijk, misschien, eventueel aangestuurd wordt door Rusland. Alsof niemand dat zou kunnen nagaan bij een open source project.

Dan blijft Pi-Hole over. Dat staat mogelijk, misschien, eventueel onder controle via de Amerikaanse Patriot Act.

En nu stop ik er mee. Ik kan blijkbaar niet overbrengen dat ik probeerde te nuanceren. In jouw wereldbeeld is er blijkbaar alleen maar een keuze tussen zwart en wit, goed en in en in slecht.
0Rainb0w
@Ortep11 maart 2021 23:30
Het draaide om Pi hole en Adguard. Daar draait de hele discussie om.
De discussie draaide mij om de vraag vraag of het verstandig is om deze software (adguard dus) te installeren in je thuisnetwerk. Ik had niet de intentie om een vergelijking te maken over een Amerikaans alternatief (pi-hole). Gek genoeg ging het daar wel ineens naartoe en daarom werd het plots een heel andere discussie. De vraag waar de discussie begon is ook vrij onbeantwoord gebleven: hoe veilig is adguard in je thuisnetwerk nou eigenlijk?

Overigens zijn er wel meer opties dan alleen adguard en pi-hole zoals b.v. custom firmware op je router installeren en dan met blocklists werken op je router. Verder heb je ook nog de keuze om helemaal geen adblockers te gebruiken natuurlijk maar maar die zat niet tuseen de opties die je gaf en daarom slaat je "als" situatie ook helemaal nergens op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rainb0w op 12 maart 2021 00:29]

