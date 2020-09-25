Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 20.7.3 released
Today is the day for a number of FreeBSD security advisories and a few reliability fixes. We are still testing a batch of Netmap improvement patches with a separate kernel. This and the Realtek vendor driver update will likely follow in the next kernel update. All feedback is welcome.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: use different shell gateway name to appease wizard
- system: simplify CARP hook
- interfaces: phase out netaddr.eui.ieee.OUI_REGISTRY_PATH usage
- firewall: add MAC type to top right filter selection
- firewall: fix two scrub rule parsing bugs
- firewall: omit group type interfaces in filter selection
- intrusion detection: re-create rule cache after rule deployment
- unbound: add "unbound-plus" section to XMLRPC sync
- dhcp: adding DDNS values of each additional pool to the $ddns_zones array
- dhcp: add static interface mode to router advertisements
- rc: fix ssh key permissions on MSDOS import
- rc: support service identifier in pluginctl -s mode
- plugins: os-bind download link changes
- plugins: os-chrony 1.0
- plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy blocklist script fixes
- plugins: os-frr 1.17
- plugins: os-postfix 1.17
- plugins: os-rspamd 1.10
- plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.25 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-tukan 1.23 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.1 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-wireguard 1.3
- plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.8
- src: fix FreeBSD Linux ABI kernel panic
- src: fix SCTP socket use-after-free
- src: fix dhclient heap overflow
- src: fix ure device driver susceptible to packet-in-packet attack
- src: fix bhyve privilege escalation via VMCS access
- src: fix bhyve SVM guest escape
- src: fix ftpd privilege escalation via ftpchroot
- src: set PAX_HARDENING_NOSHLIBRANDOM in the RTLD by default
- src: fix kernel panic while trying to read multicast stream
- ports: mpd 5.9
- ports: nss 3.57
- ports: php 7.3.22
- ports: pkg 1.15.6