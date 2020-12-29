Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: KiCad 5.1.9

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling van opensource programma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het ook een een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool,voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een SPICE-simulator ontbreekt niet. Versie 5.1.9 bevat vooral bugfixes:

Changes in version 5.1.9:
  • #6787: Eeschema 5.1 hangs when adding a symbol
  • #6691: KiCad crashes when closing Pcbnew (project on mapped network drive)
  • #6658: Symbol editor: crash after clicking new edit parent symbol hyperlink in info bar
  • #6631: Kicad 5.1.8-> Eeschema crashes on the symbol recovery window
  • #6598: Deleting symbol from library causes segfault
  • #6458: Symbol editor crashes on delete symbol 'test[123]'
  • #6457: Symbol editor crashes on changing symbol name
  • #6441: Editing Component Name in Symbol Editor -> Segmentation fault
  • #6397: Kicad crashes when working with symbol editor
  • #6192: Footprint Editor crashes when deleting footprint from library (Segmentation Fault)
  • #5740: Crash on Creating New Symbol Library (windows)
  • #5596: Eeschema 5.1.6 slow when adding hierarchical sheets
  • #4923: KiCad Crashes (not responding) when window is on 2nd or 3rd monitor
  • #4126: KiCAD and Pcbnew crashes on Windows 10 when I assign net class to net in "Board Setup" if Pcbnew was loaded from KiCad
  • #3878: Footprint editor hangs Kicad on Mac OS 10.12.6
  • #1755: pcbnew segfaults on footprint search (lp:#1853380)
  • #6599: PCBNew: once Alt+LMB click on track, PCBNew adds following clicked segments to current selection
  • #6495: dsn export fails to export pad rotation or some other details, leading to wrong pad layout
  • #6332: Wire-to-bus and bus-to-bus entry performance issue
  • #6009: KiCad 5.1.7 in Linux don’t print hierarchical sheets
  • #6742: Eeschema 5.1: Renaming the sheet causes items to multiply
  • #6732: EDA_BASE_FRAME::LoadSettings does not handle invalid negative frame positions
  • #6606: Kicad crash when double-clicking a project library on tree view
  • #6387: The path including Japanese is garbled and cannot be used. (regression in KiCad 5.1.7)
  • #6362: Kicad crashes on symbol name change
  • #6235: KiCad crashes when launching eeschema via RDP
  • #6102: Eeschema: segfaults when using search field after placing any multi-unit symbols
  • #4714: Pcbnew crashes with no warning when switching to Accelerated Graphics if OpenGL is not present
  • #6593: AppStream metadata in Linux has issues
  • #6360: Soldermask generating slow in some cases since 5.1.7
  • #6222: Performance regression with eeschema 5.1.7 on macOS
  • #1886: Layout broken in some dialogs / some pull-down controls. [Unity-specific] (lp:#1822902)
  • #6722: wxWidgets debug alert creating new sheet in schematic
  • #6670: 5.1 pcbnew: cannot edit rotated text
  • #6326: Gerbview: Zoom do not work
  • #5841: EEschema: Elements still transparent after dragging
  • #5729: pcbnew: asserts "virtual BOARD_ITEM::Rotate used, should not occur" when moving a board about the origin
  • #5624: Kicad eeschema library file path not editable to installed location.
  • #4878: Page layout editor, properties panel layout problems
  • #3657: Writing fp-info-cache temp file takes too long over networked FS (e.g. samba)
  • #1873: Clarify selection disappears on ALT+LMB [MSW-only] (lp:#1815596)
  • #6241: Kicad stucks when selecting a footprint for a symbol
  • #5617: edit dialogs do not appear after changing monitors on W10
  • #5578: EEschema Crashes on opening on Windows 10
  • #4698: Eeschema hang when opening schematic formatted as US Letter from the project viewer
  • #6849: after copy and past ten hierarchical sheet, the editor become very slow in win10
  • #6576: 5.1 branch fails to compile with Ninja
  • #5270: Kicad windows are out of screen when using two displays (one intern and one extern) on Mac (MBPR mid 2012) with Catalina 10.15.6 and 5.1.6-0-10_14 KiCad version

Versienummer 5.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

By Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (49)

+1Uruk-Hai

29 december 2020 19:19
Is deze software geschikt voor gebruik op scholen in het voortgezet onderwijs?

Ik werk namelijk op een gymnasium als technisch onderwijs assistent en zit me nu af te vragen of dit geschikt is om jongeren te leren elektronische schema's te maken.
+2bastiaan_
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 19:47
Absoluut. Kijk eens naar de video's van Contextual Electronics, zoals deze afspeellijst.
+2Trippol
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 23:39
Het is iets lastiger om te gebruiken als bijvoorbeeld fritzing. Maar je kunt wel veel betere ontwerpen maken met KICAD.

Als ze een maand hebben om een simpel pcb te maken en ze moeten daarna voor scheikunde dit bord bijvoorbeeld etsen. Gebruik dan fritzing of iets anders dat makkelijk is om te gebruiken.

Als ze langer de tijd hebben bijvoorbeeld een jaar of meerdere jaren. Leer ze dan inderdaad KICAD het heeft veel meer mogelijkheden en is veel geschikter voor gecompliceerdere ontwerpen.
Maar ik vindt dit soort vragen wel een beetje ontrustend. Ik had eerder een informatica leraar die ons visual basic ging "leren" omdat het "eenvoudig" was. Het vak was uiteindelijk dat de leraar je een hyperlink gaf naar een tutorial en red je maar. Ik zou zeggen download het programma altijd eerst zelf en maak er een simpel bordje in. Als de begeleiding goed is kunnen VWO leerlingen met elk programma vast wel aan de slag. Ik zou vooral veel nadruk leggen op het installeren en opzetten van de environment en daarna de schema's. Ik denk dat als ze eenmaal kunnen gaan routen het bijna vanzelf gaat.

Dit is trouwens een fantastisch youtube kanaal als je tutorial video's wil zien van een ontwerp in KICAD. Een bord voor een microcontroller ontwerpen is waarschijnlijk iets te hoog gegrepen voor een kort project maar hij legt het gehele proces heel goed uit.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVryWqJ4cSlbTSETBHpBUWw

Wat leuk trouwens dat jullie overwegen dit te geven aan middelbare scholieren ik leerde dit pas op mijn vervolg opleiding.
+1bal255
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 19:27
Ik denk van wel. Heb het zelf oa tijdens stage gebruikt, het werkt verder prima. Het is natuurlijk geen Altium, maar voor 2 laags printjes weet ik zeker dat het goed werkt. Het enige wat minder is, is het bijhouden van componenten en symbolen.
+2styno
@bal25529 december 2020 21:42
Ja KiCad mist een paar enterprise functies zoals een componenten database maar vergeleken met andere ‘goedkope’ EDA’s is het gewoon erg compleet. Vrijwel alles wat je met bijv. Eagle, Diptrace of EasyEda kan, kun je ook met KiCad.

De ontwikkeling van KiCad gaat de laatste jaren hard, nadat het CERN de handschoen had opgepakt en bedrijven als KiPro ontwikkeling services begonnen aan te bieden aan andere (bedrijven) die KiCad gebruiken.

2-laags pcb is kinderspel voor KiCad. Er zijn bijv. 6+ laags pcb’s met grote BGA’s mee ontworpen. Zelf heb ik er o.a. 4-laags met 400+ pads mee gemaakt.

Edit:
Voorbeeldjes van KiCad projecten

[Reactie gewijzigd door styno op 29 december 2020 21:54]

+1aaahaaap
@styno30 december 2020 09:32
Wat bedoel je precies met mist een componenten database? Die functionaliteit zit er toch gewoon in?
+1styno
@aaahaaap30 december 2020 09:40
Een componenten database is een geavanceerdere uitvoering van een componenten bibliotheek. Het verbind design met inkoop, voorraadbeheer en productie, datasheets, verschillende projecten en teams.
+1aaahaaap
@styno30 december 2020 10:28
Ah, meer PLM gerelateerde functionaliteit. Dank voor de toevoeging.
0SG
@aaahaaap31 december 2020 07:44
Ja die zit erin , maar als je daadwerkelijk BOM gaat bestellen kan zijn dat je nogal wat mist. Er zijn verschillende leveranciers van componenten en uiteraard als je iets kiest wat niet in de database zit zul je die zelf moeten toevoegen.
De enterprise pro EDA is er hechtere samen werking kwa beschikbare databases van componenten . Ook PCB producers kunnen een voorkeur hebben naar bepaalde leveranciers.
Bijvoorbeeld heeft PCBway bepaalde EDA voorkeur en meer intergrale support.
JLCPCB werkt samen met een conponenten leverancier waar je componenten kan kiezen. Met ook opgave van componenten die als basis in bestukking machine voorhanden zijn.

Op YT is er ook genoeg te vinden voor KiCad hoe PCB besteld bij bepaalde populaire PCB producers
+1rvt1
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 21:51
Als KiCAD goed genoeg is voor CERN, dan is het goed genoeg voor scholen.

https://home.cern/news/ne...tware-gets-cern-treatment

Voor mij wil dit dus zeggen dat KiCAD zich correct aan alle regelshoud wat ontwerpen die nodig zijn in de industrie, dus het hele plaatje. Van simulatie tot PCB...
+1Daoka
@rvt130 december 2020 00:19
Dat CERN het gebruikt hoeft natuurlijk niet te betekenen dat het ook geschikt is voor andere. Ik zelf zou dan juist andersom verwachten. Omdat CERN het gebruikt dat het mogelijk niet voor iedereen weggelegd is omdat het misschien dus te ingewikkeld is.
+1Laurens-R
@rvt130 december 2020 09:40
Of juist niet omdat het dermate complex is dat je meer aan het stoeien bent met het pakket ipv dat je met de inhoudelijke materie bezig bent.

Afhankelijk van het soort onderwijs hoeft een compleet pakket niet het juiste pakket te zijn voor het onderwijs.
+1Jaïr.exe
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 20:04
Het kan, maar het duurt een klein momentje om dat programma onder de knie te krijgen.

EasyEDA is misschien wat toegankelijker?
+1Ablaze
@Jaïr.exe29 december 2020 22:58
Ik gebruik vaak EasyEDA voor hobby want ik heb geen tijd om zelf symbolen, footprints, 3D modellen enz. te maken. Maar voor onderwijs kan ik mij indenken dat je dat juist wél zou willen.
+1Sabo
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 19:22
Voor zover ik weet wel. Zelf heb ik dit programma jaren geleden leren kennen via een school :)
+1skysoft
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 21:06
Gebruik a.u.b. Kicad in het onderwijs. Het programma is voor de bestaande eagle gebruikers misschien lastig om het hoofd omheen te vouwen, maar de jeugd heeft dat probleem niet. Kicad is voor ver ver boven onderwijsniveau prima geschikt.
+1Jeroenk691
@Uruk-Hai30 december 2020 00:49
ik heb laatst voor het eerst met kicad gewerkt voor een opdrachtgever die gratis cad software gebruikte (ben gewend altium designer te gebruiken wat elk jaar een goeie duit kost) en ben positief verrast. ja het is niet zo goed als de betaalde software maar het was bruikbaar en leverde prima pcb's af. wacht nu ff tot altium support bied om kicad bestanden om te zetten naar altium bestanden maar tot die tijd kan ik er prima mee om gaan en kan ik me geen beter gratis pcb ontwerp tool bedenken
+1SG
@Uruk-Hai30 december 2020 07:45
De beperkingen zit hem meer in de componenten database en de 3D model en layout.
Wat relevant is als je ten 1st
PCB ook daadwerkelijk door extern bedrijf wil laten maken.
Als je zelf 2layer met conventionele through hole componenten aan de gang wilt, kan zijn dat database voldoende is voor inhouse etsen.
En voor puur alleen schematic EDA toepassing is dit niet relevant.
Daarnaast is toevoegen van custom database juist ook leerzaam.
Voor commerciele productie is van groot belang omdat tijd geld is dus componenten database moet compleet en correct mogelijk.
En dan is van belang om database support vanuit PCB producer en componenten suplier te hebben.
Voor leer proces is gebrek daaraan juist leerzaam
0Bulkzooi
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 19:45
ik zou met een visio-achtig iets beginnen.
+1styno
@Bulkzooi29 december 2020 21:52
Met Visio kun je wel een schema tekenen maar dan mis je precies wat een EDA kan brengen: zoals ERC/DRC, Spice en een koppeling tussen je schema en je pcb layout. Als je studenten enthousiast wilt maken over het vak elektronica geeft ze dan ook de juiste tools. Als ze KiCad begrijpen kunnen ze later ook makkelijker met enterprise pakketten als Altium en Cadence overweg.
0Bulkzooi
@styno30 december 2020 12:59
Het is een middelbare school; geen vakopleiding.
0styno
@Bulkzooi30 december 2020 13:06
Als je er toch niks mee gaat doen, teken het dan op papier...
0Bulkzooi
@styno30 december 2020 15:20
huh? Het betreft onderwijs van zeer talentvolle adolescenten in het middelbare onderwijs. Dat noem jij niks? Echter, papier mist wat functionaliteiten en extraatjes.. Maar het eerste studieblok op papier uitvoeren lijkt me niks mis mee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 30 december 2020 15:23]

0styno
@Bulkzooi30 december 2020 16:13
Nee, ik heb het niet over de studenten. Met 'niks' bedoel ik: geen pcb ontwerpen, geen ERC/DRC, geen Gerber export. Want dat alles gaat je met Visio niet (eenvoudig) lukken.
0Bulkzooi
@styno31 december 2020 08:36
yes, dat is dus allemaal onzinnig op de middelbare school. Zie mijn eerste, tweede of derde comment.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 31 december 2020 08:37]

0sfranken
@Uruk-Hai29 december 2020 20:32
Ja en nee. Wij gebruikte het ook, maar het meeste lesmateriaal wat je vind is voor AutoCAD.
0Icekiller2k6
@sfranken30 december 2020 08:22
Je maakt toch als lector zelf je lesmateriaal...?
0sfranken
@Icekiller2k630 december 2020 10:34
In HBO en WO misschien, maar op middelbare scholen vaak niet. Daar is simpelweg geen tijd voor
0Icekiller2k6
@sfranken30 december 2020 11:01
Raar, ik heb ~4 jaar bijles gegeven voor technologische opvoeding (over de middagen)... en daar was alles zelf gemaakt omdat anders teveel moeite is om leerstof op niveau te maken
0sfranken
@Icekiller2k630 december 2020 11:18
Dat zal per school verschillen. De school waar ik werkte had die luxe niet
0Icekiller2k6
@sfranken30 december 2020 11:45
Je maakt toch zelf 1x de leerstof en herbruikt het en past het elk jaar aan afhankelijk van de noden? Iig in Belgie..
0sfranken
@Icekiller2k630 december 2020 11:58
Nogmaals: als die tijd er zou zijn... De school waar ik werkte hadden de docenten, met de klassen en alle overhead van het 'moderne' onderwijs (in Nederland), daar simpelweg geen tijd voor.
0Durandal
@Uruk-Hai1 januari 2021 00:57
Ik heb een tijdje KiCad gebruikt en dit vind ik er van
  • gratis/open source, geen limitaties (zoals max board size bij Eagle)
  • onintuitieve interface. Hoop key/mouse-bindings kan je niet instellen. Het is niet wat je gewend bent met andere programma's. Alles uit je hoofd leren om er soepel mee te werken. Een beetje WordPerfect t.o.v. MS Word.
  • de community/developers is erg fan based. Ook opbouwende kritiek wordt niet gewaardeerd en zodoende zijn er weinig verbeteringen. Veel langlopende issues.
  • geen goede autorouter
  • hij drukt alles gecentreerd af, en dat kost je je glossy papier. Om te decentreren (bv linksboven) moet je rare fratsen uithalen zoals lijnen rechts en onder je afdruk tekenen.
  • fabrikanten maken component libraries voor Eagle en niet voor KiCad
Ik gebruik nu EasyEDA en daar ben ik meer over te spreken. Heel intuitief en een veel grotere library, wellicht groter dan Eagle. Ongelimiteerd en gratis, maar geen open source. In de cloud of offline. Web based of stand alone. Autorouter in de cloud. Devs pakken problemen aan en best of all, een goede integratie met LCSC voor onderdelen en JLCPCB, de grootste Chinese PCB boer om voor letterlijk een paar euro je PCB te laten maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Durandal op 1 januari 2021 01:00]

+1mouse86
29 december 2020 19:44
Ik was benieuwd waarom je dit programma zou kiezen ipv eagle. Maar zie nu pas dat eagle niet meer gratis is.. Jammer.
Dan is dit een mooi alternatief.
+2styno
@mouse8629 december 2020 21:47
Eagle wordt langzaamaan opgenomen in Fusion360 en daar zit een abonnement op, die steeds duurder wordt. En al je bestanden worden in de cloud opgeslagen. Dat was voor ons een reden om over te stappen.
+1lezzmeister
@styno30 december 2020 04:53
Fusion 360 is gratis. Maar is een paar maanden geleden flink gekortwiekt waardoor het voor veel thuisgebruikers een stuk minder interessant is geworden, en er wordt in de toekomst meer geknipt in het programma.
+1styno
@lezzmeister30 december 2020 09:31
Fusion 360 is gratis.
Alleen voor een hobbyist en met flinke beperkingen in de functionaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door styno op 30 december 2020 09:31]

+1mouse86
@styno29 december 2020 21:55
Ik las het inderdaad. Zonde zeg.

Vroeger altijd met eagle alles moeten leren. Daarna voor werk altijd altium gebruikt en sindsdien nooit meer gekeken hoe het met eagle zou gaan.

Wel een mooie boost voor KiCad
+1-36-
29 december 2020 20:23
werkt deze nu ook al behoorlijk onder windows? Ik had in het verleden nogal problemen met diagonale paths en andere kleine details die onder linux wel prima werkten

[Reactie gewijzigd door -36- op 29 december 2020 20:24]

+1Kazu
@-36-29 december 2020 20:42
Ik heb een maand of drie geleden een bordje ontworpen met KiCad op Windows, en ik had geen problemen met diagonale paden. Het bordje heb ik ook laten printen, en hij werkt perfect. Ik kan niet vergelijken met Linux, maar ik ben in ieder geval geen problemen tegen gekomen.
+1franky37265
29 december 2020 19:28
Ik heb dit programma (jaren geleden) ook gebruikt om voor werk een printje te ontwerpen. Dit ontwerp ook daadwerkelijk laten maken door een bedrijf dat printen fabriceert. Welk bedrijf dat weet ik niet meer, maar wel dat het een nederlands bedrijf was. Had geen problemen met de aangeleverde bestanden en het printje wordt nog steeds gebruikt!.
+1EPhil
29 december 2020 19:54
Ik heb er tiental printjes meegemaakt en ik kan het iedereen aanraden
+1Jaïr.exe
29 december 2020 20:02
Ook al moet ik nu met Altium werken, ben ik alsnog erg blij dat al deze fixes er zijn :)

Sowieso altijd een bug rapport plaatsen als je iets tegenkomt!
+1polyfloyd
29 december 2020 21:44
Het was even het model van deze software door krijgen, maar ik heb van de week mijn eerste PCB ontworpen in KiCAD! :)
+1Darkjacky
30 december 2020 05:09
Recent 2 PCBs ontworpen met KiCad. Besteld via jlcpcb en aisler ging allebei goed en werken naar behoren. Zeer tevreden met de software.

Er zijn natuurlijk ook wel wat minder goede dingen. Voor mijn ontwerp had ik een 5557 connector nodig die wel te vinden is op PCB layout maar niet in de schematic. Dus dan moet je elke keer handmatig de verbindingen aanpassen. Als iemand hier iets op weet zou ik het graag horen, bedankt.
0EPhil
@Darkjacky2 januari 2021 17:46
Als je een willekeurige connector neemt met de juiste aantal pinnen gaat het goed.
0Darkjacky
@EPhil2 januari 2021 23:14
Ja dat is wat ik uiteindelijk heb gedaan. Maar er zou een betere manier moeten zijn. :)
+1arnova
30 december 2020 07:49
Voor mijn werk gebruik ik Altium, wat mijn inziens echt het beste pakket is wat er voor pcb ontwerp te vinden is (en ik heb inmiddels met best veel pakketten gewerkt), maar dat heeft wel een wat steile leercurve mede doordat er heel veel functionaliteit in zit. Maar voor hobby-projecten gebruik ik KiCAD, mede omdat dat ook gewoon onder Linux werkt. Bovendien zit alle functionaliteit erin die je nodig hebt voor hobbyprojecten en, ook niet onbelangrijk, er zitten goede/grote libraries bij dus je kan snel aan de slag zonder eerst nog allemaal componenten te moeten maken.
+1styno
30 december 2020 09:28
Top trouwens dat Tweakers eindelijk een KiCad submit plaatst }:O

