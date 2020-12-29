Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WhatPulse 3.0

WhatPulse logo (60 pix)Versie 3.0 van WhatPulse is verschenen. WhatPulse is een programma dat kan bijhouden hoeveel je hebt getypt, hoeveel keer je met de muis hebt geklikt en welke afstand de muiscursor heeft afgelegd. Al deze statistieken worden door de WhatPulse-client bijgehouden en nadat deze gegevens 'gepulst' zijn, worden ze door de centrale server van WhatPulse verzameld. Op deze manier kun je inzicht krijgen in hoeveel je hebt getypt in vergelijking met andere gebruikers en teams. Afgezien van statistieken verzamelt het programma geen informatie en het is dan ook zeker geen keylogger. Op ons eigen GoT is een hoekje te vinden waar fanatieke WhatPulsers al sinds 2004 uithangen. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en OS X. Het changelog van deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

New
  • New Design: We've redesigned the entire client and give it a much more modern look.
  • New Tray Menu: One of the best kept secrets of the client was that you could hover over the tray icon and get a quick glance of your stats. We've made that an integral part of the new menu and sproushed it up a lot more!
  • New Design: Every single screen in the client has gotten a facelift.
  • New Iconography: Let's face it; the previous icons were from 2001. Starting 3.0, we'll be using icons that are sleek and that you recognize.
  • New Keyboard Heat Map: This is one of our favorites and yours (so we're told) too. It looks so much better now!
  • Windows: Moved from Winpcap to Npcap for better Windows 10+ support, better accuracy in traffic counting, and better security.
  • Signed digitally: No more 'unidentified developer' warnings when installing or running WhatPulse. Finally.
  • macOS 11 (Big Sur) Support: There are some smaller nuggets in this support, like automatically adjusting the menu icon to the dynamic color of the menu bar.
  • macOS: Add new permissions manager that shows a window validating the Accessibility and Input Monitoring system settings. It also walks you through exactly how to configure these.
  • macOS: Recognize Apple M1 processors. This isn't support for them (even though the client runs on M1). More info here.
  • Client Navigation: Allow META+1, META+2, etc. to navigate through the tabs in the client. On Windows and Linux (tba), the META key is CTRL. On macOS, it's CMD.
Improved
  • Database Optimizations: A lot of work went into the local database and optimizing it to be more resilient. We've got more ways to go, but this means less 'critical database errors'.
  • Auto Pulsing: After detecting no internet and disabling auto pulsing, try it again after 1 hour.
  • Qt Upgrade: While boring, we did want to mention that we've upgraded to Qt 5.15.2. THe reason: this solves the high screen resolution and scaling issues that 2.x had. NOTE: Reports say this doesn't work fully, when you have scaling set to 125% or above.
Fixed
  • The mouse heat map export returned a list with coordinates '0,0'. Not very useful. Now, it actually lists the coordinates.
  • The Input History widget has the 7 weeks and 7 months switched. Not any more.

Versienummer 3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website WhatPulse
Download https://whatpulse.org/downloads/
Bestandsgrootte 38,07MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 29-12-2020 13:37
10 • submitter: wouter0100

29-12-2020 • 13:37

10 Linkedin

Submitter: wouter0100

Bron: WhatPulse

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+16+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1RMYuma
29 december 2020 14:52
Oprechte vraag: wat is het nut hiervan? Is dit bijvoorbeeld bedoeld om software UI-ontwikkeling te verbeteren, zodat er minder handelingen nodig zijn om iets te bereiken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door RMYuma op 29 december 2020 14:53]

+1Xaverius
@RMYuma29 december 2020 16:17
Eerder beetje competitie maken met anderen. Je kan bij een team instappen en je hebt dan in teams ook weer subteams.
+1RMYuma
@Xaverius29 december 2020 16:28
Maar dan kun je toch gewoon een programma gebruiken dat toetsenbordaanslagen en muisbewegingen simuleert? Ik snap niet wat dan het competitieve hieraan is.
+1Xaverius
@RMYuma29 december 2020 16:41
Vroeger toen ik nog actief meedeed was er strijd welk team de meeste keys en clicks kon krijgen. En de bedoeling is dus juist dat je die allemaal zelf tikt/klikt. Er waren er meerderen die hiervoor cheats inschakelden en als ze betrapt werden vlogen ze uit de ranglijst.
Lijstje kijken (in het wel erg rustige topic tegenwoordig)?
WhatPulse Deel 36
0RMYuma
@Xaverius29 december 2020 16:45
Dank voor de toelichting. Het klinkt voor mij als een nutteloze, RSI-bevorderende competitie dan.
0mbb
@RMYuma31 december 2020 00:17
net als tennis dus :)
0RMYuma
@mbb1 januari 2021 17:19
Tennis is een sport, waarbij je je lichaam traint. Dus daar zie ik nog wel het nut van in.
+1The Milkman
29 december 2020 13:44
Nice, al heb ik dit denk ik al 10 jaar niet gebruikt... Wellicht weer een keertje installeren :)
+1pbk
29 december 2020 19:56
Ehm... 'Login with Facebook" ?
Daar zou ik me dan toch iets minder prettig bij voelen als er data wordt verzameld ;)
0SilentDecode
29 december 2020 14:36
Kom er net achter, toen ik een nieuw accountje wou maken, dat ik al een account heb, gezien mijn gebruikersnaam al bezet was :P

Dus ik heb het weer geïnstalleerd xD

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

