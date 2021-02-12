Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.53.2

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.53.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The 1.53.2 update addresses these issues: If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.53.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-02-2021 09:23
24 • submitter: guidogast

12-02-2021 • 09:23

24 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.68.0 12
19-05 Visual Studio Code 1.67.2 0
11-05 Visual Studio Code 1.67.1 0
06-05 Visual Studio Code 1.67.0 18
15-04 Visual Studio Code 1.66.2 2
09-04 Visual Studio Code 1.66.1 4
31-03 Visual Studio Code 1.66.0 6
11-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.2 6
10-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.1 0
04-03 Visual Studio Code 1.65.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+122+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Duim
12 februari 2021 09:43
Ik ben opgegroeid met de hele easy peazy Matlab interface. Toen ik switchte naar Python en het ging debuggen in Visual Studio vond ik het een wel erg grote overflow van functies en mogelijkheden. Ook voordat ik Python een beetje makkelijk kon gebruiken moest ik de wereld aan toolkit/extenties en plugins installeren. Is dit nog steeds het geval? Ik wil mijn dochter een beetje wegwijs maken in python, maar als dit nog steeds zo is kan ik beter zoeken naar een eenvoudiger IDE.
+184hannes
@Duim12 februari 2021 09:46
Toen ik switchte naar Python en het ging debuggen in Visual Studio vond ik het een wel erg grote overflow van functies en mogelijkheden.
Dit artikel gaat over Visual Studio Code, een ander product dan Visual Studio. Visual Studio is Microsoft's one-stop-shop voor ontwikkelen; het heeft een teksteditor, compiler, debugger, versiebeheer, ondersteund (unit)test cases en nog veel meer.

Visual Studio Code is een teksteditor. Met syntax highligtning. Die debuggen ondersteunt. Met ondersteuning voor vele talen en compilers via extensies die je apart moet installeren. Met ingebouwde debug-mogelijkheden... Okay, ze gaan gewoon weer dezelfde kant op, maar het is (nog) niet hetzelfde product.

Het idee is wel dat VSCode meer modulair is opgezet; je installeert alleen extensies die je nodig hebt.

Als je open source belangrijk vindt dan is VSCode een goede optie voor Python. Anders zou ik PyCharm een kans geven.
edit:
Herstel: de Community Edition van PyCharm lijkt ook open source te zijn

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 12 februari 2021 09:57]

+1JustFogMaxi
@84hannes12 februari 2021 11:36
PyCharm gaat meer richting Visual Studio dan Code. Los daarvan wel de beste Python IDE.
+1Kjoe_Ljan
@JustFogMaxi12 februari 2021 11:56
'beste' is in dit geval natuurlijk ontzettend subjectief.
Iedereen heeft zijn/haar eigen voorkeur.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kjoe_Ljan op 12 februari 2021 11:57]

+1SebasFM
@JustFogMaxi12 februari 2021 13:19
Ik zou eerder kijken naar Thonny of Mu editor. Een stuk eenvoudiger en overzichtelijker in opzet.
Zeker voor beginners.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SebasFM op 12 februari 2021 13:23]

+184hannes
@JustFogMaxi12 februari 2021 13:21
PyCharm gaat meer richting Visual Studio dan Code.
Naar mijn mening geeft PyCharm, doordat het weinig meer is dan een Python IDE, een veel betere out-of-the-box-ervaring voor Python dan VSCode, dat een duizend-in-een-toolbox is. Als je VSCode helemaal naar je eigen smaak hebt ingericht is het wellicht een goede keus voor Python, maar ik denk dat de topicstarter dat nou precies niet wil doen.
+1MeMoRy
@84hannes12 februari 2021 13:47
Fun fact, Microsoft is dingen die bij VSCode goed blijken te werken (zoals language servers) ook aan het porteren naar VS. Dus ze leren van elkaar.
0Martinspire
@84hannes5 maart 2021 09:26
Ik zou eigenlijk niet weten waarom je op dit moment VS over VSC zou kiezen...
+1Jogai
@Duim12 februari 2021 09:49
Dit is een eenvoudigere editor, en niet Visual Studio. "Visual Studio Code" is zelf in te richten naar wens, bv: https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/languages/python
+1Robbaman
@Jogai12 februari 2021 10:08
Grappig dat op de een of andere manier die paar dingen die ik anders zou willen zien op een of andere manier niet in te stellen is. De belangrijkste is CTRL+Click voor het selecteren van een woord. De feature-request hiervoor staat al geruime tijd open, maar het is blijkbaar lastig te maken.

De tweede is dat ik graag pinned tabs op een aparte regel zie. Maar de discussie hierover lijkt vooral te gaan over dat sommige mensen het onzin vinden omdat er al instelmogelijkheden zijn v.w.b. pinned tabs, dus ook daar verwacht ik op korte termijn weinig voortgang.
+1hmmmmmmmmmpffff
@Duim12 februari 2021 09:46
Voor gebruik van Python zijn misschien 2-3 extensies nodig. Dat is toch niet zoveel? Ze zijn (hier) in ieder geval erg snel geinstalleerd.
+1CT
@Duim12 februari 2021 09:47
Visual studio != vs code
Vscode (visual studio code) is in de basis een 'editor' waar je extensions aan kan toevoegen.

Hoewel je kan discussieren of een editor met 100 extensions niet gewoon een classic IDE (visual studio) is, maar de basis is in ieder geval een stuk simpeler en gaande weg voeg je functies toe. Dus je visual studio ervaring zal met visual studio code anders zijn.
+1Monzo
@Duim12 februari 2021 10:48
Misschien voor je dochter kijken naar Thonny.

Zelf (een beetje) naar gekeken om te zien hoe ik Python kan oppakken en dit was wel eenvoudig in de omgang. Verder niet veel tijd aan besteed, maar misschien is dit wel de oplossing :)
+1Kjoe_Ljan
@Duim12 februari 2021 12:01
In mijn ervaring valt dat tegenwoordig wel mee. Een aantal jaren geleden maakte ik de overstap van Sublime naar VSCode, omdat in Sublime inderdaad een enorme shitload aan extensies, plugins en settings geinstalleerd/gewijzigd moest worden.

Tegenwoordig kun je bij VSCode de Python plugin installeren en geeft de IDE zelf aan als er nog iets niet goed staat. Dat is dan meestal met een klik op de knop op te lossen.
+1GeroldM
@Duim12 februari 2021 13:34
Thonny is veel beter om je dochter wegwijs te maken in Python. Ziet er niet naar uit dat het in het Nederlands te verkrijgen is, maar als je dochter een beetje Engels kent, dan kan ze er vast mee aan de slag.
+1JazzKatua
@Duim12 februari 2021 20:16
VS Code is vnl gebaseerd op javascript: https://github.com/microsoft/vscode (open project)
PyCharm is ontwikkeld met JAVA (closed project)
Van beiden ben ik niet meteen grote fan, maar als ik zou kiezen, opteer ik eerder voor PyCharm voor de ondersteuning in het snel leren van Python. In VS Code kwam er meestal veel configuratie aan te pas... IMHO
0nicxz
@Duim12 februari 2021 09:52
Interface keuzes zijn persoonlijk natuurlijk. Maar ik kan PyCharm wel aanraden, zeker voor beginners of mensen op zoek naar een eenvoudige interface. De gratis community versie voldoet, zeker in het begin, prima. https://www.jetbrains.com/pycharm/
Functies die je in het begin nog niet nodig hebt, zoals gebruik van online repositories of virtual environments, zitten er in maar zijn ook gewoon te negeren.
+1AvWijk
12 februari 2021 12:13
Ik werk momenteel met Atom en loop een tegen de limieten aan dat de software geen hints geef als ik foutjes heb in mijn CSS, JavaScript en PHP code. Kan VS Code dat wel?

Zie af en toe de bomen door het bos niet meer; vroegah was er DreamWeaver maar dat is zo’n traag en bloated programma geworden..

[Reactie gewijzigd door AvWijk op 12 februari 2021 12:14]

+1GeroldM
@AvWijk12 februari 2021 13:40
VSCode kan worden uitgerust met heel veel extensies, waaronder het werken met CSS, Javascript en PHP.

Hints en syntax controle kun je in die extensies wel verwachten.

Waarom iemand Atom gebruikt is mij nooit duidelijk geworden. Vond het nooit zo samenhangende software en zelfs als simpele tekstbewerker viel het tegen. Laatste keer dat ik er nog eens naar heb gekeken was in 2018. Was toen nog steeds niks en verloor mijn interesse compleet.
+1AvWijk
@GeroldM12 februari 2021 23:24
Puur eigenlijk omdat de layout en het kleurenschema me wat beter beviel dan notepad++, dat was me teveel werk om aan te passen. Ik zal eens kijken naar VScode.
+1dikkemuu
@AvWijk12 februari 2021 12:37
De term die je zoekt is linting en dit is zeker mogelijk d.m.v. extensions.
+1TheBoneJarmer
12 februari 2021 10:14
Ik werk op dagelijkse basis in VS Code op Linux Mint met C# en ben er over het algemeen heel tevreden over. Wat mij wel irriteert soms is dat omnisharp met regelmaat ermee stopt waardoor ik soms van enkele keren omnisharp restarten, mijn obj folder verwijderen tot zelfs VS Code herstarten nodig heb om het weer aan de praat te krijgen. En dan moet ik er ook op letten dat tijdens het herstarten geen syntax errors zijn want anders wilt em niet meebuigen. Het debuggen van Node.js applicaties gaat daarintegen wel echt supervlot.
+1MeMoRy
@TheBoneJarmer12 februari 2021 13:50
Wat is je workload? Ik werk met EF en ASP.net (beiden zowel framework als core) en moet zeggen dat ik toch niet zonder de debugger en tracing van VS kan. Als er iets binnen het renderen van een razor page verkeerd gaat, dan is dat soms moeilijk te traceren. Hoe ervaar jij het in Code?
+1TheBoneJarmer
@MeMoRy12 februari 2021 13:59
Ik zou ook niet zonder omnisharp kunnen werken in C#. Mijn workload is ietswat groter wel haha. Ik heb minstens 3 vensters openstaan paralel waarvan er 3 actief aan het debuggen zijn. Het is geen huge project o.i.d. maar een client/server app met in dit geval twee servers en één client die van elkaar afhankelijk zijn wat dus maakt dat ik beide server apps moet runnen om de client te kunnen testen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee