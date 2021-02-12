Software-update: Calibre 5.11

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 5.11 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 5.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 gemaakt, zijn er diverse verbeteringen in de e-bookviewer aangebracht en is er nu ook een dark mode voor de e-bookviewer en contentserver. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Edit book: Add a tool to split the tag at the current cursor position, creating a new tag with the same style and class attributes. To add the tool go to the Toolbars section in the editor preferences. Closes tickets: 1912958.
  • E-book viewer: Show the URL when hovering over external links. Closes tickets: 1911107.
  • E-book viewer: Redesign the reference mode to also work on touch screens without a mouse. Now in reference mode paragraph numbers are displayed for all paragraphs.
  • Edit book: Allow Ctrl-clicking on class names to jump to the first style rule that matches the tag and class.
  • Content server: When browsing highlights for a book allow selecting multiple highlights to delete or export quickly.
  • Allow creating keyboard shortcuts to copy show and view URLs for selected books to clipboard. Closes tickets: 1912954.
  • calibredb: Add a timeout option to control the timeout when connecting to the calibre server.
Bug fixes
  • Content server: Fix dragging selection handles not working in Safari. Closes tickets: 1913854.
  • E-book viewer: Fix links with a rel="external" href of "#" not working. Closes tickets: 1915303.
  • E-book viewer: Hide the controls when clicking the back or forward buttons.
  • E-book viewer: When jumping to a highlight using the highlights panel, the back button should return to position before jump. Closes tickets: 1914921.
  • E-book viewer: Fix incorrect tooltip when hovering over a section title in the search results list. Closes tickets: 1914157.
  • HTMLZ Output: Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke creating HTMLZ documents when using the option to place CSS inline.
Improved news sources
  • Endgadget
Versienummer 5.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Bestandsgrootte 124,75MB
Licentietype GPL

12-02-2021

