Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 20.7.3 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Today is the day for a number of FreeBSD security advisories and a few reliability fixes. We are still testing a batch of Netmap improvement patches with a separate kernel. This and the Realtek vendor driver update will likely follow in the next kernel update. All feedback is welcome.