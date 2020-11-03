Software-update: Syncthing 1.11.1

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.11.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje ook meteen 1.11.1. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij Resilio, voorheen bekend onder de naam BitTorrent Sync, zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Syncthing 1.11.1

Bugfixes:

  • #7090: panics in failure reporting
Syncthing 1.11.0

This release adds the sendFullIndexOnUpgrade option to control whether all index data is resent when an upgrade is detected, equivalent to starting Syncthing with --reset-deltas. This (sendFullIndexOnUpgrade=true) used to be the behavior in previous versions, but is mainly useful as a troubleshooting step and causes high database churn. The new default is false.

Bugfixes:

  • #6994: "panic: filling Blocks: leveldb: snapshot released" on folder save
  • #7002: "Syncing (NaN%, 0 B)" when syncing 0-byte files
  • #7008: Filenames containing dots lead to a "The system cannot find the file specified" sync error
  • #7021: Tests fail when building the Alpine pkg on aarch64
  • #7034: Folders getting stuck in "Syncing" after a20c6ca after doing changes when folders are paused
  • #7035: Devices Announcing LAN addresses even with AnnounceLANAddresses set to off/false
  • #7036: Shutting Syncthing down while pushing files to multiple devices corrupts the database?

Enhancements:

  • #6982: Disable full index transmission on upgrade
  • #7020: Do not disconnect when changing folder settings
  • #7028: Detect and optionally report non-fatal failures
Syncthing screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 1.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.11.1
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (10)

+1The Zep Man
3 november 2020 17:41
Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit
Niet per se waar. Ik draai Syncthing in een client-server-client opstelling. Dus meerdere computers, maar wel altijd via een server (tenzij twee clients op een lokaal netwerk elkaar vinden). Werkt erg goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 3 november 2020 18:20]

+1Jazco2nd

@The Zep Man3 november 2020 19:44
Sowieso niet waar, met de default settings maak je gebruik van global discovery servers zodat je apparaten elkaar vinden. Voor vrijwel iedereen met een NAS of altijd-aan pc thuis is dat compleet overbodig. Uitschakelen dus. En als je een folder tussen mobile devices opzet en dus wel een discovery mechanisme nodig hebt, kan je op je nas ook st-discovery draaien, je eigen discovery server, en dat adres (via https proxy) invullen bij je peers discovery server address.

Daarnaast maak je ook gebruik van relay servers.. vaak ook niet nodig..

Dus het is niet zo onafhankelijk als het lijkt. Ik heb global discovery, NAT traversal en relay servers dan ook altijd uit staan op alle apparaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 3 november 2020 19:45]

0aldieaccounts
@Jazco2nd4 november 2020 12:19
Uit privacy paranoia had ik dat idd ook allemaal uit staan en alles laten lopen via mijn eigen vps.

Totdat ik met de band openames moest gaan uitwisselen en de vele GBs aan data teveel werden voor mijn kleine goedkope VPSje .

Heb nu gewoon alles aan gezet. Een eigen relay server op mijn vps voor extra snelheid. Het zou ook allemaal via mijn vps kunnen lopen, maar ik wil mijn bandleden niet vermoeien met allerhande ingewikkelde instellingen. Alle data die via een relay loopt is sowieso encrypted, dus ik ben daar niet zo bang voor. Natuurlijk ben je een beetje vulnerable als je discoverable bent in geval van zero days in syncthing zelf, maar dat geldt evengoed voor Dropbox,Google Drive etc etc. Dus als je dat gebruikt dan durf je dit ook wel.

werkt als een tierelier.
0Jazco2nd

@aldieaccounts4 november 2020 12:33
Je hebt zeker gelijk. Vooral relay, als je dat nodig hebt, zou ik dat zeker aan laten staan ivm vele data en bandbreedte die het kost.

Maar discovery kan je prima op je PC thuis draaien.. nieteens een VPS voor nodig toch.
0aldieaccounts
@Jazco2nd4 november 2020 12:55
Mij pc thuis is van buitenaf niet bereikbaar door NAT (waar ik geen invloed op heb)
0SCS2
4 november 2020 18:28
Mijn favoriete tijdschrift CT heeft in het vorige nummer een backup strategie besproken, die gebruik maakt van een p2p-sync (zij namen Resilio).

Uit het hoofd:
Een afgeschermde oude en kale pc dient als server.
De truck is dat je hierop met p2p-sync alle data verzamelt, die je wilt backuppen.
Van meerdere pc's, en evt. ook van familie en kennissen.
Structureren in mappen, met eigen Resilio / Syncthing regels.
(Die kunnen ook dienen als extra locatie van jouw data als je dat wilt, versleuteld).

De backup pc, wordt zo kaal mogelijk gemaakt, en dichtgespijkerd.
Deze maakt periodiek backups van de verzamelde data.
Met advies handmatig dat op externe hdd te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SCS2 op 4 november 2020 18:41]

0beerse
@SCS25 november 2020 10:07
Zelf had ik al jaren een constructie waarbij ik zo af en toe (handmatig, een paar keer per jaar) de pc-s met een rsync-script backup naar een (qnap) nas. Die backup omgeving op de nas copiëer ik 2 keer per jaar naar een externe disks die 'offline' (op zolder) en 'off-site' (bij mijn broertje) worden opgeslagen.

Nu ben ik dat aan het aanpassen: de pc-s doen een p2p sync naar de qnap-nas, dat gaat dus praktisch 'live'. De dump van de qnap naar de externe disks blijft het zelfde.
+1SCS2
3 november 2020 17:50
Half-off-topic:

BitTorrent Sync heet al een tijdje anders:
https://www.resilio.com/
Resilio (formerly BitTorrent Sync)
0SCS2
@William_H4 november 2020 18:29
Geen, want BitTorrent Sync en Resilio zijn dezelfde }>

Je bedoelt natuurlijk Resilio en Syncthing.
Sorry, maar ik heb geen recente ervaringen te delen.
Gebruik free DropBox.

Ooit in den beginne BitTorrent Sync geprobeerd tussen 2 locaties.
Dat ging best goed, wel af-en-toe sync errors (is lang geleden!)
Maar ik miste toch dat er geen externe partij was, die altijd bereikbaar is.
(wil zaak syncen, maar thuis pc is uit. Als Thuis aan zet, was zaak pc uit).
Daarnaast is het prettig dat een 3e partij een backup heeft (alles lokaal versleuteld).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

