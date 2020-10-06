Versie 26.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en kort daarop ook 26.0.2. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource en crossplatform software bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 25 van OBS Studio is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor spellen die op Vulkan draaien. Sinds versie 26.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

26.0.2 Hotfix Changes Fixed the coreaudio encoder not working properly after 26.0.1

Fixed custom transitions showing up on the bottom of the list rather than at the top

Fixed a bug where deleting a custom transition could cause a crash 260.1 Hotfix Changes Improved UI performance, reducing CPU usage of the user interface (turns out this was due to the audio meters being redrawn)

Added Ctrl - Q as an exit shortcut on Linux

- as an exit shortcut on Linux Fixed an issue where certain cursors weren't being displayed properly in window/display capture (notably runescape cursors)

Fixed an issue where screen readers would not speak the control names as you tab through the control dock

Fixed an issue where macOS window capture stopped being able to capture certain programs

Fixed an issue when using the srt protocol where it wouldn't reconnect properly when disconnected

Fixed an issue where window capture wouldn't work for certain programs on some laptops

Fixed an issue where games would crash if you used game capture with Vulkan API games while using certain other hooking programs (such as rivatuner/action)

Fixed an issue where projectors would be unintentionally removed under certain circumstances

Fixed coreaudio encoder not being available with newer itunes versions