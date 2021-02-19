Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.19 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.17 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 12.19
Version 12.18
- Added -list_dir option
- Added the "ls-l" Shortcut tag
- Extract Comment and History from FITS files
- Enhanced FilePermissions to include device type (similar to "ls -l")
- Changed the name of Apple ContentIdentifier tag to MediaGroupUUID (thanks Neal Krawetz)
- Fixed a potential "substr outside of string" runtime error when reading corrupted EXIF
- Fixed edge case where NikonScanIFD may not be copied properly when copying MakerNotes to another file
- API Changes:
- Added ability to read/write System tags of directories
- Enhanced GetAllGroups() to support family 7 and take optional ExifTool reference
- Changed QuickTimeHandler option default to 1
- Added a new SonyModelID
- Decode a number of Sony tags for the ILCE-1 (thanks Jos Roost)
- Decode a couple of new Canon tags (thanks LibRaw)
- Patched to read differently formatted UserData:Keywords as written by iPhone
- Patched to tolerate out-of-order Nikon MakerNote IFD entries when obtaining tags necessary for decryption
- Fixed a few possible Condition warnings for some NikonSettings tags