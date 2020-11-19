Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 0.118.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 0.118 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

0.118: Grid and logbook cards, quick navigation, native template types

The second last release of 2020, while the end of the year is slowly closing in.This also means we have only one more release left this year… And we plan to finish the year with a big bang! Also announced: the Home Assistant Conference. I am really excited about that one! The last major release of this year will be during the conference on December 13.

Back to 0.118! Some nice additions this release: Navigating around with the Quick bar (oh, I just love that feature), some new Lovelace cards, native types in templates is now the default and the Nest thermostat is back! All in all, a fine release, with an exciting one ahead of us.

../Frenck

Home Assistant

Versienummer 0.118.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 19-11-2020 09:59
85 • submitter: Frenck

19-11-2020 • 09:59

85 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

+2ybjlus
19 november 2020 23:22
Ben bang dat je dan toch voor de verkeerde versie heb gekozen.
Zie deze post voor een overzicht: https://community.home-as...stallation-methods/207703
+1theduke1989
19 november 2020 10:02
wordt dit door tweaker gebruikers gebruikt? en zo ja is het wat. Wil dit namelijk ook aanschaffen.

In combinatie met een zigbee hub zodat alles over 1 systeem gaat?
+2levdbas
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:15
Voor Zigbee gebruik ik de Conbee USB stick icm Home Assistant. Al mijn Hue, Ikea en Xiaomi zigbee producten zitten hierdoor in hetzelfde netwerk. :) En je hebt dus geen losse hubs meer nodig.
+1MiesvanderLippe
@levdbas19 november 2020 10:28
Ik gebruik deze:
V&A aangeboden: Zigbee2mqtt stick met antenne (CC2531) Coordinator of router

Is redelijk goedkoop en toch snel in huis.
+1maartend
@MiesvanderLippe19 november 2020 10:46
Ik ben net overgestapt op een CC2652. Had daarvoor 1 coordinator en 4 routers op CC2531. Die kunnen nu ds allemaal ook de verkoop in.
+1Mark de Vaal
@maartend19 november 2020 14:22
Ik vind cc2652 echt de bom. Onwijs bereik waar je een sh*tload aan devices op aan kan sluiten.

1 ding vind ik echt super de super. Het pairen van een device. Dit kan je vanuit je hele huis doen en niet direct naast je coördinator.
0MiesvanderLippe
@Mark de Vaal19 november 2020 16:50
Ja daar had ik met de 2531 wel ook problemen mee. Mijn huis is klein zat voor dit stickie, maar pairen moet er echt pal naast. Ik dacht: de Hue bridge ziet hem dus het zal wel gaan. Not. Lekker dicht bij elkaar houden (of dus dikkere stick).
+1Dacuuu
@MiesvanderLippe19 november 2020 12:55
Liever een paar euro meer voor een krachtigere stick. Ben in afwachting op de zzh! CC2652R stick.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@MiesvanderLippe19 november 2020 14:44
Ik had deze ook, maar als je 15+ devices hebt wordt het wel een beetje zwaar voor dit stickje.
Onlangs overgestapt naar deze: https://www.tindie.com/pr...2r-multiprotocol-rf-stick
+1Step
@levdbas19 november 2020 11:14
Het nadeel vind ik dan weer, hoe update je dan Hue lampen zonder Hue Bridge?
+1Rickbhs
@Step19 november 2020 11:38
Met gebruik van Zigbee2mqtt is dat via OTA updates mogelijk:
https://www.zigbee2mqtt.io/information/ota_updates.html
heb meerdere updates doorgevoerd op Ikea Lampen
0Mausssie
@levdbas19 november 2020 15:36
Waar heb jij voor de Conbee gekozen? De CC2531 en CC2652 die hieronder worden genoemd, zijn namelijk een stuk goedkoper.
+1levdbas
@Mausssie19 november 2020 17:49
Stukje support denk ik. De Deconz integratie is een platinium integratie in het HA ecosysteem. En ik had goede verhalen gehoord van andere Tweakers. En die paar tientjes maakte mij ook niet zoveel meer uit, zolang het maar stabiel draait. Maarr, dat gezegd hebben, het zou goed kunnen dat de CC2xx sticks hetzelfde resultaat geven. :)
0Mausssie
@levdbas23 november 2020 07:34
Dank ik zal dan ook voor de conbee gaan.
+1teek2
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:06
Aanschaffen hoeft niet, alles is gratis en open source. Wat je wel wilt aanschaffen waarschijnlijk is een Raspberry Pi 4 , case, kaartje en power adapter.
+1theduke1989
@teek219 november 2020 10:13
Een pi4 heb ik al werkt voor me DNS als resolver. Is dit een goede combinatie om beiden software daarop te draaien. Of alsnog een nieuwe rpi4 aan te schaffen..

@Getto bedankt ga het eens bekijken. Gratis is leuk maar kan natuurlijk ook duurkoop zijn. Al denk ik met open-source dat wel meevalt.
+1XanderHuisman
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:21
De community is zeer druk bezig met ontwikkelen van HA. Er zit nu een bedrijf achter (Nebu Casa; werken mensen die veel aan HA hebben ontwikkeld) die veel ontwikkeling doet. Voor je RPI zou ik wel aanraden om te booten vanaf een SSD, HA doet namelijk veel schrijf acties naar je opslag geheugen en dat sloopt SD kaartjes vrij snel.
+1sir_huxley
@XanderHuisman19 november 2020 11:01
Goede tip! Alternatief is om je logs op een externe db te loggen. Ik heb gekozen om dat te doen op mijn synology nas zie: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/recorder/
+1DigitalExorcist
@sir_huxley19 november 2020 12:07
Dit is tof. Niet eens over nagedacht maar wel een erg slimme zet! Ga ik ook proberen.
0Atheistus
@DigitalExorcist19 november 2020 14:44
Bij mij draait het perfect op VMware ESXi virtual machine. Geen probleem met SD, gewoon een oude PC gebruikt ook nog ruimte voor een Pi-hole en FreePBX vm omdat ik niet alles aan HASS wil ophangen.
0dycell
@Atheistus21 november 2020 11:13
Met docker heb je de voordelen van een VM maar niet de overhead. Mogelijk ook interessant om eens naar te kijken.
0Atheistus
@dycell21 november 2020 18:51
Het is nog erger, docker draait op Linux binnen de VM. :)
En performanceproblemen heb ik nog niet gehad.
0SMGGM
@sir_huxley19 november 2020 14:47
Ik vraag mij af hoe "erg" dit probleem wel of niet is. Mijn installatie draait 1 jaar op dezelfde sd kaart, al heb ik met de recorder wel een hele boel dingen "excluded" van de logs omdat ze nutteloos zijn om te loggen (wat boeit het mij te weten dat mijn radio gisteren aan stond).

Terwijl als je een externe db moet gaan aansluiten moet ik die ook nog kopen en zit die ook stroom te verbruiken. Hoeveel voordeel haal je er dan nog uit?
+1sjimmie
@XanderHuisman19 november 2020 11:23
Beetje offtopic maar wellicht wel een hoog tweakers gehalte.
Hang een SSD aan je rPI, zet er VMware ESXi op ( https://flings.vmware.com/esxi-arm-edition ) en draai daarop meerdere linuxen en varianten naast elkaar. Op de ene zet je dan HA, op de andere nog een HA om te developen, en dan nog eentje waar je je dns en andere spullen op draait. ;)
Ik heb hier op een rPI met 4GB RAM al 3 virtuele machines naast elkaar gehad, want als iets op een rPI 3 met 1 GB draait dan kan je er dus al zeker 3 naast elkaar draaien op een pi met 4GB. (en als je niet altijd alles opstart kan je er nog meer kwijt)
En omdat het dan allemaal op de SSD draait, heb je sowieso het SD-kaart-schrijf probleem niet.

EDIT: en via USB Passtrough kan je ook nog gewoon je zigbee stick in een virtuele linux behouden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sjimmie op 19 november 2020 11:24]

0XanderHuisman
@sjimmie19 november 2020 11:24
Ik heb gewoon een I3-9100 met 16 GB ram en 256 GB OS SSD (nog 3x 4TB data) met proxmox -> debian -> docker -> ha + postgress :+
+1sjimmie
@XanderHuisman19 november 2020 11:25
Sure, op een Dell R730 draait het ook.
Maar een rPI 4 is 8 tientjes en verbruikt 5-10W. ;)
0Jerie
@sjimmie19 november 2020 13:17
Zet er een OS op. Docker, en klaar ben je :)
0sjimmie
@Jerie19 november 2020 14:16
ja, en met vmware zet je er 3 (dezelfde of verschillende) OS'en op en kan je ook nog dockeren zoveel je wilt (x3).
Gewoon "meer", omdat het kan. :p
+1sir_huxley
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:23
Indien je hassio hebt geïnstalleerd kun je bijvoorbeeld de Adguard add-on installeren of de dnsmasq add-on
0slelieveld
@sir_huxley19 november 2020 18:29
Daar ben ik vanaf gestapt. Als er homeasssitant problemen zijn (restarten of anders) dan werkt er niks meer als DNS niet werkt 8)7 . heb nu 2 losse adguard VMs draaien (betr dan pihole. nadeel is dan wel weer dat de addon in home assistant echt perfecte integratie heeft( aan/uitzetten met entity) maar een losse adguard home aserver is nagenoeg NIET te integreren (API-wise).
0sir_huxley
@slelieveld19 november 2020 18:34
Ok mss een losse vm ware als backup dns gebruiken door die als secundaire dns resolver te gebruiken. De adguard op hassio gebruik je dan als primaire dns. Indien hassio dan incidenteel down is neemt de backup het over. Dan heb je wel de voordelen van de integratie
Ik gebruik zelf mijn Synology als backup dns

[Reactie gewijzigd door sir_huxley op 19 november 2020 18:35]

0slelieveld
@sir_huxley19 november 2020 18:36
Helaas is niet elke client zo slim om "direct" de secondary DNS server te gebruiken bij uitval van de primary. Sterker nog sommige doen dit nooit... Maar ik moet zeggen: als het werkt werkt het fijn!

[Reactie gewijzigd door slelieveld op 19 november 2020 18:36]

+1teek2
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:33
Ik heb HA op die Pi4 gezet, en daarna (voor DNS met ads block) met 1 klik in de Add-On store AdGuard home geïnstalleerd (die draait dan naast HA en is toegankelijk via de HA interface, het zijn gewoon 2 docker containers op 1 supervisor). Zo kun je nog veeeel meer installeren.

Ooit draaide ik allemaal losse Docker op mijn Ubuntu Server maar dit werkt gewoon heel goed met weinig onderhoud of gedoe met de firewall en autodiscovery enz.

Koop een nieuw SD kaartje en speel een met HA zou ik zeggen, als je al een pi4 hebt is het zeker het proberen waard (imho).

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 19 november 2020 10:38]

+1GrtA
@teek219 november 2020 10:55
En daarna waarschijnlijk een hoop Z-Wave/Zigbee/ESPhome/andere domotica spullen om de vele mogelijkheden te benutten :) Kijk op https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/ voor meer.
+1DigitalExorcist
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:31
Ben er nu druk mee bezig. Ik heb al van alles erin zitten, tot de Renault Zoe aan toe (laadstatus, locatie et cetera). Heel veel dingen die 'native' al gewoon gedetecteerd worden door ze aan te hebben staan in je netwerk en nog véél meer andere dingen die met wat zoeken en tutorials volgen prima achteraf toe te voegen zijn.

Enige bottleneck is m'n Raspberry Pi 2B vrees ik, die valt onder de load af en toe nog om.
+1Ernieball_d
@DigitalExorcist19 november 2020 11:45
Ik heb ook mijn Zoe in HA.. ik krijg een telegram bericht als de accu vol is. Hoe lees jij de locatie uit?
+1DigitalExorcist
@Ernieball_d19 november 2020 11:55
Ik heb die code (VF.. nogiets) .location sensor gewoon erbij gepakt. Als je dan je thuislocatie in HA als 'home' instelt koppelt HA dat automatisch aan dat de auto thuis is.
+1Ernieball_d
@DigitalExorcist19 november 2020 11:58
Ik heb de location niet in mijn integratie staan, welke gebruik jij?
+1DigitalExorcist
@Ernieball_d19 november 2020 12:00
De Entity ID is device_tracker.vf1<knip>_location

Mooier kan ik het niet maken... het werkt gewoon :| (moet wel zeggen dat ik een Zoë van dit bouwjaar heb, misschien maakt dat nog verschil?)
+1Hmmbob

@DigitalExorcist19 november 2020 11:48
Pi 2B wordt wel ondersteund, maar "not recommended": https://www.home-assistant.io/hassio/installation/

Door de beperkte rekencapaciteit loop je daar inderdaad sneller tegen load issues aan.
+1DigitalExorcist
@Hmmbob19 november 2020 11:56
Klopt, en ik zat eerst al een tijd te klooien omdat ik écht 100% zeker wist dat ik een Raspberry Pi 3B had. Maar bij nadere inspectie bleek het dus een 2B te zijn... (en ik vroeg me al af waarom ik in hemelsnaam HA niet kon booten vanaf die SD-card..)
0ybjlus
@DigitalExorcist19 november 2020 20:10
Zou in dat geval toch naar een alternatief gaan kijken voor je pi.
Het wordt al helemaal kritiek als HA uitvalt je halve huis niet meer werkt.

Ewn oude pc of intel nuc oid is geen overbodige luxe. Ik heb een Intel i5 media pc en daar draait alles op. Draait al 2 jaar zonder ook maar 1x uit te vallen. Het geeft een erg fijn gevoel, als ik van huis ben kan ik het maken dat het huis niet meer "werkt" :)
0DigitalExorcist
@ybjlus19 november 2020 21:03
Mwah uitvallen zal niet zo’n vaart lopen: alles loopt via de IKEA gateway, Google Home, HomeKit en de apps van de thermostaat, SolarEdge en Renault en zo. Enige wat ik mis is dan wat logging van de slimme meter en een automatisering dat de verlichting in ons terrarium aan gaat bij zonsopkomst.
+1iAR
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:31
Ik gebruik het in combinatie met Homey. Omdat Homey geen dashboard heeft, maak ik dit in Home Assistant. Het is heel krachtige software maar het is ook veel werk. Een fout in je configuratie bestanden en de boel start niet meer op.

Als je er mee wilt beginnen, probeer het dan als projectje. Het meeste spul kun je extra koppelen in Home Assistant. Terwijl HomeKit, Google Home of Homey eerst nog primair de boel afhandelt.
Ik gebruik 3 systemen bijvoorbeeld:
Homey: hierin is alles verbonden en alles wordt geautomatiseerd via Flows.
HomeKit: hierin kan ik Siri opdrachten geven. Plus extra's met Shortcuts die ik koppel met Homey.
Home Assistant: voor een dashboard (plattegrond van mijn huis). Ik hoop de Apple Watch complicaties en iPhone widgets nog werkend te krijgen.
+1Hmmbob

@iAR19 november 2020 11:47
Home Assistant is een stuk ongevoeliger voor configuratiefouten in YAML geworden: het valt dan terug in een Safe Mode waarin je kan zien wat het issue is en eventueel aanpassingen doen.

Daar bovenop is het gebruik van YAML voor configuratie meer en meer aan het afnemen, ten faveure van configuratie in de UI. Ik durf te zeggen dat YAML in veel gevallen niet nodig is, zeker niet voor de core van Home Assistant.
+1iAR
@Hmmbob19 november 2020 11:55
Daar heb je een punt.
Ik gebruik nu een soort halve mix omdat het nog best wel lastig is om de boel te regelen in de ui. Zeker met hacs plug-ins.
+1Hmmbob

@iAR19 november 2020 12:10
Oh, ik ook hoor. Maar dan helpt de Safe Mode prima :)
0dycell
@iAR21 november 2020 11:20
Ja, we zitten nu in een transitie fase. HA verplicht nu dat intergraties via de webinterface te configureren zijn (goed stap) maar het duurt nog wel even voordat iedereen daaraan voldoet. Ik heb zelf ook al een aantal zaken uit yaml moeten halen omdat dit nu in de GUI moet.
0iAR
@dycell22 november 2020 09:50
Ik ben nu ook vooral bezig in de UI. En met de code editor.
Maar soms wel ingewikkeld welke hacs zaken nu nog wel en welke niet in de yaml files moeten.

En sommige zaken werken niet in de UI. Ik krijg bij Plex een foutmelding (die ik niet zie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 22 november 2020 09:51]

0dycell
@iAR22 november 2020 13:57
Ja, het is helaas nog niet allemaal op orde maar daarom zitten we ook nog niet op versie 1. Langzaam maar zeker komen ze er wel :)
+1NeFoRcE
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:41
Ik heb een magic mirror aan de muur met heel veel zaken geautomatiseerd hier in huis. Ben er erg blij mee. Bedien de kachel ermee, vaatwasser, oven, stofzuiger, sensoren, alle lampen, scenes, als we naar bed gaan, mechanische ventilatie gaat vanzelf aan als we onder de douche staan (en weer uit), ik krijg een notificatie als m'n vrouw bij de opvang is, en zo kan ik nog wel even door gaan.
+1Hmmbob

@NeFoRcE19 november 2020 11:49
Leuk! Heb je je magic mirror project al eens gedeeld?
+1NeFoRcE
@Hmmbob19 november 2020 14:20
Tablet 12" voor aan de muur

Staan wat zaken van over op het forum. Van de vraag; ik zoek een 12" tablet. Tot de aanschaf, tot wat voorbeelden en ervaringen. Staat ook een video op youtube, linkje staat wel ergens in dat topic volgens mij :)
0Sebbo
@NeFoRcE19 november 2020 10:59
Ik hoop dat je bedoelt dat je vrouw bij de kinderopvang is, want als je bijhoudt wanneer je vrouw bij een vrouwenopvang komt, is dat wel een aardige privacy-inbreuk! ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sebbo op 19 november 2020 10:59]

0dycell
@Sebbo21 november 2020 11:24
Geen probleem, dat is allemaal in goed eenzijdig overleg afgesproken!
+1RefleCs
@theduke198919 november 2020 11:06
Ja ik gebruik het sinds kort. Alle Zigbee en Zwave spullen zitten erin. Maar ook mijn Harmony Hub, mijn Tesla, de thermostaat en daarmee de bediening en data uit de ketel, status van mijn Unifi omgeving kan ik er mee uitlezen, enz. Dat alles gekoppeld met de Google assistant. Het vergt wel even wat tijd om het in te richten en per gebruiker (gezinsleden) in te stellen wat voor hun van belang is. Maar ik moet zeggen ik ben onder de indruk en de leercurve is erg goed te doen naast een zeer drukke baan en een paar kids die ook nog aandacht willen :P
+1Hmmbob

@RefleCs19 november 2020 11:51
Pas maar op, het is ook erg verslavend..... Voor je het weet zit je de hele avond "nog effe die ene automatisering te fixen":+

Wat ik leuk vind is dat mijn kinderen (11 en 8) zelf ook met ideeën komen voor automatisering. In het weekend mogen ze tot 8:45 TV kijken, maar die laatste tijd werd nogal eens niet helemaal netjes nageleefd. Of ik daar geen melding van kon geven?

Dus nu krijgen ze keurig om 08:45 een popup in het beeld, gaat de TV uit en worden er boterhammen gesmeerd.
0RefleCs
@Hmmbob22 november 2020 14:35
Nou het is zeker verslavend. Nu ook Node-Red erop aangehaakt. Eng bijna wat je er allemaal mee kunt.
+1Getto
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:05
Het is gratis ;) Heel veel tweakers gebruiken het.

Kijk hier maar bijvoorbeeld:
Home Assistant: Open source Python3 home automation - deel 3
+1Qlusivenl
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:49
Ik gebruik t al een aantal maanden i.c.m. zigbee sensoren en lampen.
Ook automatiseringen gebruik ik en bijv mijn p1 monitor (https://www.ztatz.nl/) is hierin gekoppeld.

Is een top product, veel updates en veel community ondersteuning.
0tailfox
@theduke198919 november 2020 10:47
Wat wil je aanschaffen? Een RPI 4? want de software is gratis.
+1JDFS
19 november 2020 10:41
Ik ben zeer benieuwd naar Home Assistant voor mijn nieuwe huis waar ik Xiaomi (en alle dochtermerken daarvan) wil combineren met Philips Hue, wellicht Luxaflex, Dyson en nog wat meuk.

Ik ben ook gecharmeerd van de Athom Homey. Wie heeft ervaring met beide en gebruikt het wellicht ook allebei? Ik zie dat @iAR dit doet, nog meer gegadigden? Misschien dat ik ook die weg moet bewandelen.

Ik vind het niet erg om zelf te klussen, maar ik heb bij een vriend gezien wat voor 'gedoe' dit kan opleveren als iets niet werkt en je moet gaan troubleshooten.
+1maartend
@JDFS19 november 2020 10:47
Wil je voor heel eenvoudig, gaat dan voor Homey. Dat is duur en een gesloten systeem. Wil je veel zelf kunnen? HA met een Z2M stick
+1JDFS
@maartend19 november 2020 10:51
Ja budget is geen issue, in mijn hoofd heb ik die EUR 350-400 voor een Homey Pro al uitgegeven. Desalniettemin heb ik hier al een Pi stick waar PiHole op draait en een zelfgebouwde XPEnology. Gebruik jij HA?
+1maartend
@JDFS19 november 2020 10:54
Ja, ik gebruik HA. Ik draai dat op een NUC, zit een Cc2652 stick aan. En heb verder spul van Xiaomi via die stick, wat tasmota spul, radiator systeem van Honeywell en zo nog wat.

HA is veel uitvogelen en veel op je plaat gaan. En nooit meer de nieuwste software installeren zonder dat de .1 versie uit is.
+1Hmmbob

@JDFS19 november 2020 11:53
PiStick is misschien wat beperkt? Maar als je het budget voor die Homey Pro al hebt gereserveerd, kun je een prima NUC-based thuisserver optuigen met een Zwave en Zigbee stickje hoor :+

Ben je nog vrijer in wat je nog meer op dat servertje wil draaien ook.
+1iAR
@JDFS19 november 2020 10:46
Ik dus! ;)
Heb nu eindelijk MQTT werkend, dus hem bij Xiaomi Zigbee meuk in Homey nu ook in Home Assistant. De rest van de diensten (zoals Hue) heb ik gekoppeld in alles (dus de bridge is geconnect met Homey, HomeKit en Home Assistant).

Ik heb thuis te maken met de mannelijke WAF (man wife acceptance factor). In de basis moet alles goed werken, via HomeKit. De lichten gaan aan wanneer dat moet. Ik heb de boel vergevorderd geautomatiseerd in Homey. Dat in 99% van de gevallen betrouwbaar werkt.
Ik zorg dat men thuis verder niets met Home Assistant heeft te maken, dat is mijn persoonlijk overzichtje! En hobby project. Door een foutje was ik wekenlang mijn MQTT apparaten kwijt. Maar alles blijft gelukkig nog wel werken :)
So let's team up?!
+1JDFS
@iAR19 november 2020 10:54
Klinkt goed! Wat houdt MQTT precies in? Ik woon op mijzelf, heb wel een vriendin maar ze heeft haar eigen huis.

Wat heb je van Xiaomi allemaal staan? Ik heb sowieso: 2 Air Purifiers, een luchtvochtigheidsmeter en de Roborock stofzuiger. Ik wil wat meuk halen die meet of ik mijn raam en deur naar mijn balkon open en dicht heb, zodat de Air Purifier aan of uit kan. Tenslotte wat motion sensoren voor in de hal / technische ruimte waar de wasmachine en droger staan - die laatste twee haal ik van Bosch en wil ik connecten via Home Connect. Oh ja, ik heb ook een 'slimme' afzuigkap, inductiekookplaat en magnetron/oven combi die via Home Connect zijn te bedienen. Kan dus van afstand de oven al voorverwarmen (lang leve luiheid/efficiëntie).
+1iAR
@JDFS19 november 2020 11:05
MQTT is een protocol voor IoT apparaten. Ik begrijp het niet helemaal maar het werkt om de apparaten die in Homey gekoppeld zijn (zoals de Xiaomi deur sensoren) naar Home Assistant te pushen. Technisch compleet geen goede vergelijking maar zie het als Homebrige om apparaten te pushen naar HomeKit.

Ik heb vooral temperatuursensoren en deur sensoren.
Je kunt op https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/ zien wat je kunt koppelen. Voor Homey kan dat op https://homey.app/nl-nl/apps/. Verschil is dus wel 400 euro (minus een pi als je die nodig hebt).
+1tailfox
@JDFS19 november 2020 10:49
Beide werken.
homeassistent kan iets meer maar kan ook moeilijker zijn
+1DigitalExorcist
@JDFS19 november 2020 11:58
Homey moet je niet aan beginnen. Die stoppen juist alle 3rd party integratie. Net als IFTTT... of nou ja, de 3rd parties blokkeren integratie. Google is nogal fanatiek met uitzetten van allerhande features.
0ybjlus
@JDFS19 november 2020 20:17
Sinds ik home assistant gebruik, weet ik dat er geen betere optie is. Het is ongehoord hoe uitgebreid je dit kan maken!

Stop met twijfelen en ga voor een Intel nuc en home assistant. Als de combi "redelijk klaar" en "zelf lekker pielen" iets voor jou is, ga je er geen spijt van krijgen.

Mocht je meer willen zien of weten, is er een giga community of stuur een dm.
+1_Thanatos_
19 november 2020 11:12
Is hier ook een dockertje van beschikbaar? Die kan ik dan relatief makkelijk in m'n unRAID gieten en draaien, zonder allerlei moeilijke installatiestappen :)

Tenminste ik denk niet dat een fysieke computer hiervoor noodzakelijk is? (tenzij je iets als ZigPi wil gebruiken natuurlijk)
+1Cosmo q
@_Thanatos_19 november 2020 11:21
Zeker. Ik gebruik het op mijn Synology NAS in een docker. Voor Zigbee gebruik ik een Sonoff Zigbee bridge geflashed met Tasmota. Die ligt dus ergens in het midden van het huis ipv in de kelder bij de nas. Ik heb er een 15 tal Aqara sensoren en 2 Trädfri buttons aan hangen.
+1Hmmbob

@_Thanatos_19 november 2020 11:44
Zeker: https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/installation/docker/

Draait hier naar volle tevredenheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hmmbob op 19 november 2020 11:54]

0s.fillekes
19 november 2020 18:13
Allen,

Ik maak momenteel gebruik van Home Assistant via docker op een Synology.
Ik heb een Google hub, Google Nest Mini en een Philips Bridge met 3 lampen.
Dit werkt allemaal prima en is goed te configureren.

Wat ik alleen mis is dat ik de Google Nest Thermostaat niet kan toevoegen. Die zie ik in bovenstaand voorbeeld wel staan.
Hoe kan ik deze toevoegen? Zou ik graag willen weten.

Hoop dat iemand mij kan helpen.
0YoeriOppelaar
19 november 2020 19:03
Goedeavond allen,
Ik ben net gestart met HA en zover denk ik ziet er erg leuk uit met zoals sommige al aangeven hoog speel/nog ff dit proberen, gehalte.
Mij HA draait in Containerstation op mijn QNAP, nu vroeg ik mij af, ondanks dat ik heb gekozen voor HA en niet HA-core.

Waarom zie ik de add-on mogelijkheid niet????

Wat kan hiervan de oorzaak zijn? hopelijk kan iemand met een duwtje goede kant op geven!!
0cureheaded
@YoeriOppelaar19 november 2020 19:53
eerste gedacht: staat advanced mode aan?
0YoeriOppelaar
@cureheaded19 november 2020 23:05
Durf het niet te zeggen. Ga zoeken waar ik dat kan vinden.
0ybjlus
@YoeriOppelaar19 november 2020 20:18
Zie je wel het supervisor menu?
0YoeriOppelaar
@ybjlus19 november 2020 23:04
Nee helaas die zie ik niet
0dycell
@YoeriOppelaar21 november 2020 11:27
Ik denk dat je dan toch echt HA core hebt draaien. Je kunt daar echter ook prima de community store in installeren: https://hacs.xyz/
0svheel
@YoeriOppelaar19 november 2020 21:32
Containerstation op QNAP is neem ik aan Docker?
En je gebruikt het standaard Home Assistant docker image? (b.v. homeassistant/home-assistant:latest)?

Tenzij je iets speciaals hebt gedaan draai je dan volgens mij Home Assistant Core. Zie bijvoorbeeld de officiele installatiepagina voor het Docker image: https://www.home-assistant.io/docs/installation/docker/.

Voor zover ik weet zijn de functies als add-on mogelijkheid en b.v. het supervisor menu dan niet beschikbaar. Ikzelf gebruik ook het Docker image en heb die functies ook niet. De add-ons zijn volgens mij Docker images die je zelf ook kunt installeren. Ik heb b.v. de AppDaemon (voor een dashboard) en Deconz (Voor ZigBee connecties) docker containers draaien naast Home Assistant Core.
0dycell
@svheel21 november 2020 11:29
Community store is wel gewoon te installeren: https://hacs.xyz/
De supervisor werkt echter niet omdat die juist de docker images aanstuurt..

