Versie 20.08.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. Versie 20.08.2 is een zogenaamde maintenance release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

Usually the point releases are for bugfixes but Kdenlive 20.08.2 comes with a set of changes worthy of a major release. Besides some memory leak fixes and usability improvements this versions brings back the automatic scene split feature, adds for the Linux version experimental GPU rendering profiles for rendering, proxy creation and timeline preview rendering (Windows will follow at a later stage) and a new crop effect. Other noteworthy changes are better handling of projects with missing clips, improved project loading and fixes incorrect volume meters in audio mixer. The Windows version gets 45 new audio LADSPA effects (CMT) and 3 video frei0r effects (Cairo).

But the best thing really is that this release has many commits from new contributors. Come join the effort in making the best FLOSS video editor in the world.

The Automatic scene split features allows you to detect different scenes of your clip and either split them into subclips or add markers to it. You can access this feature by right clicking on a clip in the project bin then go to clip jobs