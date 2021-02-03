Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een klein aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide, PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Our goals for 0.31 release cycle were to focus on adding improving the FancyZones editor, adding in some new toys into PowerToys Run, some ARM64 work, and stability. 0.31.0 was tested internally but not publicly released due to discovering #9396. For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.16 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

We plan to roll out a DirectShow based version in February with the hope to merge the utility into the main PowerToys repository in February / March timeframe.

Bug report tool and improved logging now added to our system tray.

Added in CodeQL and other CI improvements.

OOBE Spec should be finalized

.NET Core upgrade for code bases the PowerToys team controls is complete. We still have two external dependencies that are .NET Framework that need to be updated.

Bug fixes in editor

Streamlined, simplified user interface (Massive thanks to @niels9001)

Dark mode for the editor

Certain settings (e.g. number of zones, spacing settings) can now be set on individual layouts.

Bug fixes

Fixed OneDrive SVG Bug

SVG are scaled appropriately when viewbox is provided

SVG thumbnail quality improved

Service management plugin (restart, stop, ...)

Registry key plugin

System action plugin (Reboot, lock, ...)

Hyperbolic functions added to calculator

Icon fixes when running in certain themes

Unneeded dependencies removed

Bug fixes