Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.1 bèta 9

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft een nieuwe bètarelease van versie 17 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht, de negende alweer. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. De bètarelease draagt inmiddels versienummer 17.1 en voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe met de M1 uitgeruste Macs toe en bevat verder verbeteringen op het gebied van stabiliteit en prestaties.

About DaVinci Resolve 17.1

The free DaVinci Resolve 17 includes all of the same high quality processing as DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio and can handle unlimited resolution media files. However it does limit project mastering and output to Ultra HD resolutions or lower. DaVinci Resolve 17 only supports a single processing GPU on Windows and Linux and 2 GPUs on the latest Mac Pro.

If you need features such as support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, de-interlacing, HDR tools, camera tracker, multiple Resolve FX, 3D stereoscopic tools, remote rendering, an external database server and collaboration tools that let multiple users work on the same project at the same time, please upgrade to DaVinci Resolve 17 Studio.

We hope you do decide to upgrade as your facility grows and you do more advanced work!

Important information regarding database management

DaVinci Resolve 17.0 requires a database upgrade from DaVinci Resolve 16.2.7 and previous versions. We strongly recommend that you back up your existing database (both DiskDB and PostgreSQL) before performing an upgrade.

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.1
  • Support for Apple Silicon on Mac.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.1 bèta 9
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

12-02-2021 13:15
submitter: guidogast

12-02-2021 • 13:15

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Reacties (8)

+1Dostar
12 februari 2021 13:24
Het blijft mooi te zien welke mogelijkheden geheel gratis te gebruiken zijn in dit software pakket. De betaalde versie is ook vele malen goedkoper dan alternatieven van bijvoorbeeld Adobe. Ik zie in mijn vriendenkring ook best veel mensen die zijn overgestapt naar dit pakket.

Sowieso is de gratis versie altijd het proberen waard, want open source alternatieven heb je vaak meerdere programma's nodig voor bepaalde functies en Audacity voor je audio. Dit pakket kan alles in 1 gelukkig.
+1Slaiter
@Dostar12 februari 2021 15:06
Sowieso is de gratis versie altijd het proberen waard, want open source alternatieven heb je vaak meerdere programma's nodig voor bepaalde functies en Audacity voor je audio. Dit pakket kan alles in 1 gelukkig.
Dit gaat voor het merendeel van de open source alternatieven niet op. Noem eens een aantal voorbeelden waarvoor deze stelling zou gelden dan?

Zowel kdenlive, shotcut en Lives bijvoorbeeld hebben (ruim) voldoende opties, zowel op video als audio gebied.

0Uruk-Hai

@Slaiter12 februari 2021 18:12
Ik denk dat hij op Openshot doelt. Openshot wil voor zelfgemaakte statische titels dat je naar Inkscape grijpt en voor zelfgemaakte geanimeerde titels naar Blender.
0Slaiter
@Uruk-Hai12 februari 2021 20:00
Dat en een of twee zijn waar zijn statement voor gelden dat kan. Dat het voor open source alternatieven in het algemeen geld, dat zeer zeker niet. Vandaar ook de vraag voor een aantal voorbeelden.
+1Redsandro
12 februari 2021 13:22
Ondersteunt de UI al een keer High DPI monitors op Linux?
+1Uruk-Hai

12 februari 2021 18:08
Ik gebruik nu nog steeds Davinci Resolve 16 (16.2.8 om precies te zijn). Ik durf pas over te stappen op 17 als dat geen bèta versie meer is.
0guidogast

@Uruk-Hai13 februari 2021 16:24
Ik ben al een tijdje overgestapt op 17. Heb nog geen instabiliteit ervonden.
0Jan Onderwater
14 februari 2021 09:21
Ik gebruik hoofdzakelijk Final Cut en daarnaast DaVinci Studio voor een aantal zaken. Final Cut heeft voor mij het voordeel dat ik al een jaar of tien terug de licentie (met korting) kocht en ik het pakket goed ken.
Als ik nu zou beginnen zou ik met de gratis versie van DaVinci resolve beginnen, dat leren en als dat bevalt en ik meer wil de zware versie kopen.
Wat ik wil zeggen is, als je serieus met video editing wil bezig gaan, begin met DaVinci Studio. Er staan veel handleidingen op YouTube.
Final Cut is erg mooi en bloed snel, kost een paar knaken maar dan heb je ook wat, echter alleen MacOS. Helaas geen gratis slanke versie. Wel 90 dagen proberen voor nop.
Ik kan niet zeggen welke van de twee beter of slechter is, beide pakketten hebben voor en nadelen.
Avid is zeer goed als je met 10 - 20 man in de montage aan een film werkt maar licenties gillend duur. In het verleden mee gewerkt en was mooi zolang ik het niet betalen moest. Er is een slanke gratis versie van. Deze is goed, maar als je dan toch meer wil betaal je je scheel.
Adobe premiere is instabiel en crashed op precies dat moment dat je het niet wil, langzaam en duur in licentie.

Wat je niet wilt is veel tijd in een pakket steken om dan daarna toch te switchen als je meer wilt

