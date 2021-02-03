sluiten

Banners op Tweakers zijn nu trackingvrij

De banners die je op Tweakers ziet, zijn vanaf nu volledig vrij van thirdpartytracking. Adverteerders kunnen je niet meer volgen en je kunt daarom met een gerust hart je adblocker uitzetten (als je die hebt).

Lees meer

Software-update: PowerToys 0.31.1

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.31.1

Our goals for 0.31 release cycle were to focus on adding improving the FancyZones editor, adding in some new toys into PowerToys Run, some ARM64 work, and stability. 0.31.0 was tested internally but not publicly released due to discovering #9396. For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.16 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

Where is the Video Conference utility?

We plan to roll out a DirectShow based version in February with the hope to merge the utility into the main PowerToys repository in February / March timeframe.

Installer hash

A1226B1788B2F254DA72383B879E3B1F38603DAAAF6D2674F0927730E0AD8AF4

Highlights from v0.31 General
  • Bug report tool and improved logging now added to our system tray.
  • Added in CodeQL and other CI improvements.
  • OOBE Spec should be finalized
ARM64 Progress
  • .NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.
Color Picker
  • Bug fixes in editor
FancyZones
  • Streamlined, simplified user interface (Massive thanks to @niels9001)
  • Dark mode for the editor
  • Certain settings (e.g. number of zones, spacing settings) can now be set on individual layouts.
  • Bug fixes
File explorer
  • Fixed OneDrive SVG Bug
  • SVG are scaled appropriately when viewbox is provided
  • SVG thumbnail quality improved
PowerToys Run
  • Service management plugin (restart, stop, ...)
  • Registry key plugin
  • System action plugin (Reboot, lock, ...)
  • Hyperbolic functions added to calculator
  • Icon fixes when running in certain themes
  • Unneeded dependencies removed
  • Bug fixes
Installer
  • Default to .NET Core 3.1.11

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.31.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.31.1
Bestandsgrootte 18,38MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-02-2021 07:33
5 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

03-02-2021 • 07:33

5 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

04-05 PowerToys 0.58.0 0
09-04 PowerToys 0.57.2 6
31-03 PowerToys 0.57.0 0
08-03 PowerToys 0.56.2 17
01-03 PowerToys 0.56.1 3
12-02 PowerToys 0.55.2 6
03-02 PowerToys 0.55.1 2
01-02 PowerToys 0.55.0 2
12-01 PowerToys 0.53.3 0
06-01 PowerToys 0.53.1 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Emielvenlo
3 februari 2021 07:43
Ik ben deze software recent gaan gebruiken en het is werkelijk een super mooie uitkomst voor mij. Ik heb altijd een dual monitor setup gebruikt, ivm productiviteit. Maar ik wilde een cleanere desk, dus heb ik de overstap gemaakt naar single monitor (49" 32:9), maar niet voordat ik zeker wist dat mijn scherm vlot in zones op te delen was. Fancyzones werkt hier fantastisch voor. Ik heb nu een soort van virtuele 3 monitor setup. Werkt super voor de productiviteit!
Verder gebruik ik een mechanisch toetsenbord met 75% keyboard layout, die heeft geen volume up/down. Nou die kan je ook met deze powertoys aanmaken met de keyboard manager!

Kortom super fijne tool!
0Atheistus
@Emielvenlo3 februari 2021 12:15
Ja klopt, maar zo te horen is dit ook wel iets voor jou.
https://www.displayfusion.com/
0Emielvenlo
@Atheistus3 februari 2021 13:46
Ik ken de tool ja, ook een hele mooie tool. Maar Powertoys FancyZones is in dit geval precies passend voor mijn doel!
+1MrCrashdummy
3 februari 2021 10:01
Ik gebruik PowerToys eigenlijk alleen voor de spotlightachtige functie die erin zit. Heb de hotkey gekoppeld aan mijn muis en kan nu met een druk op die knup het menu oproepen, werkt prima.
0beerse

4 februari 2021 11:08
Is deze powertoys bundel in versie 0.x omdat de tools zelf nog niet goed genoeg zijn? Of is de bundel in 0.x versie omdat er nog veel meer tools bij moeten komen? Microsoft, toon zelfvertrouwen en breng powertoys uit in versie 1.x.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee