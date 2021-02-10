Software-update: Roon 1.8

Roon logo (79 pix)Roon is een moderne en uitgebreide muziekspeler waarvoor wel een lidmaatschap op de achterliggende dienst nodig is. Je kunt het veertien dagen proberen en daarna kiezen voor een jaarlijks of een levenslang abonnement. Op basis van de muziekbestanden zoekt het informatie over onder andere de artiesten, concerten en producenten, en legt daar bovendien een laag connecties overheen, zodat je eenvoudig nieuwe informatie kunt ontdekken over de muziek. Het werkt samen met tal van audioapparaten van onder andere Antipodes, Audio Alchemy, Brinkmann Audio, JBL Synthesis en Krell voor het leveren van de ideale luisterervaring. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Roon versie 1.8 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

A completely new look & feel.

Roon now has a fresh new visual design that takes its inspiration from the idea of the museum – an airy, neutral environment in which to display things of beauty. We also took cues from classic music magazines, using bold typography and innovative layout to bring music to life. Along with innovations in data presentation, Roon is now a joy to use.

Context and meaning, powered by Valence.

Roon goes far beyond the “algorithmic recommendations” you’ll find in mass-market streaming products. Using its deep metadata and an understanding of over 100,000 expert listeners from Valence, Roon now surfaces and suggests music with uncanny sensitivity and insight.

Focus: far beyond “search”.

Roon’s Focus feature has long been the most powerful way to explore your own music, but now it goes beyond your library, giving you a 360º-view of artists, genre, performers, and composers. Filter and sort virtually any music in Roon by performer, producer, composer, label, and a wide variety of other parameters.

Classical music reimagined.

The way you explore classical music is different; that’s why we’ve come up with a completely new visual style and information layout, designed to make it easy to find the classical recordings you’re looking for. Valence identifies relationships between composers, conductors, and performers – and helps weed out the no-name releases – so you can find well-regarded performances of any composition.

An experience tailor-made for you.

Valence now makes suggestions based not only on context (what you’re looking at and what you’re listening to) but also on your taste. Right on Roon’s brand new Home page, you’ll see a dashboard which lets you explore your listening – both the fine-grained history of the last few weeks, and the statistical view of your listening over time.

Versienummer 1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Roon Labs LLC
Download https://roonlabs.com/downloads.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties

+2Jean-Paul Bidet
10 februari 2021 08:48
Ik heb Roon twee jaar gebruikt om via mijn DAC/streamer muziek af te spelen die op mijn NAS stond. De interface en integratie is zeer goed en de aanvullende informatie die gegeven wordt ook. Het slikt alle muziekformaten zoals 192 bits FLACS of DSD/OSD files.

De reden dat ik het heb opgezegd is de zeer hoge prijs per jaar en het feit dat ik uiteindelijk alles luister via Spotify en niet meer via eigen bestanden.

Off topic: Ook ik heb wel eens een blinde luistertest gedaan tussen Spotify en zogenaamde HD muziek bestanden (via Roon afgespeeld) en je hoort soms inderdaad wel verschil maar ik durf niet te zeggen dat ik het één nou mooier vind dan het ander. Beetje als Heineken en Amstel.
+2newq
@Jean-Paul Bidet10 februari 2021 08:53
Ik raad mensen altijd om deze test te doen: https://www.npr.org/secti...an-you-hear-audio-quality

Het is echt heel erg moeilijk om het verschil te horen met de formaten van tegenwoordig. Uncompressed is eigenlijk alleen nog nodig als er mastering of verdere bewerking mee gedaan moet worden.
+2Travelan
@newq10 februari 2021 09:03
Ik vind dit juist een enorm confronterende test. Zeker de 128 kbps MP3 file is gewoon direct hoorbaar te identificeren. En laat dat nou net een vergelijkbare kwaliteit zijn als de 'standaard' kwaliteit van bijv. Spotify. Gelukkig kan je als betalende gebruiker 'High quality' aanzetten (wat alsnog beduidend minder kwaliteit is als CD kwaliteit, een technologie van pakweg 40 jaar geleden).

Blijkbaar vinden mensen het tegenwoordig niet belangrijk meer om kwaliteit te hebben. De Spotify's v.s. de CD's, de Netflixen v.s. de Bluray's. Nog een kwestie van tijd en dan hebben we straks alleen nog maar streaming, en dan is 'kwaliteit' iets wat je vroeger had, maar tegenwoordig zit je alleen maar naar artefacten te kijken op je TV, en naar achtergrondruis te luisteren in je muziekstukken.

+2bytemaster460
@Travelan10 februari 2021 09:55
Er zijn twee stromingen ontstaan in het luisteren van muziek: gemak en kwaliteit. Gemak wordt steeds populairder waardoor mensen inderdaad niet meer weten wat kwaliteit is. Daarnaast wordt veel (pop)muziek bij het afmixen al platgeslagen en worden eigenschappen van compressie er bewust als “effect” op toegepast. Dan maakt de compressie achteraf niet veel meer uit.
Overigens is de concessie aan kwaliteit al langer bezig dan dat compressie gemeengoed werd. Eind jaren 80 en begin jaren 90 had je van die stereosetjes van 199 gulden met dubbel cassettedeck, tuner, platenspeler en later ook CD-speler. Jongeren vonden het geweldig, maar het klonk nog slechter dan een MP3 van 128 kbps. De jongeren van toen zijn de veertigers van nu. Vaak weten die ook niet beter en ze denken dat je voor kwaliteit duizenden euro’s moet uitgeven.
Het probleem zit hem niet in streaming maar in het formaat. Er zijn allerlei diensten die streaming in hoge kwaliteit aanbieden.
+1CykoByte
@Travelan10 februari 2021 09:23
Ben het niet helemaal met je eens. Ergens wel, maar ook op sommige delen niet.
Wat alsnog beduidend minder kwaliteit is als CD kwaliteit, een technologie van pakweg 40 jaar geleden.
CD is "lossless" in de zin dat de audio op de CD niet met een lossy algoritme gecomprimeerd wordt. In die zin is de leeftijd niet relevant om andere standaarden mee te vergelijken. Je zegt dat streaming slechter is dan 40-jaar oude technologie, alsof dat afbreuk moet doen aan streaming, maar eigenlijk vergelijk je gewoon lossy met lossless.
Blijkbaar vinden mensen het tegenwoordig niet belangrijk meer om kwaliteit te hebben. De Spotify's v.s. de CD's, de Netflixen v.s. de Bluray's. Nog een kwestie van tijd en dan hebben we straks alleen nog maar streaming,
Ik denk dat er altijd mensen zijn die graag een fysieke kopie hebben. Vooral als men ergens groot fan van is. Ik ben groot fan van een muzikant, en ik probeer altijd zijn muziek op CD te verkrijgen. Ik heb tot een paar jaar geleden nog rond gelopen met een discman. :+ Maar het klopt wat je zegt, de meeste mensen gaan tegenwoordig voor gemak.
En dan is 'kwaliteit' iets wat je vroeger had, maar tegenwoordig zit je alleen maar naar artefacten te kijken op je TV, en naar achtergrondruis te luisteren in je muziekstukken.
Niet mee eens. Je hebt naast de bekende jongens ook nog Deezer of Tidal, die zich onderscheiden door lossless streaming pakketten aan te bieden. Waarschijnlijk zijn er ook nog andere aanbieders die dat zo doen. Maar, nogmaals, de meeste mensen gaan voor gemak en kiezen dus het meest bekende (en goedkopere) platform.

Wat betreft video streaming: ik vind persoonlijk het gebrek aan geconsolideerd aanbod een groter probleem dan de kwaliteit. De kwaliteit is over het algemeen prima. Maar het feit dat je bij 3 of 4 streaming services moet aankloppen om ja favoriete series te volgen, zou voor mij meer een reden zijn om toch weer een set blu-rays te kopen i.p.v. een abonnement bij de streaming diensten.
+1johanl79
@newq10 februari 2021 23:30
4 van de 6 goed, met ingebouwde speakers.
+2mowa
10 februari 2021 21:15
Sinds 2018 een lifetime licentie, kostte destijds zo'n $500, nu $700 zag ik. In die tijd is er ontzettend veel getweaked aan Roon en steeds beter en mooier geworden. Het voelt veel snappier en vloeiender aan.
Mooie toevoeging is de discografie sectie en de Discover sectie op de home pagina hoewel de laatste een beetje weggestopt is.
Verdere verbeteringen zijn er te veel om te noemen.
Eindelijk kan de iPad app in portraid mode worden gebruikt. Werking op iOs, Android en Windows hier is goed. Afgezien van iOs die crashed als je op settings drukt

Helaas zijn er in 1.8 nog wel wat bugs zoals de settings sectie die nog niet compleet is en hier en daar van die gekke paarse blokken. Roon is reeds op de hoogte en is dat binnen de kortste keren opgelost.
+1r132546e
@mowa11 februari 2021 00:41
Na een jaar gebruikt te hebben wil ik eigenlijk niet meer zonder nu. De core software draait lekker op een NAS in mijn netwerk, en vrijwel al mijn verschillende clients kunnen er lokaal bij, deze bediening is echt top.

Ik was van plan naar de lifetime licentie over te gaan, maar de plotselinge meerprijs zonder heads-up voor bestaande klanten van €200 ergens het afgelopen jaar tikt dan toch wel extra hard aan opeens (mocht iemand een tip hebben hoe dit anders kan hoor ik het graag). Hopelijk komt er wel nog eens een buitenshuis-stream-optie bij...
0mowa
@r132546e11 februari 2021 12:03
Omgerekend een kleine €600 voor een lifetime licentie nu is nog steeds een hoop geld maar imo aanvaardbaar. Ze wilden namelijk al vrij snel af van die licenties en er een maandelijkse/jaarlijkse licentie/abo van maken.

Wat ik je bromde, vandaag is er al een update uitgekomen die veel bugs heeft gefikst.
0r132546e
@mowa11 februari 2021 15:19
Thanks, ik zat inderdaad euro's te denken, scheelt toch iets.

-De 756 build zojuist geïnstalleerd, wat betreft onderhoud en service nooit iets te klagen gehad overigens!
+1mthorpe
10 februari 2021 13:50
Mooie software, ik gebruik het naast Audirvana en Foobar. Het kan naar uitteenlopende devices streamen in het goedkope/betaalbare segment de Google Nest, Chromecast Audio en Raspberry Pi oplossingen etc. . Maar de meeste gebruikers hebben audio sets vele duizenden euros, ik ken er met sets van 10.000 euro plus, dan is opeens de licentie iets minder belangrijk.

In mijn beleving het mooiste van Roon is de manier waarop je muziek kan ontdekken, artiesten, genres, samenwerkingen, uitvoeringen, opnamens, etc. Bij de vorige versie 1.7 werkte dit nog lang niet goed.
+1aileron
@mthorpe10 februari 2021 23:08
Ik ben al heel lang op zoek naar een geschikte library server die naar veel apparaten kan streamen. Heb Roon een keer eerder zien langskomen maar klonk als duur, niche en weinig gebruikers wat bij mij het gevoel opwekt dat het nooit kan concurreren met streaming diensten. Maar als ik lees dat je goed muziek kan ontdekken met Roon vind ik het best interessant. Spotify is echt belabberd in muziek vinden naar jouw eigen smaak. YouTube music is al een stuk beter.

Houdt Roon playcounts bij en kun je smart playlists maken? Daarnaast zou offline gebruik op mobiel erg fijn zijn wanneer je geen connectie kan maken maar wel verder kan luisteren.
+1Hawk999
@aileron11 februari 2021 01:09
Roon houdt inderdaad een playcount bij. En je kunt ‘smart playlist’ maken via ‘Focus’. Via Focus kan je de criteria bepalen en de gecreëerde lijst dan opslaan als een ‘Bookmark’.

Ik gebruik Bookmarks om albums van een specifiek jaar op te slaan. Dat werkt ook dynamisch dus nieuwe albums worden vanzelf toegevoegde an het bestaande Bookmark.

Het downloaden van albums of individuele nummers op je telefoon is op dit moment niet mogelijk. Maar dat kan met Plex en andere streamingsdiensten.

+1RuuddieBoy
10 februari 2021 08:48
Ziet er erg gaaf uit, maar $10 per maand voor een bring-your-own-music dienst vind ik wel fors. Hier bovenop heb je dus ook een hele database (illegale?) FLACs/MP3s nodig, of een Tidal account. Roon kan niet met Spotify integreren.
+1bytemaster460
10 februari 2021 09:44
Mooi pakket, maar door de relatief kleine gebruikersgroep behoorlijk prijzig. Desondanks ben ik wel van plan een lifetime licentie aan te schaffen als ik mijn hele muziekcollectie gerubriceerd heb en ook echt weer tijd heb om muziek te luisteren.
0Philo Melos
@bytemaster46011 februari 2021 17:00
Ik ben al 3 jaar lifetimer. Zou niet meer anders willen. Maar deze update sucks imho bigtime. De vormgeving. Die paarse kleuren. Het zou al 1 boel schelen als ze de gebruikers zelf 1 kleurenschema lieten kiezen. Zit ik me de godgansche dag te ergren aan dat paars.
Daarnaast richten ze zich steeds meer opstreaming terijl ik alleen eigen locale muziek draai. Ook lijken ze er vanuit te gaan dat iedereen een tablet gebruikt voor de bediening. Ik heb een 32inch monitor: Ziet dze nieuwe update er echt niet opuit.
Het is 1 relatief klein bedrijf, maar ze mogen wel wat meer rekening houden met hun gebruikers. Dat het niet allemaal fanboys zijn die alles toejuichen wat ze doen.
0bytemaster460
@Philo Melos11 februari 2021 17:11
Ik hecht minder waarde aan de kleuren en vormgeving. Wat ik vooral belangrijk vind is de uitgebreide indexatie van metadata. Voor klassieke muziek ben je altijd maar omwegen aan het zoeken om componist, orkest, dirigent, solisten etc. te kunnen onderscheiden.
Luisteren doe ik juist altijd vanuit de stoel in de kamer, met de ipad als afstandsbediening :)
0DefaultError
10 februari 2021 09:18
Company size: 11-50 employees
Headquarters: Brooklyn, NY
Founded: 2015
0springtouwtje
@DefaultError10 februari 2021 09:38
die informatie zal vast wel kloppen, maar wat wil daar nou precies mee zeggen?
0DefaultError
@springtouwtje12 februari 2021 14:06
Made in the...
Leuk die kennis waarmee Roon aan de weg timmert. De combinatie van concerten en obscure opnames en gratis lage kwaliteit en betaald de kwaliteit die precies goed is.

Er komt veel bijzonder tech uit de USA.

