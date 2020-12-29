Versie 3.0 van WhatPulse is verschenen. WhatPulse is een programma dat kan bijhouden hoeveel je hebt getypt, hoeveel keer je met de muis hebt geklikt en welke afstand de muiscursor heeft afgelegd. Al deze statistieken worden door de WhatPulse-client bijgehouden en nadat deze gegevens 'gepulst' zijn, worden ze door de centrale server van WhatPulse verzameld. Op deze manier kun je inzicht krijgen in hoeveel je hebt getypt in vergelijking met andere gebruikers en teams. Afgezien van statistieken verzamelt het programma geen informatie en het is dan ook zeker geen keylogger. Op ons eigen GoT is een hoekje te vinden waar fanatieke WhatPulsers al sinds 2004 uithangen. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en OS X. Het changelog van deze release ziet er als volgt uit:

New New Design: We've redesigned the entire client and give it a much more modern look.

New Tray Menu: One of the best kept secrets of the client was that you could hover over the tray icon and get a quick glance of your stats. We've made that an integral part of the new menu and sproushed it up a lot more!

New Design: Every single screen in the client has gotten a facelift.

New Iconography: Let's face it; the previous icons were from 2001. Starting 3.0, we'll be using icons that are sleek and that you recognize.

New Keyboard Heat Map: This is one of our favorites and yours (so we're told) too. It looks so much better now!

Windows: Moved from Winpcap to Npcap for better Windows 10+ support, better accuracy in traffic counting, and better security.

Signed digitally: No more 'unidentified developer' warnings when installing or running WhatPulse. Finally.

macOS 11 (Big Sur) Support: There are some smaller nuggets in this support, like automatically adjusting the menu icon to the dynamic color of the menu bar.

macOS: Add new permissions manager that shows a window validating the Accessibility and Input Monitoring system settings. It also walks you through exactly how to configure these.

macOS: Recognize Apple M1 processors. This isn't support for them (even though the client runs on M1). More info here.

Client Navigation: Allow META+1, META+2, etc. to navigate through the tabs in the client. On Windows and Linux (tba), the META key is CTRL. On macOS, it's CMD. Improved Database Optimizations: A lot of work went into the local database and optimizing it to be more resilient. We've got more ways to go, but this means less 'critical database errors'.

Auto Pulsing: After detecting no internet and disabling auto pulsing, try it again after 1 hour.

Qt Upgrade: While boring, we did want to mention that we've upgraded to Qt 5.15.2. THe reason: this solves the high screen resolution and scaling issues that 2.x had. NOTE: Reports say this doesn't work fully, when you have scaling set to 125% or above. Fixed The mouse heat map export returned a list with coordinates '0,0'. Not very useful. Now, it actually lists the coordinates.

The Input History widget has the 7 weeks and 7 months switched. Not any more.