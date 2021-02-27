Er is met versienummer 6.3 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.746 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Better debugger support in the NT syscall interface.

WineGStreamer library converted to PE.

Still more WinRT support in WIDL.

Optional support for build IDs. Bugs fixed in 6.3 (total 24): 3591: py2exe needs partial imagehlp.BindImageEx implementation

17184: Achieve Planner 1.9.0 (.NET 1.1 app) requires explicit native override of mscoree.dll or mscoree.dll.StrongNameSignatureVerificationEx faking success

21234: Monopoly Deluxe (Zylom Games) v1.0 installer crash at the end of the installation

32742: Logos 4.x-9.x Bible software web-installer fails download files via BITS (client registered job notification callback not called)

35637: Seagate Crystal Enterprise 8.0: 'inputfileserver.exe' service needs msvcirt.dll.??0fstream@@QAE@XZ

40748: 32-bit iTunes 12.1.3.6: Unusable UI

44629: Process Hacker can't enumerate handles [needs NtQuerySystemInformation(SystemExtendedHandleInformation)]

45132: CommonObjects tool (.NET app) from Google sandbox-attacksurface-analysis-tools v1.1.x needs 'ntdll.NtQuerySystemInformation' to support 'SystemExtendedHandleInformation'

45374: Yet Another Process Monitor (.NET 2.0 app) reports System.AccessViolationException ('ntdll.NtQueryObject' needs to support 'ObjectTypesInformation' info class)

46238: Cxbx crashes on unimplemented function vcomp140.dll.C2VectParallel

46962: Macromedia Director Player 4.x based games (16-bit NE) fail to run: "This program requires at least 4MB free memory to run." (The Rock)

47507: Regression: can't return to full-screen Civilization IV BTS window after Alt+Tab-ing to desktop since wine 4.10

48618: Multiple applications show black client area on startup (Wargaming.net Game Center, Electron based apps)('--disable-gpu' command line parameter is a workaround)

49689: WRC 4 crashes on loading a race (needs IXACT3EngineImpl_PrepareWave implementation)

50150: ODBC applications fail to create DSNs due to 'odbccp32.SQLWriteDSNToIni' stub

50581: Far Manager v3.0: cursor position is off by one

50620: Multiple applications crash due to DHTMLEdit 'IOleObject::GetMiscStatus' stub (Atomic Mail Sender 4.25, RSSeditor 0.9.54, High Impact eMail 5)

50652: Steam enters endless restarting cycle after launching any game

50653: Wine fails to build with clang-10.0 as a crosscompiler

50670: wineg++ cannot compile programs using shobjidl.h as of Wine 6.2

50672: .toString() implementation VT_CY behaves as if .toLocaleString() was used

50701: Multiple 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 applications cause loader to output warnings during relocation processing (Miranda, Notepad2)

50713: Commit a8856381ed9 ("ntdll: Use xsavec in x86_64 syscall dispatcher.") breaks 64-bit Wine (wine-6.2-264-ga8856381ed9)

50723: Can't recognize ... as an internal or external command, or batch script