Syncthing 1.11.1

Versie 1.11.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen en wegens een foutje ook meteen 1.11.1. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij Resilio, voorheen bekend onder de naam BitTorrent Sync, zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bugfixes:

#7090: panics in failure reporting

This release adds the sendFullIndexOnUpgrade option to control whether all index data is resent when an upgrade is detected, equivalent to starting Syncthing with --reset-deltas . This ( sendFullIndexOnUpgrade=true ) used to be the behavior in previous versions, but is mainly useful as a troubleshooting step and causes high database churn. The new default is false .

Bugfixes:

#6994: "panic: filling Blocks: leveldb: snapshot released" on folder save

#7002: "Syncing (NaN%, 0 B)" when syncing 0-byte files

#7008: Filenames containing dots lead to a "The system cannot find the file specified" sync error

#7021: Tests fail when building the Alpine pkg on aarch64

#7034: Folders getting stuck in "Syncing" after a20c6ca after doing changes when folders are paused

after doing changes when folders are paused #7035: Devices Announcing LAN addresses even with AnnounceLANAddresses set to off/false

#7036: Shutting Syncthing down while pushing files to multiple devices corrupts the database?

Enhancements: