Adguard Home versie 0.105.2 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Adguard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD en is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog sinds versie 0.105.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

There are big flashy updates, and there are seemingly unassuming ones, which constitute, however, the backbone of any successful project. This is the latter, as you may have guessed. You'll find here a heap of bugfixes and a security update for CVE-2021-27935.

Session token doesn't contain user's information anymore (#2470).

Incomplete hostnames with trailing zero-bytes handling (#2582).

Wrong DNS-over-TLS ALPN configuration (#2681).

Inconsistent responses for messages with EDNS0 and AD when DNS caching is enabled (#2600).

Incomplete OpenWRT detection (#2757).

DHCP lease's expired field incorrect time format (#2692).

Incomplete DNS upstreams validation (#2674).

Wrong parsing of DHCP options of the ip type (#2688).

Have you ever thought about why traditions are so important? Traditions help us remember that we are part of a history that defines our past, shapes who we are today, and who we are likely to become. This is why we at AdGuard respect our traditions, and the most important one is pushing the inevitable hotfix right after every major update.

Jokes aside, here's the list of things fixed and improved in this hotfix.

Increased HTTP API timeouts (#2671, #2682).

"Permission denied" errors when checking if the machine has a static IP no longer prevent the DHCP server from starting (#2667).

The server name sent by clients of TLS APIs is not only checked when strict_sni_check is enabled (#2664).

HTTP API request body size limit for the POST /control/access/set and POST /control/filtering/set_rules HTTP APIs is increased (#2666, #2675).