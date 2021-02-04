Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.2.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer een nieuwe Z-Wave-integratie, is er ondersteuning voor Python 3.9 toegevoegd en is beter geworden in het herkennen van apparaten op het netwerk. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.2: Z-Wave... JS!

Usually, I try to write a small introduction that recaps the release, while putting a bit of my view in it as well. This release, however, I’m struggling to find the right words…

So there is DHCP discovery added, which is super nice! And some really helpful new Blueprint selectors, tons of UI tweaks! But honestly…

Have you heard about Z-Wave JS?!

Well, out of nowhere, a huge bunch of developers came together this month and spat out a completely new, full-blown, fast, slick, sexy, complete, Z-Wave integration!

So, thanks guys! An achievement beyond words, really; You all rock! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-02-2021 • 09:15
50

04-02-2021 • 09:15

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Reacties (50)

+2Wolf3D
4 februari 2021 11:26
Ik zelf heb twee eerdere pogingen gedaan om met Home Assistant aan de slag te gaan. Een aantal jaar geleden was poging één, toen het meeste nog via YAML moest. Na de eerste update was alles kapot en heb ik aanpassingen doorgevoerd, waarna het na een volgende update weer niet meer werkte. Het was ook veel zoekwerk naar de juiste YAML-code die benodigd was om iets voor elkaar te krijgen. I gave up!

Poging twee was ruim anderhalf jaar geleden en ook toen weer veel gedoe waarna ik het weer opgegeven heb.

Toen ik bij latere versies het afgelopen jaar hier in de comments las dat het inmiddels toch wel echt flink verbeterd was, twijfelde ik nog, maar twee maanden geleden toch poging drie gedaan! Dit keer een hele andere ervaring. Het werkt inmiddels echt een stuk beter, stabieler en makkelijker (bijna alles is in te stellen via de GUI). Ook inmiddels 5 updates verder en alles draait nog prima. Het enige dat iets meer gedoe gaf was Zigbee via de RaspBee 2 (maar ook dat viel achteraf wel mee).

Kort gezegd: Eerder gestoeid met Home Assistant? Geeft het nog een kans! De 'tijd vs succes'-ratio is flink omhoog gegaan :)
+1Atheistus
@Wolf3D4 februari 2021 13:59
Mijn ervaringen met Yaml zijn ook niet geweldig. Daarom gebruik ik nu uitsluitend Node-red voor alle automatiseringen.
In combinatie met Hacs (voor de Hass/Node-red integratie en nog wat Lovelace dingetjes) werkt dat heel erg soepel. Nooit meer problemen met indents die per ongeluk verkeerd staan en lekker overzichtelijk.
Je kunt ook gewoon in NodeJS programmeren als het moet (behalve Yaml heb ik ook een bloedhekel aan Python), maar voor de meeste mensen zullen de 'blokjes' voldoende zijn. Vooral ook omdat er een serieuze hoeveelheid add-ons te vinden is.
+1Sito
@Atheistus4 februari 2021 20:02
Je kunt automations tegenwoordig via de UI instellen. Ik geef toe, met hele complexe automations is Node-RED nog wel een vereiste, maar simpele automations zoals een IKEA Dimmer koppelen aan een lamp gaan daar prima mee.
+1Atheistus
@Sito4 februari 2021 23:46
Ja, maar dan heb je Hass sowieso niet nodig. Het gaat juist om de mensen die wat meer willen.
+1Sito
@Atheistus5 februari 2021 08:32
Dat ben ik niet met je eens.

Buiten het kunnen maken van complexe flows ben ik al lang blij dat ik geen IKEA Bridge, Philips Hue bridge, KAKU afstandsbediening, Aqara Hub en ga zo maar door heb. Gewoon één device in de meterkast, klaar.
0Atheistus
@Sito5 februari 2021 17:18
Ja inderdaad, daar had ik niet aan gedacht.
Alleen vraag ik mij af of de gemiddelde consument daar aan denkt. Wat je veel ziet dat er dan toch maar gekozen wordt voor een merk om mee door te gaan.
+1bartje
4 februari 2021 09:24
een paar weken geleden ben ik begonnen met domoticz, maar ik vind de interface en de instellingen een beetje gedateerd.
Kan ik dit programma vergelijken hiermee of heeft dit een totaal ander doel?'
[Edit]
Dank voor al jullie reacties. Ik ga deze zeker proberen als vervanging wanneer ik de tijd heb.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bartje op 4 februari 2021 16:31]

+1Step
@bartje4 februari 2021 09:26
Dat kun je heel goed vergelijken. Ik gebruik nu Home Assistant na jaren Domoticz te hebben gebruikt. Ik vind de ondersteuning beter, het is overzichtelijker en de community en hulp is erg groot. Wel adviseer ik je om je even in te lezen in yaml bestanden en docker containers. :)
+1Gadgetryer
@Step4 februari 2021 09:32
Tegenwoordig hoef je zelfs geen yaml meer te schrijven. Ik liep er tegen aan met het toevoegen van mijn yeelights, in de HA discord wisten ze het zelfs ook niet meer. Tegenwoordig klik gewoon op configure bij een nieuw apparaat en het is ingesteld.
+2SMGGM
@Gadgetryer4 februari 2021 09:54
Ik heb toch wat YouTube video's moeten bekijken voordat ik er echt mee overweg was. Tenzij je bij wijze van spreken enkel je Ikea of Hue lichten gaat gebruiken is het gebruik van de yaml echt wel nodig.

De kracht van Home Assistant is het zeer rijke aanbod aan integraties en hen samen te laten werken. Ook gedateerde producten (zoals mijn Squeezebox) hebben nog ondersteuning (weliswaar niet geavanceerd, maar toch aan/uit, status enz).
Heb toch het gevoel dat voor Home Assistant het je toch een beetje moet interesseren anders zal je het snel opgeven.

De dingen waar ik yaml voor gebruik zijn: lichtgroepen aanmaken, squeezebox toevoegen, android tv toevoegen, pc vanop afstand aan / uitzetten, scripts om voorgeprogrammeerde radiozenders naar Chromecast te casten, een temperatuur sensor toevoegen, het aantal logs reduceren (performantie wat verbeteren) en huisafval toevoegen.
Origineel ook om al die badges weg te doen, maar dat hebben ze precies in deze release ook door :D
Daarnaast nog hacs toegevoegd wat ook niet in 2 klikken kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 4 februari 2021 09:55]

+1dycell
@SMGGM4 februari 2021 10:11
Tenzij je bij wijze van spreken enkel je Ikea of Hue lichten gaat gebruiken is het gebruik van de yaml echt wel nodig

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/hue/
To set up this integration, click Configuration in the sidebar and then click Integrations. You should see “Philips Hue” in the discovered section (if you do not, click the + icon in the lower right and find Philips Hue)

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/tradfri/
The tradfri integration allows you to connect your IKEA Trådfri Gateway to Home Assistant. The gateway can control compatible Zigbee-based lights (certified Zigbee Light Link products) connected to it. Home Assistant will automatically discover the gateway’s presence on your local network if discovery: is present in your configuration.yaml file.

Dus alleen Ikea gaat nog via YAML maar om nou te zeggen dat het ingewikkeld is....
+1bytemaster460
@dycell4 februari 2021 10:28
Ook Ikea gaat zonder YAML. Wat er bedoeld wordt is dat de Discovery aan moet staan. Dat geldt ook voor Hue. Die discovery staat standaard aan als je HA installeert.
+1SMGGM
@dycell4 februari 2021 14:25
Denk dat je mijn tekst fout hebt gelezen
Tenzij je bij wijze van spreken enkel je Ikea of Hue lichten gaat gebruiken is het gebruik van de yaml echt wel nodig.

Wilt dus zeggen, als je zeer typische veel gebruikte integraties gebruikt als Ikea en Hue dan zal je geen yaml nodig hebben. Wil je "meer" doen (in het lijstje dat ik gebruik), dan is yaml je enige optie.
+1mgiebels
@dycell4 februari 2021 16:23
Inderdaad Yaml is niet meer nodig om alles aan de praat te krijgen heb ik ook niet gedaan alles via Node red en werkt perfect.
Toevoegen van Tradfri gaat ook zonder problemen.
+1bytemaster460
@SMGGM4 februari 2021 10:00
Ligt er een beetje aan wanneer je ermee begonnen bent. Ik heb ook nog heel veel in YAML moeten doen maar als je er nu mee begint kun je heel veel vanuit de GUI doen.
+1Step
@Gadgetryer4 februari 2021 09:38
Dat geldt alleen voor Integraties welke ondersteund worden. Er zit ook ondersteuning in voor apparaten waar de UI module nog niet gemaakt is, maar dit wel met yaml is te configureren.
+2dycell
@Step4 februari 2021 10:07
Deze release heeft een aantal grote breaking changes (zie release notes) omdat alle configuratie nu moet gebeuren via de GUI. De YAML config wordt dus ook met de dag minder.
Voorbeeld:
Tado’s primary functionality has fully transitioned to configuration via UI. YAML configuration has been removed except for device_tracker. Existing YAML configuration has already been imported automatically in the previous releases and can now safely be removed from your configuration files.

Andere merken die enkel nog via de GUI opgezet kunnen worden in deze release: August, Roomba, DoorBird, Logitech Harmony Hub, etc, etc.

Uiteraard zal niet alles over gaan maar de HA is heel duidelijk dat alles via de GUI moet worden opgezet. Automations en dergelijke zullen nog steeds via YAML opzet kunnen worden maar ook daar maakt men grote stappen (Blueprints!).
+1Hmmbob

@dycell4 februari 2021 13:23
Automations blijven op de achtergrond ook altijd beschikbaar als YAML (je moet ze immers op 'n manier ergens vastleggen), dus als je dat wil kan je zelfs je YAML automation via de UI editor gewoon invoegen.
+1bytemaster460
@Step4 februari 2021 09:35
Je hoeft eigenlijk niets van dockers te weten als je Hass OS gebruikt. Dat gebeurt dan helemaal op de achtergrond zonder dat je er als gebruiker iets van merkt.
+1Step
@bytemaster4604 februari 2021 09:39
Dat klopt, totdat je de Addons gaat installeren met custom repositories en die ook goed wil beheren.
+1bytemaster460
@Step4 februari 2021 09:50
Ja, maar als je met HA gaat beginnen hoef je je echt niet in Docker te verdiepen. Zelfs met custom repositories is het nog niet nodig. Als je het echt helemaal naar je eigen hand wil zetten moet je je verdiepen in Docker, maar dan moet je je ook in heel wat meer dan alleen docker verdiepen.
YAML is wel handig en dan kan het grootste gedeelte van de gebruikers alles doen wat hij wil via de GUI.
+1proditaki
@Step5 februari 2021 07:54
Wat ik persoonlijk erg handig vind van Domoticz is dat ik zelf een plugin kan schrijven in python. Geeft je veel controle over wat er gebeurt etc. Heb je dat ook bij HA?

Daarnaast is Domoticz vrij licht, ik draai het op een Raspberry pi 3b die ook een pihole, een cups server en nog wat dingetjes draait.
Is HA qua resource gebruik vergelijkbaar met Domoticz? Ik meen gelezen te hebben dat een Pi 4 werd aangeraden
+1Step
@proditaki5 februari 2021 08:13
Bij HA kun je ook je eigen plugins schrijven (staat van alles op Github). HA kent daarbij ook shell_command als optie om een script (python, sh, etc) te runnen.

HA is in mijn beleving wel iets zwaarder. Ik draai het in een VM op een NUC en dat deed ik ook met Domoticz. Maar daar in tegen hoef je hier geen losse Homebridge application (voor HomeKit, iOS) te draaien (en daarmee te prutsen) en zitten er ontzettend veel Integraties in.

Er zijn ook images voor Raspberry Pi 3 (B, 32-bit en 64-bit).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Step op 5 februari 2021 08:14]

+1proditaki
@Step5 februari 2021 09:04
Hm ok. Heb nog een andere pi 3 liggen die momenteel niks doet. Zal daar eens HA op gooien voor een mooi vergelijk :)
+1sys64738
@bartje4 februari 2021 10:38
Ik ben aan het overstappen van Domoticz naar HA. Je kunt er redelijk hetzelfde mee maar HA heeft veel meer en betere integraties. Het is heel cool om voor de eerste keer in te loggen en hem al je Chromecasts, Kodi's en nog veel meer automatisch te zien ontdekken.
+1Hmmbob

@sys647384 februari 2021 13:14
En deze release maakt het nog makkelijker, omdat ze ook DHCP requests afvangen en gebruiken hiervoor. Dus als een van je (ondersteunde) apparaten op het netwerk een DHCP verzoek doet, ziet HA dat en maakt melding dat je deze ook kan onboarden.
+1drice
@bartje4 februari 2021 09:26
Het doel is hetzelfde alleen heeft (vind ik) home assistant een strakkere interface voor gebruik en ontwikkeling. Daarnaast is de development cycle van home assistant de afgelopen tijd flink omhoog gegaan met nieuwe features en bugfixes.
+1rubensp
@bartje4 februari 2021 09:27
Kan ik dit programma vergelijken hiermee of heeft dit een totaal ander doel?
Zeker! Maar in mijn optiek is Home Assistant veel gemakkelijker in gebruik. En als je wilt, kan je het ook extreem uitgebreid maken met automatiseringen en integraties. (tip: kijk is naar Node-Red voor uitgebreide regels/automatisering)
+1Tweakx
@bartje4 februari 2021 09:28
Verdiep je anders eens in Dashticz, die maakt Domoticz een stuk mooier ;) Wel is het gebruik vooral voor dashboards.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweakx op 4 februari 2021 09:28]

0proditaki
@Tweakx5 februari 2021 07:56
Oeh goeie dat ga ik eens proberen tnx
+1-ION-
@bartje4 februari 2021 09:28
Ja, enigszins. Wel een wat steilere leercurve en meer instelwerk, maar uiteindelijk tot meer in staat.
+1Albertknoal
4 februari 2021 12:52
is er iemand die programma "afvalinfo" heeft geïnstalleerd werkt bij mij niet ben er al een tijdje mee bezig
:) verschillende test gedaan met verschillende adressen bij mij werkt t niet. iemand een suggestie !!
https://github.com/heyajohnny/afvalinfo.
laatste update van gisteren wat problemen met de sensor (alleen tekst ) icoon zijn verdwenen 't is een lange tekst onder elkaar ipv mooi bovenin

inmiddels werkt de Afvalinfo -kalender prima top :) :) :) :) :)
wat nog een is een klein probleempje is dat de interface na een update jl is veranderd {Sensor} voor de update had bv van accuweather de icoontje boven in stonden samen met andere {solar,afvalinfo,enz} was een goed overzicht,nu staan in een lange rij onder elkaar erg onoverzichtelijk.Is dit een software probleem ?of ligt t ergens in de raspberry?????

[Reactie gewijzigd door Albertknoal op 5 februari 2021 14:13]

+1Sangoes
@Albertknoal4 februari 2021 21:46
Ik gebruik al een tijdje deze
https://github.com/xirixiz/homeassistant-afvalwijzer

Volgens mij ook terug te vinden in HACS store
En er is ook een levendige topic te vinden op HA forum
+1Tom.b
@Albertknoal5 februari 2021 09:36
Ik heb m draaien, post je config eens.
0AramisGold
4 februari 2021 09:41
Ik snap echt niet waarom er nog mensen zijn die met Domoticz werken.
+1Heisenberg2021
@AramisGold4 februari 2021 13:26
https://mijnsmarthome.tweakblogs.net/blog/18074/domoticz-vs-home-assistant-the-battle%21
+1_Richie_
@Heisenberg20214 februari 2021 14:30
Dit was mijn ervaring ook eind 2019.
Nu is het heel anders! Veel stabieler
+1Heisenberg2021
@_Richie_4 februari 2021 14:52
OK, nice. Ik ga eens een poging wagen, de doorontwikkeling bij HA ziet er goed uit. Ik gebruik overigens ook node-red om Google Assistant aan te sturen, uiteindelijk is het potato/potato, lijkt het allemaal erg op elkaar en zit het vooral in de nuance en waar je zelf het meeste aansluiting bij vind.

Mijn dashboard HomeHabit kan met zowel Domoticz als HomeAssistant overweg het enige wat ik dan nog zou moeten doen is een integratie met HomeWizard vinden (die van Domoticz is erg stabiel het laatste jaar). 8)7 Snapt iemand me nog?
+1KoalaBear84
@AramisGold4 februari 2021 10:57
Het was voor mij een verademing om naar HA te gaan, heb een half jaar Domoticz gebruikt en was best wat uitzoekwerk. In HA werkte veel dingen out of the box al. Natuurlijk zijn er altijd nog verbeteringen mogelijk, maar elke release wordt ook beter. En een deel heeft ook te maken met de oude interface, daar leek bij Domoticz ook geen toekomst in te zitten.
+1Sharky
@AramisGold4 februari 2021 12:26
Je reactie is wat kort door de bocht, maar het geldt zeker voor mij. Ik heb geen ontwikkelachtergrond dus alles is bij mij trial and error. Domoticz ben ik na een paar maanden gefrustreerd mee gestopt, HA haal ik best veel plezier uit. Ieder z'n meug.
0Albertknoal
@Sharky5 februari 2021 18:01
k heb ook geen ontwikkelachtergrond in ict ,normaal totaal geen problemen met home Assistant werkt prima en leer er veel van,dat kort door de bocht valt wel mee probeer zo goed mogelijk uitleggen(zelf geen ict achtergrond) ken me niet uit al die ict talen,loop de jaren toch heel wat geleerd bv me raspberry pi, netwerkbeheer :) :) :) :) :)
Ps. de afval-kalender werkt inmiddels goed.
goed weekend
+1z1rconium
@AramisGold4 februari 2021 14:08
Ik snap echt niet waarom er nog mensen met HA werken, zo zie je maar, iedereen zijn eigen smaak (hier alleen node-red voor alles).
+1Pimmernl
@AramisGold4 februari 2021 16:00
Ik draai zowel domoticz als HA. Domoticz is super stabiel en dat is belangrijk voor de relatie met mijn vrouw :-)
Bij HA wil er nog wel iets omvallen na een update en dan ben je toch weer even zoet om het werkend te krijgen.
+1_Richie_
4 februari 2021 11:35
Ik heb nu ook al een tijdje Home Assistant draaien, dat YAML is wel wat ingewikkeld als je er nog nooit wat mee gedaan hebt! Ik gebruik het echter niet veel omdat ik een Homey heb (dat is veel en veel makkelijker)>
Een jaar geleden veel crashes gehad (deels ook door slechte powervoorziening van mij PI) en alles opnieuw moeten inrichten, maar nu ik HA op een USB-stick heb draaien alles stabiel.
Verder heb ik voor de Zigbee spullen een Deconz stick, draait ook erg stabiel (en ook weer doorgekoppeld naar Homey).
Ze maken een flinke ontwikkeling door nu en het wordt steeds gebruiksvriendelijker.
+1Raziel
@_Richie_4 februari 2021 11:56
Het kan elkaar leuk aanvullen. Ik kan met HA dingen die ik niet met Homey kan, maar ik kan het wel via HA laten uitvoeren door Homey. Of je flows uit Homey via een HA dashboard weergeven. Leuk spul.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Raziel op 4 februari 2021 14:19]

+1Heisenberg2021
4 februari 2021 09:37
De mogelijkheden en de instelbaarheid (vooral de verschillende manieren waarop je met events om kunt gaan, vind ik in Domoticz gebruikersvriendelijker. Klopt dat het er gedateerd uit ziet, maar hier kun je naar wens best iets aan doen:
- bv met de skin dark-th3me met de iconen van een andere skin).
- bv met tablet aan de muur, waar ik met de app HomeHabit met Domoticz praat. Nog weer een stapje mooier dan Dashticz en Home Assistant (en aan te passen zonder te coderen) en zodoende heb je het beste van beide werelden. Homehabit is overigens ook te koppelen met Home Assistant.
+1Mich
4 februari 2021 18:58
Zijn er mensen die mij kunnen overtuigen de nieuwe Z-Wave integratie te gaan gebruiken? Ik gebruik nu Zwave2MQTT. Het grote nadeel van de integratie vind ik dat als je home assistant vaak herstarte dan je netwerk in de war raakt. Nu mijn Zwave2MQTT docker altijd blijft draaien is mijn netwerk veel stabieler.

edit: Het gaat dus ook over het feit dat ze van openzwave afgestapt zijn. Zwave-JS is dus een los staand project. Ik ga hier eens verder naar kijken.
edit2: Zwave-JS draait los van Home Assistant in een docker. Hoe je het moet gebruiken als core user weet ik zo snel (nog) niet.

edit3: Zwave-JS2mqtt geinstalleerd. Werkt prima. Het enige nadeel is de adressering.
Bijvoorbeeld mijn node id 2 had eerst als adres:
[2-37-1-currentValue] en dat is nu [2-37-0-currentValue] geworden. De index begint dus niet meer bij 1 maar bij 0. Dat geld overal zo. Wordt dus een uurtje hernoemen in mijn yaml

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mich op 4 februari 2021 19:31]

+1arievh
4 februari 2021 19:46
Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer.
Het draait op een pi zero, pi zero W, docker (bijv onder Windows via vm), etc.
Heb het al maanden draaien op een Pi Zero W. Geen probleem
0wars
5 februari 2021 14:00
Ondertussen HA ook een paar keer getest, er werkt veel out-of-the-box, maar om het een beetje op orde te hebben, is er toch nog veel werk. Werk zelf al jaren met openHAB, met v3 hebben ze grote stappen gemaakt, al is de omschakeling van textuele config naar GUI even wennen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

