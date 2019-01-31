Roon is een moderne en uitgebreide muziekspeler waarvoor wel een lidmaatschap op de achterliggende dienst nodig is. Je kunt het veertien dagen proberen en daarna kiezen voor een jaarlijks of een levenslang abonnement. Op basis van de muziekbestanden zoekt het informatie over onder andere de artiesten, concerten en producenten, en legt daar bovendien een laag connecties overheen. Zodat je eenvoudig nieuwe informatie kunt ontdekken over de muziek. Het werkt samen met tal van audioapparaten van onder andere Antipodes, Audio Alchemy, Brinkmann Audio, JBL Synthesis en Krell voor het leveren van de ideale luisterervaring. De ontwikkelaars hebben enkele dagen geleden Roon versie 1.6 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Roon 1.6 is here!



What better way to kick off the new year than with our biggest update yet? Version 1.6 introduces the brand new Roon Radio, integration with the Qobuz music service, and an improved user experience across several areas of the application.



The NEW Roon Radio

Roon has always been great at reconnecting you with the music you’ve collected over the years, but now we’ve completely reimagined how Roon creates your personalized radio experience. Designed from the ground up with new machine learning technology, Roon Radio can play a mix of your favorites along with music from beyond your library, using the vast catalog of music from TIDAL and Qobuz. To get started, click the Roon Radio button on any album, artist, track, or genre from your library, TIDAL, or Qobuz! Roon Radio makes recommendations based on not only your own music preferences but also those of other Roon subscribers with similar tastes in music. Use the thumbs up and down buttons to craft a personal, one-of-a-kind radio experience. As you listen to and interact with Roon Radio over time, it learns more about what you like and helps you discover new music by curating great recommendations.



Lossless high-resolution music from Qobuz

These days there are many ways to get your music – streaming services, digital download stores, and internet radio stations – and Roon supports them all. We’re committed to giving Roon subscribers more choices, which is why we’re excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with Qobuz to integrate their streaming offering in Roon! Now you can access the entire Qobuz catalog in Roon, allowing you to take advantage of Roon’s metadata with all of your favorite Qobuz content. Seamlessly sync your Roon and Qobuz collections, use Roon’s Versions to replace your lossy content with lossless versions from Qobuz, and fire up the new Roon Radio to start discovering more of what’s available from Qobuz.



A fresh new look

We listen to feedback from our subscriber community, and we’ve really taken that feedback to heart when redesigning several key areas of Roon 1.6. Check out our new Now Playing, Search, and DSP screens for some examples of how Roon is easier and more fun to use than ever. Roon’s metadata takes the spotlight on Now Playing, displaying a high resolution artist image, Real-Time Lyrics, credits, review, bio, and streaming resolution. Search prioritizes the most relevant content in an easy-to-read layout, and lets you toggle between seeing only what’s in your own library, or including results from TIDAL and Qobuz. Our DSP engine has been simplified to be more approachable and easy to understand, with a simple preset system that works across all devices, including your phone or tablet.



We want to hear from you

Many of the updates and features you see in 1.6 are the product of discussions on the Roon community site, where our product, design, and engineering teams hang out with Roon subscribers on a daily basis. We always receive tons of great feedback from our customers, and when there’s a clear consensus about a proposed change or a new feature, our team works hard to make it a reality. Join the conversation on our community site, we’d love to hear what you think about 1.6!