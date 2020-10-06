Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OBS Studio 26.0.2

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 26.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en kort daarop ook 26.0.2. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien. Sinds versie 26.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

26.0.2 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed the coreaudio encoder not working properly after 26.0.1
  • Fixed custom transitions showing up on the bottom of the list rather than at the top
  • Fixed a bug where deleting a custom transition could cause a crash
260.1 Hotfix Changes
  • Improved UI performance, reducing CPU usage of the user interface (turns out this was due to the audio meters being redrawn)
  • Added Ctrl-Q as an exit shortcut on Linux
  • Fixed an issue where certain cursors weren't being displayed properly in window/display capture (notably runescape cursors)
  • Fixed an issue where screen readers would not speak the control names as you tab through the control dock
  • Fixed an issue where macOS window capture stopped being able to capture certain programs
  • Fixed an issue when using the srt protocol where it wouldn't reconnect properly when disconnected
  • Fixed an issue where window capture wouldn't work for certain programs on some laptops
  • Fixed an issue where games would crash if you used game capture with Vulkan API games while using certain other hooking programs (such as rivatuner/action)
  • Fixed an issue where projectors would be unintentionally removed under certain circumstances
  • Fixed coreaudio encoder not being available with newer itunes versions

OBS Studio

Versienummer 26.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/26.0.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2020 19:41
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-10-2020 • 19:41

9 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

30-03 OBS Studio 27.2.4 11
03-03 OBS Studio 27.2.3 7
22-02 OBS Studio 27.2.1 1
15-02 OBS Studio 27.2 0
06-10 OBS Studio 27.1.3 0
29-09 OBS Studio 27.1.1 2
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.1 0
06-'21 OBS Studio 27.0.0 30
01-'21 OBS Studio 26.1.1 8
12-'20 OBS Studio 26.1 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

OBS Studio

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1908+16+22+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Tuumke
7 oktober 2020 08:25
Ik vind Streamlabs eigenlijk wel weer makkelijker, maar is wat beperkter qua templates/layouts in sommige opzichten. En voor de mooiere features moet je betalen en ook dan is het beperkt wat je in die template kan aanpassen.
+2ranarick
@Tuumke7 oktober 2020 13:14
Streamlabs is dan ook gebaseerd op OBS 😉 is enkel een andere development Tak met extra's geworden.
+1Fairy
7 oktober 2020 08:41
Ik heb me er nog niet in verdiept, maar is dit programma bijvoorbeeld ook geschikt om streams van beveiligingscamera's samen te voegen in 1 beeld en deze zo makkelijk beschikbaar te maken op je telefoon als livestream?
+1DonLexos
@Fairy7 oktober 2020 08:46
Als je ze beschikbaar hebt op je computer zou dat in theorie kunnen, vraag is alleen wel waar je ze dan naartoe streamed (volgens mij is OBS geen streamserver waar je naartoe kan verbinden, dat kan ik fout hebben overigens).
+1johanvandyck
@Fairy7 oktober 2020 09:05
Neen, je OBS is geen streaming server. Maar je kan bijvoorbeeld via Twitch zeer gemakkelijk een stream opzetten.
+1markvw
@Fairy7 oktober 2020 10:59
is dit programma bijvoorbeeld ook geschikt om streams van beveiligingscamera's samen te voegen in 1 beeld en deze zo makkelijk beschikbaar te maken op je telefoon als livestream?
Als je hier naar op zoek bent, kun je VLC gebruiken

[Reactie gewijzigd door markvw op 7 oktober 2020 11:00]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True