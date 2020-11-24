Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kdenlive 20.08.3

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 20.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. Versie 20.08.2 is een zogenaamde maintenance release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

Kdenlive 20.08.3 is out

The third and last minor release of the 20.08 series is out with the usual round of fixes and improvements. Focus is now set on finishing the same track transitions and the subtitler features for the next major release due in December. Please help test the Beta release and report any issues.

  • Fix on monitor displayed fps with high fps values. Commit.
  • Ensure timeline ruler is correctly updated on profile switch. Commit.
  • When switching project profile and there is only 1 clip in timeline, update the timeline clip duration accordingly to profile change. Commit.
  • Project archiving: check after each file if archiving works, add option to use zip instead of tar.gz. Commit. See bug #421565
  • Fix opening project files with missing version number. Commit. See bug #420494
  • Fix duplicated audio from previous commit. Commit.
  • Fix playlist clips have no audio regression. Commit.
  • Fix keyframeable effect params left enabled when selecting a clip, leading to possible crash. Commit.
  • Don’t allow removing the only keyframe in an effect (was possible from the on monitor toolbar and crashing). Commit.
  • Fix crash inserting zone over grouped clips in same track. Commit.
  • Fix previous commit. Commit.
  • Check ffmpeg setting points to a file, not just isn’t empty. Commit.
  • Qtcrop effect: make radius animated. Commit.
  • Render widget: avoid misuse of parallel processing. Commit.
  • Fix resizing clip loses focus if mouse cursor did not get outside of clip boundaries. Commit.
  • Fix rounding error sometimes hiding last keyframe in effectstack. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 20.08.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

Kdenlive

Reacties (3)

+1zojammerhe
24 november 2020 06:06
Even nieuwsgierig, bestaan er dan nog liniaire video-editors?
Buiten de analoge tape kan ik me hier niets bij voorstellen n.l.
0killer4king
24 november 2020 12:08
een resem denk ik ... een prog dat subs overlay doet, een simple cut/connect prog

