Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 86 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 86 heeft Mozilla extra bescherming tegen cookies toegevoegd, middels Total Cookie Protection. Verder kunnen er nu meerdere video's tegelijkertijd worden getoond in Picture-in-Picture, is de printfunctionaliteit verbeterd en zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de Reader mode. In versie 86.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed an issue on Apple Silicon machines that caused Firefox to be unresponsive after system sleep (bug 1682713)

Fixed an issue causing windows to gain or lose focus unexpectedly (bug 1694927)

Fixed truncation of date and time widgets due to incorrect width calculation (bug 1695578)

Fixed an issue causing unexpected behavior with extensions managing tab groups (bug 1694699)

Fixed a frequent Linux crash on browser launch (bug 1694670)

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 86.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)