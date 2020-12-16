Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.14 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

Changes and updates Add support for the Ledger hardware wallets in Electrum. (#15353)

Update Tor Browser to 10.0.7.

Update Thunderbird to 78.5.1.

Update Linux to 5.9. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).

Remove the Unifont font. (!263) Fixed problems: Fix Additional Software by updating the APT key for deb.torproject.org . (#18042)

. (#18042) Fix changing the administration password stored in the Persistent Storage. (#18018)

Fix opening the Persistent Storage of another Tails USB stick in the Files browser. (#18050)

Restore automatically a GnuPG public keyring from its backup when it gets corrupt. (#17807) For more details, read our changelog.