Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 460.89 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave voegt ondersteuning toe voor versie 1.4 van de raytracingversie van Quake en de implementatie van de Vulkan raytracing-extensies is nu compleet. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk ook weer enkele problemen verholpen. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for Quake II RTX with Vulkan Ray Tracing
Our latest Game Ready Driver provides support for the Quake II RTX v1.4.0 update which enables support for the new Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions. Now, any GPU with support for Vulkan Ray Tracing can experience Quake II RTX in all its path-traced glory.New Features and Other Changes
Windows 10 Open Issues
- Supports finalized Vulkan Ray Tracing extensions
- Supports CUDA 11.2
- [Nicehash, other mining software]: Mining software does not recognize the NVIDIA GPU. [3200758]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker. [3200599]
- [Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game. [3152190]
- [HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect. [200682795]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture]: GPU power consumption may increase in idle mode on systems using certain higher refresh-rate G-SYNC monitors. [200667566]
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- [Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]
- [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings. [200681477] To workaround, either launch the game in windowed mode directly or disable G-SYNC.
- [GeForce RTX 3070][Clone Mode]: When the resolution is set to 2560x1440 @ 144Hz, the performance state is stuck at maximum performance. [200678414]
- [NVIDIA Turing or later][Windows Movies and TV Player]: When playing a 4k video in fullscreen mode on a 2560x1440 HDR monitor, the video extends beyond the edge of the screen. [3186830]