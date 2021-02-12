Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.53.2 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The 1.53.2 update addresses these issues:
- January 2021 Endgame Recovery 2
- TS Server fatal error: Cannot read property 'indexOf' of undefined
- <<RENDER ERROR>> in all files
- Minimap keeps disappearing
- Fresh install won't open any windows or allow me to open any windows
- First call to activeDebugConsole.appendLine() while debugging JavaScript doesn't appear in the debug console
- Cannot unset StatusBarItem background from errorBackground
- tasks.json npm script does not work with arguments since 1.53
- v1.53 creates debug.log automatically
- The default extension for untitled files is not .txt
- Emmet suggestions bug in SASS files
- VSCode emmet SASS snippets
- IME ON at Alt+` key, Focus ALT Menu