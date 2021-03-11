Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 86 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 86 heeft Mozilla extra bescherming tegen cookies toegevoegd, middels Total Cookie Protection. Verder kunnen er nu meerdere video's tegelijkertijd worden getoond in Picture-in-Picture, is de printfunctionaliteit verbeterd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de Reader mode. In versie 86.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed an issue on Apple Silicon machines that caused Firefox to be unresponsive after system sleep (bug 1682713)
  • Fixed an issue causing windows to gain or lose focus unexpectedly (bug 1694927)
  • Fixed truncation of date and time widgets due to incorrect width calculation (bug 1695578)
  • Fixed an issue causing unexpected behavior with extensions managing tab groups (bug 1694699)
  • Fixed a frequent Linux crash on browser launch (bug 1694670)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 86.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-03-2021 18:22
25 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

11-03-2021 • 18:22

25 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (25)

+1vespino
11 maart 2021 18:29
Zouden ze ook echt zelf zo goed met privacy zijn? Onlangs een account aangemaakt voor de Sync service obv een throw away mailadres dat niemand anders zou moeten kennen dan zij. Hoe kan het dan zo zijn dat daar mail op binnen komt van allerlei vage adressen?
+1Carlos0_0
@vespino11 maart 2021 18:34
Hoe goed die tijdelijke mail adressen zijn geen idee, kan best zijn dat helemaal niet zo tijdelijk is(Hergebruikt worden soms).
Beste is dat je gewoon kan testen met een echt email, dus een hotmail/gmail/ extra email tijdelijk activeren van je domain als je dat heb.
+1vespino
@Carlos0_011 maart 2021 18:50
Het was dus een echt adres aangemaakt op mijn eigen mailserver en daarna weggegooid.
0Carlos0_0
@vespino12 maart 2021 07:15
Ah oké ik dacht van zo website 10min mail ofzo
0akooijman
@vespino12 maart 2021 21:55
Als het een voor de hand liggende naam@eigenserver.nl was zou het nog willekeurige spam kunnen zijn?
0vespino
@akooijman13 maart 2021 08:11
Dan zou het aannemelijk zijn dat ik daarvoor op dat adres ook al spam zou hebben gekregen, wat niet het geval was.
+1dasiro
@vespino11 maart 2021 20:20
quote: Terms of Service
We send periodic messages to help you get the most from your Firefox Account. You may receive these in-product or to the address you signed-up with; they cover onboarding, different Firefox Account services, and related offers and surveys. You may also choose to receive other types of email messages.

You can change your email subscriptions with Mozilla from our emails (click the link at the bottom) or from the browser (visit Firefox / Preferences / Sync / Manage Account / Email Preferences).
+1vespino
@dasiro11 maart 2021 21:42
En vervolgens komen die mailtjes na het verwijderen van het account alsnog? En niet op de tweede plaats van adressen zoals tjprime1@yahoo.com en hscbuk18@outlook.com die dan ook nog eens door m’n spamfilter worden afgevangen? 🥴 Sorry, ik twijfel nog, maar natuurlijk heb ik de voorwaarden niet gelezen zoals iedere internetgebruiker 🤣
0dasiro
@vespino11 maart 2021 22:11
da's net het vuile aan die third parties, je hebt 0 controle over met wie jouw gegevens gedeeld worden door of gestolen van anderen en daar zit het grote onoplosbare probleem: what happens on the internet, stays on the internet en je kan het er nooit 100% zeker af krijgen.

Wat je wel nog kan proberen is om enkel het domein van een dienst waarop je je oorspronkelijk hebt ingeschreven te whitelisten voor die specifieke alias/mailbox en al de rest te droppen, maar daar kruipt natuurlijk ook weer tijd en moeite in + sommige bedrijven gebruiken meerdere domeinen :/
0vespino
@dasiro11 maart 2021 22:19
Ik heb het account niet meer en daarmee ook het mailadres verwijderd aangezien ik de meerwaarde ervan niet zag en het adres dus puur had aangemaakt om dit soort geintjes te voorkomen, maar het viel me gewoon op toen ik door m’n logs wandelde.

Lastig hier een schuldige aan te wijzigen natuurlijk, maar zonder een vinger te wijzen lijkt het er wel gewoon op alsof je gegevens worden verkocht het moment dat je de stekker eruit trekt.
+1PhanToM__
@vespino11 maart 2021 20:28
Daar moet je even dieper op in gaan. Ik als jaren lange FF gebruiker kan je meedelen dat ik er nooit last van heb.

FF in combinatie met Privacy Badger & Ublock origin is gewoon fantastisch. Het internet voelt "schoon" aan.
0Random Hajile
@PhanToM__12 maart 2021 15:20
Of nog een stapje verder, voor de control freaks onder ons:

Ublock Origin op advanced mode en dan 3rd Party + 3rd Party frames standaard blokkeren.
NoScript met global restrictions aan.
Cookie AutoDelete met AutoClean enabled.

Per (sub)domein vallen dan cookies, js, en cross site requests individueel te whitelisten (dan wel tijdelijk (session-based) of permanent).

Extra schoon en veilig. Of schijnveiligheid voor zij die enkel naar gemak gaan whitelisten. Mijn setup heeft dus geen zin voor 99,9% van de internetgebruikers.
0PhanToM__
@Random Hajile12 maart 2021 15:30
In theorie heb je gelijk, maar in de praktijk maak je het surfen wel enorm onaangenaam.
Je haalt het zelf al naar boven " Mijn setup heeft dus geen zin voor 99,9% van de internetgebruikers. "

De Noscript alleen al is enorm irritant. Dan kijk ik liever uit dan dat ik continue moet uitvissen waarom dat er een bepaalde website niet werkt... Om dan tot de conclusie te komen dat er van alles wordt geblokkeerd door Noscript.

Ik moet wel zeggen dat het enorm interessant is om het een week te testen. Zo heb je een beeld op wat er allemaal gebeurd op de achtergrond, zoals wat voor cookies, ads etc.. je proberen te infiltreren.

Vraagje voor je: De advanced mode van Ublock Origin, is dat te vergelijken met de ingebakken "Enhaced protection" van FF, maar dan op Strict niveau?
0Random Hajile
@PhanToM__12 maart 2021 17:19
In theorie heb je gelijk, maar in de praktijk maak je het surfen wel enorm onaangenaam.
Ja, je moet echt tot de doelgroep behoren wil je daar anders over denken. Voor de webapplicaties die zodanig verweven zijn in mijn behoeften (bijv. Google, Youtube, webmail) laat ik zelf het minimale permanent toe, daar zijn nu eenmaal afwegingen die je moet maken. Bij de éne webapp is dat eenmalig iets meer uitproberen dan bij de andere. Voor het algemeen rondsurfen op websites op zoek naar specifieke informatie, zoek ik simpelweg naar een alternatief wanneer een website naar mijn idee te veel vraagt, maar meestal kom ik zo'n geval al ver genoeg bij het toelaten van requests naar 1 CDN terwijl JavaScript en alle tracker troep en cookies uit blijven.
Vraagje voor je: De advanced mode van Ublock Origin, is dat te vergelijken met de ingebakken "Enhaced protection" van FF, maar dan op Strict niveau?
Niet helemaal. Voor mij zit de toegevoegde waarde van advanced (user) mode in de Dynamic filtering feature die standaard uit staat. Als je door dit filmpje heen skipped zie je wat je daarmee kunt doen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lisQQmWQkY

Zoals ik al zei: voor de control freaks. Features zoals die enhanced protection van Firefox zijn een positieve ontwikkeling, maar missen voor iemand zoals ik vooral de granulariteit die ik wel via deze combinatie van extensies kan realiseren.
0YoMarK
@vespino11 maart 2021 18:46
Kan nooit via het onberispelijke 'throw away' zelf komen, dus ik zou het lek inderdaad bij Firefox zoeken. ;)
+1Janbraam
@YoMarK11 maart 2021 20:09
Óf de mailserver zelf (software)... en niet te vergeten mogelijke lekken in hardware (Linksys hmm?)
0Gam3Error
@vespino11 maart 2021 18:36
Je kan daar beter SimpleLogin voor gebruiken.
+1alie786
11 maart 2021 19:01
Welke andere browser heeft een soort gelijke "total cookie protection" ?

Net even wat meer hierover gelezen en ben blij dat het er is en zou fijn zijn als andere browsers ook zoiets zouden hebben (of al hebben, met een andere naam maar dezelfde werking)
0UPPERKEES
@alie78611 maart 2021 19:22
Ik wil ook best wel Firefox gebruiken. Alleen mist Firefox weer erg veel features die ik inmiddels als basic beschouw. Zoals goede spellingcheck (multilanguage zonder handmatig te switchen) en autofill voor adressen die dan ook in je cloud sync opgeslagen worden. Verder ook de webapp installs van firefox zijn gewoon snelkoppelingen, niet hetzelfde als een webapp van Chrome waar je ook notifications van door krijgt.
0thanx
11 maart 2021 18:37
Misschien via de provider van het Throw away mailadres. :z
+1vespino
@thanx11 maart 2021 18:51
Dat ben ik zelf, dus nee 🤣
0dycell
@vespino11 maart 2021 19:49
Weet je het zeker? Geld veranderd mensen!
+1vespino
@dycell11 maart 2021 21:38
“verandert”, maar echt nee, ik draai m’n eigen mailserver waar verder niemand toegang tot heeft.
0aquaya
13 maart 2021 16:25
86.0.1 crasht hier continu.
0Toff
@aquaya14 maart 2021 00:24
86.0.1 crasht hier continu.
Hier geen problemen, op W10 64-bit. Wat draai jij?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

