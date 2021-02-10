Roon is een moderne en uitgebreide muziekspeler waarvoor wel een lidmaatschap op de achterliggende dienst nodig is. Je kunt het veertien dagen proberen en daarna kiezen voor een jaarlijks of een levenslang abonnement. Op basis van de muziekbestanden zoekt het informatie over onder andere de artiesten, concerten en producenten, en legt daar bovendien een laag connecties overheen, zodat je eenvoudig nieuwe informatie kunt ontdekken over de muziek. Het werkt samen met tal van audioapparaten van onder andere Antipodes, Audio Alchemy, Brinkmann Audio, JBL Synthesis en Krell voor het leveren van de ideale luisterervaring. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Roon versie 1.8 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Roon now has a fresh new visual design that takes its inspiration from the idea of the museum – an airy, neutral environment in which to display things of beauty. We also took cues from classic music magazines, using bold typography and innovative layout to bring music to life. Along with innovations in data presentation, Roon is now a joy to use.

Roon goes far beyond the “algorithmic recommendations” you’ll find in mass-market streaming products. Using its deep metadata and an understanding of over 100,000 expert listeners from Valence, Roon now surfaces and suggests music with uncanny sensitivity and insight.

Roon’s Focus feature has long been the most powerful way to explore your own music, but now it goes beyond your library, giving you a 360º-view of artists, genre, performers, and composers. Filter and sort virtually any music in Roon by performer, producer, composer, label, and a wide variety of other parameters.

The way you explore classical music is different; that’s why we’ve come up with a completely new visual style and information layout, designed to make it easy to find the classical recordings you’re looking for. Valence identifies relationships between composers, conductors, and performers – and helps weed out the no-name releases – so you can find well-regarded performances of any composition.

Valence now makes suggestions based not only on context (what you’re looking at and what you’re listening to) but also on your taste. Right on Roon’s brand new Home page, you’ll see a dashboard which lets you explore your listening – both the fine-grained history of the last few weeks, and the statistical view of your listening over time.