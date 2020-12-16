Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor versie 1.4 van de raytracingversie van Quake en de implementatie van de Vulkan raytracing-extensies is nu compleet. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Our latest Game Ready Driver provides support for the Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update which enables support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory.

Supports finalized Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions

Supports CUDA 11.2