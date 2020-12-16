Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 460.89 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor versie 1.4 van de raytracingversie van Quake en de implementatie van de Vulkan raytracing-extensies is nu compleet. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Quake II RTX with Vulkan Ray Tracing

Our latest Game Ready Driver provides support for the Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update which enables support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory.

New Features and Other Changes
  • Supports finalized Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions
  • Supports CUDA 11.2
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [Nicehash, other mining software]: Mining software does not recognize the NVIDIA GPU. [3200758]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
  • [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
  • [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect. [200682795]
  • [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
  • [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
  • [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
  • [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 460.89 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 628,11MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-12-2020 05:20
12 • submitter: JKL-NL

16-12-2020 • 05:20

12 Linkedin

Submitter: JKL-NL

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
17-11 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.76 WHQL 34
27-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.49 WHQL 10
12-10 GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL 18
21-09 GeForce Game Ready Driver 472.12 WHQL 26
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+17+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1E Pericoloso
16 december 2020 07:29
Alweer ?
Heeft dat wel zin voor mijn oudere GeForce GTX 970M?
+1Carlos0_0
@E Pericoloso16 december 2020 08:35
Ik heb ook net afgelopen weekend weer eens drivers bijgewerkt, heeft echt geen zin om dat elke maand te doen.
Zeker zolang je niet de nieuwste games op de zwaarste settings wil spelen, dan kan je makkelijk 1 keer in de paar maanden ofzo eens doen(Zo lang je geen vreemde problemen merkt).
+1Zodiac
@E Pericoloso16 december 2020 09:14
Kijkende naar de lijst van fixes en verbeteringen? Nee.
0phpnuker
@Zodiac16 december 2020 17:24
Ik ook.Ik draai 475.30 en het werkt goed.
+1Tyrian
@E Pericoloso16 december 2020 14:21
Waarschijnlijk niet. Of je moet specifiek van de nieuwe Vulkan gebruik willen maken.
Maar zoals altijd kun je vooral verbeteringen verwachten voor de nieuwste grafische kaarten van in dit geval de 3000 serie.
+1niekdejong
@E Pericoloso16 december 2020 16:29
Hangt er echt vanaf. Ik heb ook nog een relatief oude GTX1080, welke met een bepaalde driver gewoon een procent of 4 meer performance heeft in vergelijking met de huidige driver. Alleen zijn bepaalde games picky wat betreft drivers en krijg ik DirectX12 errors wanneer ik een oudere driver gebruik.
+1Markelijk
16 december 2020 10:17
Ik heb met deze (en de vorige 460.xx update) gigantisch last met Adobe CC. Media playback in Premiere en After Effects bijvoorbeeld werken zo goed als niet. Als ik terug draai naar de vorige versie, dan is dit probleem verholpen. Iemand met eenzelfde probleem?
+1NIMIC
@Markelijk16 december 2020 16:37
Dan lijkt het me verstandig om over te stappen naar Studio Drivers.

"SD" Studio Drivers provide the best possible experience for key creative applications. NVIDIA does extensive testing across the top creative applications to ensure the highest levels of performance, stability, and functionality. These drivers are certified by Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Quality Labs (WHQL).
0GabeNewell333
22 december 2020 21:20
Nog steeds geen Valve Index fix. Ik wil van mijn RTX3080 af.
0likewise
@GabeNewell3337 januari 2021 15:40
Je mag hem opsturen naar...
0hinerakatauri79
3 januari 2021 17:13
Ik draai nog 452.06 omdat de prestaties daar toch nog iets beter zijn.. Heb deze versie nog niet geprobeerd enige fs2020 vlieger die iets over kan zeggen?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True