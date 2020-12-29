De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling van opensource programma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het ook een een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool,voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een SPICE-simulator ontbreekt niet. Versie 5.1.9 bevat vooral bugfixes:
Changes in version 5.1.9:
- #6787: Eeschema 5.1 hangs when adding a symbol
- #6691: KiCad crashes when closing Pcbnew (project on mapped network drive)
- #6658: Symbol editor: crash after clicking new edit parent symbol hyperlink in info bar
- #6631: Kicad 5.1.8-> Eeschema crashes on the symbol recovery window
- #6598: Deleting symbol from library causes segfault
- #6458: Symbol editor crashes on delete symbol 'test[123]'
- #6457: Symbol editor crashes on changing symbol name
- #6441: Editing Component Name in Symbol Editor -> Segmentation fault
- #6397: Kicad crashes when working with symbol editor
- #6192: Footprint Editor crashes when deleting footprint from library (Segmentation Fault)
- #5740: Crash on Creating New Symbol Library (windows)
- #5596: Eeschema 5.1.6 slow when adding hierarchical sheets
- #4923: KiCad Crashes (not responding) when window is on 2nd or 3rd monitor
- #4126: KiCAD and Pcbnew crashes on Windows 10 when I assign net class to net in "Board Setup" if Pcbnew was loaded from KiCad
- #3878: Footprint editor hangs Kicad on Mac OS 10.12.6
- #1755: pcbnew segfaults on footprint search (lp:#1853380)
- #6599: PCBNew: once Alt+LMB click on track, PCBNew adds following clicked segments to current selection
- #6495: dsn export fails to export pad rotation or some other details, leading to wrong pad layout
- #6332: Wire-to-bus and bus-to-bus entry performance issue
- #6009: KiCad 5.1.7 in Linux don’t print hierarchical sheets
- #6742: Eeschema 5.1: Renaming the sheet causes items to multiply
- #6732: EDA_BASE_FRAME::LoadSettings does not handle invalid negative frame positions
- #6606: Kicad crash when double-clicking a project library on tree view
- #6387: The path including Japanese is garbled and cannot be used. (regression in KiCad 5.1.7)
- #6362: Kicad crashes on symbol name change
- #6235: KiCad crashes when launching eeschema via RDP
- #6102: Eeschema: segfaults when using search field after placing any multi-unit symbols
- #4714: Pcbnew crashes with no warning when switching to Accelerated Graphics if OpenGL is not present
- #6593: AppStream metadata in Linux has issues
- #6360: Soldermask generating slow in some cases since 5.1.7
- #6222: Performance regression with eeschema 5.1.7 on macOS
- #1886: Layout broken in some dialogs / some pull-down controls. [Unity-specific] (lp:#1822902)
- #6722: wxWidgets debug alert creating new sheet in schematic
- #6670: 5.1 pcbnew: cannot edit rotated text
- #6326: Gerbview: Zoom do not work
- #5841: EEschema: Elements still transparent after dragging
- #5729: pcbnew: asserts "virtual BOARD_ITEM::Rotate used, should not occur" when moving a board about the origin
- #5624: Kicad eeschema library file path not editable to installed location.
- #4878: Page layout editor, properties panel layout problems
- #3657: Writing fp-info-cache temp file takes too long over networked FS (e.g. samba)
- #1873: Clarify selection disappears on ALT+LMB [MSW-only] (lp:#1815596)
- #6241: Kicad stucks when selecting a footprint for a symbol
- #5617: edit dialogs do not appear after changing monitors on W10
- #5578: EEschema Crashes on opening on Windows 10
- #4698: Eeschema hang when opening schematic formatted as US Letter from the project viewer
- #6849: after copy and past ten hierarchical sheet, the editor become very slow in win10
- #6576: 5.1 branch fails to compile with Ninja
- #5270: Kicad windows are out of screen when using two displays (one intern and one extern) on Mac (MBPR mid 2012) with Catalina 10.15.6 and 5.1.6-0-10_14 KiCad version