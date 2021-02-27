Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.3

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.3 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.746 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Better debugger support in the NT syscall interface.
  • WineGStreamer library converted to PE.
  • Still more WinRT support in WIDL.
  • Optional support for build IDs.
Bugs fixed in 6.3 (total 24):
  • 3591: py2exe needs partial imagehlp.BindImageEx implementation
  • 17184: Achieve Planner 1.9.0 (.NET 1.1 app) requires explicit native override of mscoree.dll or mscoree.dll.StrongNameSignatureVerificationEx faking success
  • 21234: Monopoly Deluxe (Zylom Games) v1.0 installer crash at the end of the installation
  • 32742: Logos 4.x-9.x Bible software web-installer fails download files via BITS (client registered job notification callback not called)
  • 35637: Seagate Crystal Enterprise 8.0: 'inputfileserver.exe' service needs msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@XZ
  • 40748: 32-bit iTunes 12.1.3.6: Unusable UI
  • 44629: Process Hacker can't enumerate handles [needs NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemExtendedHandleInformation)]
  • 45132: CommonObjects tool (.NET app) from Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x needs 'ntdll.NtQuerySystemInformation' to support 'SystemExtendedHandleInformation'
  • 45374: Yet Another Process Monitor (.NET 2.0 app) reports System.AccessViolationException ('ntdll.NtQueryObject' needs to support 'ObjectTypesInformation' info class)
  • 46238: Cxbx crashes on unimplemented function vcomp140.dll.C2VectParallel
  • 46962: Macromedia Director Player 4.x based games (16-bit NE) fail to run: "This program requires at least 4MB free memory to run." (The Rock)
  • 47507: Regression: can't return to full-screen Civilization IV BTS window after Alt+Tab-ing to desktop since wine 4.10
  • 48618: Multiple applications show black client area on startup (Wargaming.net Game Center, Electron based apps)('--disable-gpu' command line parameter is a workaround)
  • 49689: WRC 4 crashes on loading a race (needs IXACT3EngineImpl_PrepareWave implementation)
  • 50150: ODBC applications fail to create DSNs due to 'odbccp32.SQLWriteDSNToIni' stub
  • 50581: Far Manager v3.0: cursor position is off by one
  • 50620: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetMiscStatus' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)
  • 50652: Steam enters endless restarting cycle after launching any game
  • 50653: Wine fails to build with clang-10.0 as a crosscompiler
  • 50670: wineg++ cannot compile programs using shobjidl.h as of Wine 6.2
  • 50672: .toString() implementation VT_CY behaves as if .toLocaleString() was used
  • 50701: Multiple 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 applications cause loader to output warnings during relocation processing (Miranda, Notepad2)
  • 50713: Commit a8856381ed9 ("ntdll: Use xsavec in x86_64 syscall dispatcher.") breaks 64-bit Wine (wine-6.2-264-ga8856381ed9)
  • 50723: Can't recognize ... as an internal or external command, or batch script

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1i-chat
27 februari 2021 15:23
er zijn bepaalde apps (zoals crossover op de mac) die ook gebaseerd zouden zijn op wine: in hoeverre zijn die nuttig(er) tegenover gewoon wine om bijvoorbeeld windows programma's of steamgames op een mac M1 te laten draaien en/of zijn zijn er ook andere (gui) aplicaties om hetzelfde te bereiken? zelf gebruik ik wine al een tijdje niet meer omdat ik op mijn linux machine resouces genoeg heb om een windows7 vm te laten draaien voor die paar apps waar ik niet onderuit kan/wil.
+1freyk
@i-chat28 februari 2021 12:43
een andere frontend voor WINE op de mac, is bijvoorbeeld Playonmac.
(of Playonlinux, van dezelfde makers)
Wat het iets nuttiger maakt dan crossover?
(Heb al een zeer lange tijd niet meer met crossover gewerkt.)
Het is gratis, werkt hetzelfde en kan je installatie scripts ervoor schrijven.
Maar of het werkt op een M1, durf ik niet te zeggen.

Daarnaast heb je een onderdeel binnen steam, "Proton".
waarmee je binnen Steam via een kleine WINE omgeving, een steamgame voor windows kan draaien.
Met winebottler of wineskin, kan je een app-bundle met daarin WINE en je favo windows applicatie maken, voor een snelle distributie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door freyk op 28 februari 2021 13:07]

0mindcrimemike
@freyk1 maart 2021 10:15
Dank voor de PlayOnMac tip. Ik had Wine al eens zelf gecompileerd om te kunnen draaien op macOS > 10.15. Was nog een hele toer om de source code van Crossover draaiende te krijgen. Uiteindelijk lukte het een 64-bit omgeving te draaien.
Ik installeer zojuist PlayOnMan op macOS 11 en draai binnen 5 minuten HeidiSQL. Geweldig. _/-\o_
Nu ben ik al hoog en breed over op DBeaver, maar dat is een ander verhaal :*)
Ik weet (nog) niet wat de evt beperkingen zijn van PlayOnMac tov een self-built-Wine of Crossover. Dit was iig een flitsende 64-bit start.
0freyk
@i-chat28 februari 2021 09:13
- edit: bericht verplaats naar reactie aan i-chat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door freyk op 28 februari 2021 12:45]

