Blackmagic Design heeft een nieuwe bètarelease van versie 17 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht, de negende alweer. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. De bètarelease draagt inmiddels versienummer 17.1 en voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe met de M1 uitgeruste Macs toe en bevat verder verbeteringen op het gebied van stabiliteit en prestaties.

The free DaVinci Resolve 17 includes all of the same high quality processing as DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio and can handle unlimited resolution media files. However it does limit project mastering and output to Ultra HD resolutions or lower. DaVinci Resolve 17 only supports a single processing GPU on Windows and Linux and 2 GPUs on the latest Mac Pro.

If you need features such as support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, de-interlacing, HDR tools, camera tracker, multiple Resolve FX, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, an external database server and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time, please upgrade to DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio.

DaVinci Resolve 17.0 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.7 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you back up your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade.